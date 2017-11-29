“More than important, it is beautiful” — Pep is pleased with late winner

What a finish.
And what a finish.
Raheem Sterling‘s stoppage time winner was a fantastic goal regardless of timing and circumstance, but the fact that it moved Manchester City’s Premier League win streak to 12 matches sure doesn’t take away from the drama.
Southampton’s Oriol Romeu had canceled out Kevin De Bruyne‘s opener at the Etihad Stadium, and City looked set for its first dropped points since Aug. 21.
But then Sterling happened.
The Etihad exploded, as Pep Guardiola went wild on the touch line and even injured Benjamin Mendy got in on the celebration.
“Mendy is crazy,” Guardiola said. “He has a six month injury – and he is running. Disaster!”
You can tell where Guardiola’s comments would’ve gone had City not found a winner by the way he characterized Southampton’s bunkering down for a point.
“It was happening 50 years ago. Their striker was marking our defensive midfielder so it was 10 men behind the ball all the time.
“I believed that we could score but to be honest I thought it was over. They defended for 90 minutes, they had a really good go against Liverpool so I wasn’t expecting them to play like that tonight.
“Raheem is a match-winner, I am so happy for him. He is special, it was an amazing goal. It is more than important, it is beautiful.”
It was a fantastic end to the proceedings, and Sterling has been so good under Guardiola. The goal gives him nine on the Premier League season, one which looks more and more destined for a guard of honor by its conclusion.