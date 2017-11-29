More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley: Clarets up to sixth

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2017, 4:52 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Bournemouth haven’t beaten a side starting that day inside the top seven of the Premier League since they beat Liverpool last December; drawing three and losing eight of these matches since, including losing all four this season
  • Burnley have collected 14 points from away games this season
  • Wood, Brady with the goals for Burnley

Burnley grabbed yet another away win as their record-breaking start to the Premier League season continued.

The Clarets beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium with goals from Chris Wood and Robbie Brady in either half doing the damage.

Josh King pulled one back for Bournemouth but the Clarets held on to secure another superb win as they rose above Spurs and into sixth place, with the Cherries slipping to 14th place.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Burnley came closest to taking the lead early on with Ben Mee heading a set piece to the back post and Chris Wood nodding onto the crossbar following early Bournemouth pressure.

Wood went close once again in the first half as Phil Bardsley‘s cross to the back post found the big New Zealand striker but Asmir Begovic palmed his header away from the top corner.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Callum Wilson went close with a hooked volley in an open, entertaining first half. Burnley looked like they would take the lead once again as Wood’s mishit shot fell straight to Jeff Hendricks but Steve Cook threw himself in front of Hendricks’ shot with a superb block to keep the score level.

Wood eventually opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season. Robbie Brady’s low cross found Wood who finished to make it 1-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ] 

Burnley kept pouring forward in the second half and Brady made it 2-0 as Johann Berg Gudmundsson played him in and the Republic of Ireland international finished emphatically. Clarets in dreamland.

Bournemouth made things interesting with just over 10 minutes to go as Jermain Defoe‘s shot from a tight angle was cleared and King tapped home to make it 2-1.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Burnley held on late on despite pressure from Bournemouth with Sean Dyche‘s side continuing their miracle.

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea: Rudiger the hero

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2017, 4:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea beat Swansea City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday with Antonio Conte sent to the stands just before half time but his team got the job done on the pitch.

Antonio Rudiger headed home the only goal of the game in the second half as the Blues wasted several chances and Lukasz Fabianski made several fantastic saves for a woeful Swans outfit.

The win keeps Chelsea three points behind second-place United and they’re on 29 points, while Swansea remain second bottom in the table.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Morata had a shout for a penalty kick early on as he went down under a challenge from Mike Van der Hoorn but no PK was awarded.

Pedro, Willian and Morata then went close for Chelsea as they continued to press for an opener with Pedro’s rasping shot tipped wide by Lukasz Fabianski and then Morata sent a header straight at the Swans goalkeeper.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Fabianski then pushed Morata’s volley from a Cesc Fabregas pass over the bar and Willian had a shot deflected wide with Swansea sitting back and soaking up wave after wave of Chelsea attack.

Conte was sent to the stands before half time as he complained about a goal kick being awarded when he thought it should’ve been a corner as the Blues boss was apoplectic with rage.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ] 

Moments into the second half N'Golo Kante‘s shot deflected across goal and Rudiger was on hand to net a diving header to score his second Chelsea goal and put the Blues, deservedly, 1-0 up.

Marcos Alonso went close soon after Chelsea took the lead as Swansea dropped deeper and deeper with Morata going close once again but Fabianski saved again.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Chelsea created plenty of chances to extend their lead but Swansea rarely threatened and grabbed all three points at hom.

Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield: Ozil rips Terriers apart

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2017, 4:36 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Huddersfield have won just one of their last 16 matches v Arsenal
  • Ozil grabs one goal, two assists
  • Arsenal have won 12 PL home games in a row; their best run since winning 13 consecutively at Highbury between February and November 2005

Arsenal beat Huddersfield Town 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday with the Gunners scoring four times in the second half to blow the Terriers away.

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead in the first half, then Mesut Ozil set up Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez to score before scoring the fourth himself. Giroud, on as a half time sub, added his second and Arsenal’s fifth late on to seal the emphatic win.

With the win Arsenal stay in fourth place on 28 points ahead of their massive game against Man United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), while Huddersfield remain on 15 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Four minutes into the game the opening goal arrived with Aaron Ramsey setting up Lacazette with a delightful back heel and the Frenchman finished clinically. 1-0.

Huddersfield grew into the game as Zanka headed over the top from a set piece but Arsenal always looked like increasing their lead before the break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Sublime build-up play from Arsenal then played in Lacazette and he beat Jonas Lossl to the ball, chipped Huddersfield’s goalkeeper but Martin Cranie cleared off the line with Sead Kolasinac firing the follow-up over.

Huddersfield looked dangerous on the break as Steve Mounie failed to make the most of a breakaway and Collin Quaner also went close with Arsenal sloppy in possession as the first half came to a close.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Quaner then had a great chance to score for Huddersfield as he raced into the box but Petr Cech saved his low drilled shot. Moments later Arsenal raced up the other end and substitute Olivier Giroud (on for Lacazette at half time) forced Lossl into a save.

Huddersfield were looking increasingly dangerous as Mounie’s shot looped off Cech and with the ball going in Arsenal’s goalkeeper slapped the ball against his own crossbar and over. Arsenal appealed for a penalty kick as Quaner appeared to handle in the box, then Giroud rounded Lossl after Ramsey’s wonderful pass but hit the outside of the post and scuffed his follow-up wide.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Arsenal then opened the floodgates as they scored three goals in a four-minute spell.

First Ozil and Sanchez played a fluid one-two to set up Giroud and he tapped home to make it 2-0 and less than two minutes later it was 3-0. Ozil’s cross on the right evaded Giroud at the near post and Sanchez swept home to treble Arsenal’s lead.

Soon after it was 4-0 as Ozil was played in on the edge of the box and he finished calmly to cap off a fine individual display. Giroud then smashed home after good work from Kolasinac to make it 5-0.

A walk in the park for Arsenal ahead of their huge clash at home against Man United.

MUST SEE! Rooney completes hat trick from inside own half

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 4:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

What a way to finish a hat trick, Wayne!

Wayne Rooney‘s 205th Premier League goal came off a bullet from inside his own half, as Everton leads West Ham 3-0 in a relegation scrapper at Goodison Park.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Rooney had scored a back post goal and converted the rebound of his own penalty kick to give the Toffees a 2-0 lead at the break.

But it was his third that had the Everton faithful exploding for their hometown hero, a fierce strike from midfield to leave Joe Hart helpless.

Rooney is not being kind to his former England goalkeeper and ex-Everton boss.

Premier League AT HALF: Two for Rooney; Arsenal, Liverpool lead

Peter Byrne/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 3:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

A Wayne Rooney brace has Everton breathing a bit easier at Goodison Park, as the Toffees have a two-goal lead over former manager David Moyes and West Ham United.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]

Here’s the full rundown of six matches through 45 minutes (or 270, if you like).

Everton 2-0 West Ham United

It’s a pair for Rooney, his 203rd and 204th in the Premier League, as the Toffees look set to climb five points clear of relegation before Sam Allardyce even sets foot inside the coaches box.

Stoke City 0-1 Liverpool

Sadio Mane‘s fine time as a Red continues with a chipped goal assisted by Dominic Solanke.

Manchester City 0-0 Southampton

The table toppers in control as you might expect, but yet to find a goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea City

In retrospect, it’s odd this doesn’t happen more often: Antonio Conte has been sent to the stands for arguing a goal kick.

Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley

It’s big New Zealand striker Chris Wood on the score sheet for the Clarets, after a Steve Cook turnover.

Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town

How’s this for a team goal, completed by Alexandre Lacazette?