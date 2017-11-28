WATCH: Young scores two, including superb free kick

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Ashley Young‘s return home to Watford has come with a vengeance.

Young has scored two good-looking goals, and it’s an understatement for the second, as Manchester United has a 2-0 lead on the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Young, 32, spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Watford, helping the club’s rise from the First Division to the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Vardy lobs stunner vs. Spurs ]

His first goal was a cute finish from a similar spot to the own goal he forced at the weekend, and his second took the proverbial cake.

After Paul Pogba drew a dead center free kick on a 50-plus yard dribble, Young swept a vicious curl over the wall and inside the side netting to make it 2-0.

Anthony Martial added a third in the 32nd minute, running to the top of the 18 to hit a low shot to the left of a diving Gomes.

Here’s Young’s second!

