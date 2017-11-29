Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley: Clarets up to sixth

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth haven’t beaten a side starting that day inside the top seven of the Premier League since they beat Liverpool last December; drawing three and losing eight of these matches since, including losing all four this season

Burnley have collected 14 points from away games this season

Wood, Brady with the goals for Burnley

Burnley grabbed yet another away win as their record-breaking start to the Premier League season continued.

The Clarets beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium with goals from Chris Wood and Robbie Brady in either half doing the damage.

Josh King pulled one back for Bournemouth but the Clarets held on to secure another superb win as they rose above Spurs and into sixth place, with the Cherries slipping to 14th place.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Burnley came closest to taking the lead early on with Ben Mee heading a set piece to the back post and Chris Wood nodding onto the crossbar following early Bournemouth pressure.

Wood went close once again in the first half as Phil Bardsley‘s cross to the back post found the big New Zealand striker but Asmir Begovic palmed his header away from the top corner.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Callum Wilson went close with a hooked volley in an open, entertaining first half. Burnley looked like they would take the lead once again as Wood’s mishit shot fell straight to Jeff Hendricks but Steve Cook threw himself in front of Hendricks’ shot with a superb block to keep the score level.

Wood eventually opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season. Robbie Brady’s low cross found Wood who finished to make it 1-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Burnley kept pouring forward in the second half and Brady made it 2-0 as Johann Berg Gudmundsson played him in and the Republic of Ireland international finished emphatically. Clarets in dreamland.

Bournemouth made things interesting with just over 10 minutes to go as Jermain Defoe‘s shot from a tight angle was cleared and King tapped home to make it 2-1.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Burnley held on late on despite pressure from Bournemouth with Sean Dyche‘s side continuing their miracle.

