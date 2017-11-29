Chelsea 1-0 Swansea: Rudiger the hero

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Antonio Rudiger heads home only goal

Chelsea remain in third place

Antonio Conte sent to stands in first half

Chelsea beat Swansea City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday with Antonio Conte sent to the stands just before half time but his team got the job done on the pitch.

Antonio Rudiger headed home the only goal of the game in the second half as the Blues wasted several chances and Lukasz Fabianski made several fantastic saves for a woeful Swans outfit.

The win keeps Chelsea three points behind second-place United and they’re on 29 points, while Swansea remain second bottom in the table.

Morata had a shout for a penalty kick early on as he went down under a challenge from Mike Van der Hoorn but no PK was awarded.

Pedro, Willian and Morata then went close for Chelsea as they continued to press for an opener with Pedro’s rasping shot tipped wide by Lukasz Fabianski and then Morata sent a header straight at the Swans goalkeeper.

Fabianski then pushed Morata’s volley from a Cesc Fabregas pass over the bar and Willian had a shot deflected wide with Swansea sitting back and soaking up wave after wave of Chelsea attack.

Conte was sent to the stands before half time as he complained about a goal kick being awarded when he thought it should’ve been a corner as the Blues boss was apoplectic with rage.

Moments into the second half N'Golo Kante‘s shot deflected across goal and Rudiger was on hand to net a diving header to score his second Chelsea goal and put the Blues, deservedly, 1-0 up.

Marcos Alonso went close soon after Chelsea took the lead as Swansea dropped deeper and deeper with Morata going close once again but Fabianski saved again.

Chelsea created plenty of chances to extend their lead but Swansea rarely threatened and grabbed all three points at hom.

