Getty Images

Conte explains sending off at Stamford Bridge

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 7:34 PM EST
Once Antonio Conte was sent to the stands at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, only one question remained.

Why doesn’t this happen more often?

The combustible manager was sent off during Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge, and could face further discipline.

Here’s Conte, from the BBC:

“The problem is I was frustrated because the opponents were wasting time. I tried to tell this to the fourth official not only once but a few times. But I have apologised because I did the wrong thing. I have been in to see them after the game. It’s right to speak and apologise with them.

“I don’t know if it was fair [to be sent off] but we have to respect this decision. Sometimes there is a lot of frustration like in this case but sometime you can make a mistake and I did this.”

Rooney on win, long distance goal: “I hit it sweet”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 6:40 PM EST
A couple matches on the bench awakened Wayne Rooney‘s finishing.

The English legend scored on the rebound of his penalty kick, then added a second before launching an audacious goal from inside his own half.

Quite a hat trick for the Everton man, and a much-needed highlight reel performance as the Toffees belted West Ham United 4-0.

Here’s Rooney after his 203rd, 204th, and 205th goals of his outstanding Premier League career, via the BBC:

“We had to win. We had to stand up and show what good players we are. It’s the first step of where we want to go – moving up the league.

“It wasn’t the best penalty, I was fortunate to get the rebound. The third goal, it fell to me, Joe’s out of his goal and I thought I’ll have a go and I hit it sweet. I tried to hit it hard and keep it under control. It was a perfect moment.”

Rooney admitted his pleasure at sending caretaker boss David Unsworth off in style, and said he has confidence Sam Allardyce will help the Toffees steady their ship.

But more than anything else, it was good see to Rooney put forth a classic performance after a year’s worth of grief from club and country media.

“More than important, it is beautiful” — Pep is pleased with late winner

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 6:02 PM EST
What a finish.

And what a finish.

Raheem Sterling‘s stoppage time winner was a fantastic goal regardless of timing and circumstance, but the fact that it moved Manchester City’s Premier League win streak to 12 matches sure doesn’t take away from the drama.

Southampton’s Oriol Romeu had canceled out Kevin De Bruyne‘s opener at the Etihad Stadium, and City looked set for its first dropped points since Aug. 21.

But then Sterling happened.

The Etihad exploded, as Pep Guardiola went wild on the touch line and even injured Benjamin Mendy got in on the celebration.

“Mendy is crazy,” Guardiola said. “He has a six month injury – and he is running. Disaster!”

You can tell where Guardiola’s comments would’ve gone had City not found a winner by the way he characterized Southampton’s bunkering down for a point.

“It was happening 50 years ago. Their striker was marking our defensive midfielder so it was 10 men behind the ball all the time.

“I believed that we could score but to be honest I thought it was over. They defended for 90 minutes, they had a really good go against Liverpool so I wasn’t expecting them to play like that tonight.

“Raheem is a match-winner, I am so happy for him. He is special, it was an amazing goal. It is more than important, it is beautiful.”

It was a fantastic end to the proceedings, and Sterling has been so good under Guardiola. The goal gives him nine on the Premier League season, one which looks more and more destined for a guard of honor by its conclusion.

Wenger reveals reason for Ozil’s improvement; Lacazette update

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2017, 5:32 PM EST
LONDON — Mesut Ozil is on fire right now and his manager thinks he knows why.

Ozil grabbed a goal and two assists as Arsenal brushed aside Huddersfield Town 5-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday, with the German playmaker stringing together two fine performances in a row at home after his assist and spirited display in the victory against Tottenham Hotspur 10 days ago.

His manager, Arsene Wenger, will be hoping it’s three fine displays in a row at the Emirates Stadium for Ozil as the Gunners host Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive top four battle.

“Nobody has to convince us he is a great football player but he’s added something people wanted to see from him as well, against Spurs and tonight again, that he can fight and he can come back and win the ball back,” Wenger said. “Once people see that, they are behind you. Everyone knows in the stadium that he is a great football player and at the moment he shows as well that he can fight.”

With five assists and two goals in his last five Premier League games for Arsenal, Ozil had led their charge back into the top four ahead of a huge clash with Man United.

Asked what the difference has been in his play of late, Wenger believes Ozil’s maturity is shining through and praised his ability to always want the ball, no matter what.

“Our job is to encourage people to fight and he always covered the distance in the game but maybe he is at an age where he is mature and he understands what is important and is less important… I think everybody wants to be acknowledged for his qualities. The judgement’s are also harsh in the job of a footballer but overall I believe the majority of the people here love him, and always loved him,” Wenger added.

His current contract situation isn’t impacting Ozil’s play and even though he’s out of contract at Arsenal on July 1, 2018 and free to talk to non-English teams from Jan. 1, Wenger is only focused on the German’s champagne displays in the here and now.

He will certainly be hoping he produces it against United on Saturday as the Gunners can move just one point behind the Red Devils who currently occupy second place.

It wasn’t all good news for Arsenal on Wednesday, though, as they lost their leading goalscorer this season in Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman scored early on, his seventh PL game of the campaign, but was replaced at half time by Olivier Giroud (who scored twice) and Wenger confirmed he won’t make the clash with United on Saturday.

“Lacazette has a groin problem and he is out, certainly, for Saturday’s game,” Wenger confirmed.

As long as Ozil is pulling the strings and as hungry as he has been, the supporting cast of Alexis Sanchez, Giroud and others around will have plenty of service to punish opponents.

Arsenal’s main man for so long has been Sanchez but Ozil is proving his worth and seems to be digging deeper than ever.

Sterling at the death! City streak hits 12

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
  • City remains unbeaten this season
  • Romeu scores equalizer
  • City leads Man Utd by eight points
  • De Bruyne magnificent as usual

Oriol Romeu‘s second half equalizer stunned the Etihad Stadium, but Raheem Sterling scored in the final minute of stoppage to give Man City a 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

Saints threatened to end Man City’s win streak, with Romeu’s equalizer briefly moving past Kevin De Bruyne‘s deflected second half free kick broke the stalemate.

Saints keeper Fraser Forster was busy as expected, stopping Gabriel Jesus and getting a break when Ilkay Gundogan put the rebound into the side netting.

Kevin De Bruyne was pulling strings again, though his margins were just a shade off. One of his finer offerings found its way to Nicolas Otamendi, but the Argentine center back headed over the goal.

De Bruyne’s free kick sent City ahead just after halftime, taking a turn off Virgil Van Dijk for what could have been a Saints own goal.

Gundogan was firing at will, and was off balance on a left-footed attempt that zipped wide of the far post in the 54th minute.

Forster was called upon for more saves, denying Jesus and De Bruyne soon after Gundogan’s misfire.

But hold the phone! Of all the ways Pep Guardiola might imagine conceding an equalizer, Sofiane Boufal to Romeu wasn’t one of them, but that’s exactly what happened when the rare scorer equalized with under 20 minutes to go.

Sterling had the ball in the goal, but saw it ruled offside. Moments later, he scored one for the presumptive championship highlight reel from just outside the 18.

