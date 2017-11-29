MUST SEE! Rooney completes hat trick from inside own half

Huddersfield have won just one of their last 16 matches v Arsenal

Arsenal have won 12 PL home games in a row; their best run since winning 13 consecutively at Highbury between February and November 2005

Arsenal beat Huddersfield Town 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday with the Gunners scoring four times in the second half to blow the Terriers away.

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead in the first half, then Mesut Ozil set up Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez to score before scoring the fourth himself. Giroud, on as a half time sub, added his second and Arsenal’s fifth late on to seal the emphatic win.

With the win Arsenal stay in fourth place on 28 points ahead of their massive game against Man United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), while Huddersfield remain on 15 points.

Four minutes into the game the opening goal arrived with Aaron Ramsey setting up Lacazette with a delightful back heel and the Frenchman finished clinically. 1-0.

Huddersfield grew into the game as Zanka headed over the top from a set piece but Arsenal always looked like increasing their lead before the break.

Sublime build-up play from Arsenal then played in Lacazette and he beat Jonas Lossl to the ball, chipped Huddersfield’s goalkeeper but Martin Cranie cleared off the line with Sead Kolasinac firing the follow-up over.

Huddersfield looked dangerous on the break as Steve Mounie failed to make the most of a breakaway and Collin Quaner also went close with Arsenal sloppy in possession as the first half came to a close.

Quaner then had a great chance to score for Huddersfield as he raced into the box but Petr Cech saved his low drilled shot. Moments later Arsenal raced up the other end and substitute Olivier Giroud (on for Lacazette at half time) forced Lossl into a save.

Huddersfield were looking increasingly dangerous as Mounie’s shot looped off Cech and with the ball going in Arsenal’s goalkeeper slapped the ball against his own crossbar and over. Arsenal appealed for a penalty kick as Quaner appeared to handle in the box, then Giroud rounded Lossl after Ramsey’s wonderful pass but hit the outside of the post and scuffed his follow-up wide.

Arsenal then opened the floodgates as they scored three goals in a four-minute spell.

First Ozil and Sanchez played a fluid one-two to set up Giroud and he tapped home to make it 2-0 and less than two minutes later it was 3-0. Ozil’s cross on the right evaded Giroud at the near post and Sanchez swept home to treble Arsenal’s lead.

Soon after it was 4-0 as Ozil was played in on the edge of the box and he finished calmly to cap off a fine individual display. Giroud then smashed home after good work from Kolasinac to make it 5-0.

A walk in the park for Arsenal ahead of their huge clash at home against Man United.

