Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Colorado Rapids hire former NZ boss Anthony Hudson

By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2017, 2:39 PM EST
Anthony Hudson was announced on Wednesday as the new head coach of the Colorado Rapids, replacing Pablo Mastroeni who was fired in August.

Hudson, who was born in Seattle, Wash., was most recently the head coach of the New Zealand (2014-2017) national team and led the All Whites to the 2018 World Cup intercontinental playoffs, where they were eliminated by Peru.

Prior to coaching New Zealand’s full national and under-23 sides, Hudson, 36, held the same positions for Bahrain from 2013 to 2014. Before delving into the international game, Hudson managed Newport County (then in the Conference national, the fifth tier of England) for a half-season in 2011.

With very limited experience managing the club game, it will be interesting to see how long it takes Hudson to find his groove in his bid to turn around the third-worst team in MLS last season (33 points from 34 games).

“It’s an exciting moment and a wonderful opportunity,” Hudson said in a release. “From the start, I was impressed by the club’s culture, front office and vision for the future. I believe we share a philosophy, and now it’s just a matter of going out and getting the results that both this club and community deserve.”

Stream: Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2017, 2:12 PM EST
Six Premier League games take place on Wednesday as the midweek action continues.

League leaders Manchester City welcome Southampton to the Eithad, Chelsea host Swansea City and Arsenal clash with Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium. Elsewhere, Liverpool head to Stoke (‘can they do it on a wet, windy Wednesday night at Stoke’ cliche alert), Bournemouth host Burnley and Everton clash with West Ham.

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Everton vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold & NBC Universo [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM

Spanish prosecutors accuse Modric of tax irregularities

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 1:02 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Spanish prosecutors have accused Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric of defrauding tax authorities of $1 million in 2013 and 2014.

Modric’s wife, Vadja, is also being accused of tax irregularities.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they were informed last month that Modric may have “financial positions” in the Isle of Man, and they were not known by tax authorities and could have affected the amount of taxes the player was supposed to pay in Spain.

The Croatia midfielder has been playing for Madrid since being signed from Tottenham in 2012.

The accusations against Modric came a day after Madrid left back Marcelo appeared in a Madrid court in another tax case. The Brazil international is being accused of defrauding authorities of $585,375 by using companies abroad to handle his earnings from image rights.

Other players have been targeted by Spanish authorities recently.

Last year, Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of $4.8 million from income made from image rights.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao are among other players investigated by Spanish authorities.

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, currently at Manchester United, also is being investigated.

Allardyce, Everton finalizing terms; Unsworth in charge vs. West Ham

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2017, 12:29 PM EST
After 37 days without a manager, Everton have finally settled on a new boss: Sam Allardyce is in the final stages of finalizing terms with the club and will be named the next Toffees manager in the next 24 to 48 hours.

After 37 days without a manager, Everton have finally settled on a new boss: Sam Allardyce is in the final stages of finalizing terms with the club and will be named the next Toffees manager in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Everton made the announcement on Wednesday, hours before the scheduled kickoff of their Premier League clash with fellow strugglers West Ham United at Goodison Park. The Toffees, who fired Ronald Koeman on Oct. 23 and have been led by interim boss David Unsworth ever since, enter the unlikely relegation battle in 17th place; West Ham sit 18th. Unsworth, who has amassed a record of 1W-1D-2L in the PL, will remain in charge against the Hammers.

In the days following Koeman’s departure, Allardyce was quick to withdraw his name from consideration for the job, but as Everton grew more and more desperate — after failing to land Burnley’s Sean Dyche or Watford’s Marco Silva, among others perhaps — owner Farhad Moshiri returned to one of the more obvious candidates this week as it became more and more apparent that the club must quickly pick itself or face a genuine relegation fight between now and May.

Allardyce has long been lauded a master battler of relegation, but two questions come to mind when considering that reputation: 1) how did it get this bad, that a relegation specialist is required; and, more importantly, 2) assuming Allardyce keeps them up, is he the one to rebuild this thing from the ground up starting in May?

Garber names 4 finalists for 2 MLS expansion teams

Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
Don Garber announced on Wednesday the four finalist cities — Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento — for two Major League Soccer expansion teams to be awarded in the next round of franchise expansion.

Owners and officials representing each of the four respective cities will make their formal pitches to the MLS expansion committee on Dec. 6, followed by a board of governors meeting on Dec. 14 and an official announcement “before the end of the year.”

“The leaders of the Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento MLS expansion ownership groups have bold visions and innovative plans for their clubs, stadiums and their involvement in their respective communities. We are pleased these highly-respected business and sports leaders have been so determined to bring Major League Soccer to their cities. We have been greatly encouraged by the progress that all four of these groups have made and we are looking forward to their presentations.”

Sacramento’s bid, which has been an odds-on favorite for more than a year, would see Sacramento Republic make the leap from USL to MLS, doing so in a privately-financed stadium which has already seen pre-construction work begin at the downtown railyard site. Cincinnati, another popular pick among soccer fans and the media alike, has seen similar — and in some cases, even greater — success in USL. Their stadium deal, however, remains far less of a certainty as the ownership group and city council have yet to agree terms of a financial package for the $70-75 million requested.

The group in Nashville recently received approval from its city council for $225 million in revenue bonds to build a $275-million stadium on the city fairgrounds. Nashville SC, which was founded in 2016 and fielded an under-23 PDL in 2017, will begin playing in USL in 2018. Detroit’s bid centers around Ford Field, the 65,000-seat dome which is home to the NFL’s Detroit Lions, despite statements from the league which in the past have made clear a desire for soccer-specific stadiums.

The tough question at the end of the road — one that Garber and Co. presumably (hopefully?) have considered and for which they have a plan — is: what happens when the league finally reaches 28 teams and the $100-150 million expansion fees, which have become the most reliable injection of consistent revenue for the league, come to an end?

There’s also the matter of David Beckham’s Miami project, which is now in its 47th month (not an exaggeration) of attempts to bring a team back to south Florida. How much longer will/can MLS hold a spot open for Beckham when there are other (albeit, far less desirable) options which are further along and much more of a safe bet?