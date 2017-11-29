Colorado Rapids hire former NZ boss Anthony Hudson

Anthony Hudson was announced on Wednesday as the new head coach of the Colorado Rapids, replacing Pablo Mastroeni who was fired in August.

Hudson, who was born in Seattle, Wash., was most recently the head coach of the New Zealand (2014-2017) national team and led the All Whites to the 2018 World Cup intercontinental playoffs, where they were eliminated by Peru.

Prior to coaching New Zealand’s full national and under-23 sides, Hudson, 36, held the same positions for Bahrain from 2013 to 2014. Before delving into the international game, Hudson managed Newport County (then in the Conference national, the fifth tier of England) for a half-season in 2011.

With very limited experience managing the club game, it will be interesting to see how long it takes Hudson to find his groove in his bid to turn around the third-worst team in MLS last season (33 points from 34 games).

“It’s an exciting moment and a wonderful opportunity,” Hudson said in a release. “From the start, I was impressed by the club’s culture, front office and vision for the future. I believe we share a philosophy, and now it’s just a matter of going out and getting the results that both this club and community deserve.”

