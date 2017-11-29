More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Premier League AT HALF: Two for Rooney; Arsenal, Liverpool lead

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 3:50 PM EST
A Wayne Rooney brace has Everton breathing a bit easier at Goodison Park, as the Toffees have a two-goal lead over former manager David Moyes and West Ham United.

Here’s the full rundown of six matches through 45 minutes (or 270, if you like).

Everton 2-0 West Ham United

It’s a pair for Rooney, his 203rd and 204th in the Premier League, as the Toffees look set to climb five points clear of relegation before Sam Allardyce even sets foot inside the coaches box.

Stoke City 0-1 Liverpool

Sadio Mane‘s fine time as a Red continues with a chipped goal assisted by Dominic Solanke.

Manchester City 0-0 Southampton

The table toppers in control as you might expect, but yet to find a goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea City

In retrospect, it’s odd this doesn’t happen more often: Antonio Conte has been sent to the stands for arguing a goal kick.

Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley

It’s big New Zealand striker Chris Wood on the score sheet for the Clarets, after a Steve Cook turnover.

Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town

How’s this for a team goal, completed by Alexandre Lacazette?

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea: Rudiger the hero

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2017, 4:48 PM EST
Chelsea beat Swansea City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday with Antonio Conte sent to the stands just before half time but his team got the job done on the pitch.

Antonio Rudiger headed home the only goal of the game in the second half as the Blues wasted several chances and Lukasz Fabianski made several fantastic saves for a woeful Swans outfit.

The win keeps Chelsea three points behind second-place United and they’re on 29 points, while Swansea remain second bottom in the table.

Morata had a shout for a penalty kick early on as he went down under a challenge from Mike Van der Hoorn but no PK was awarded.

Pedro, Willian and Morata then went close for Chelsea as they continued to press for an opener with Pedro’s rasping shot tipped wide by Lukasz Fabianski and then Morata sent a header straight at the Swans goalkeeper.

Fabianski then pushed Morata’s volley from a Cesc Fabregas pass over the bar and Willian had a shot deflected wide with Swansea sitting back and soaking up wave after wave of Chelsea attack.

Conte was sent to the stands before half time as he complained about a goal kick being awarded when he thought it should’ve been a corner as the Blues boss was apoplectic with rage.

Moments into the second half N'Golo Kante‘s shot deflected across goal and Rudiger was on hand to net a diving header to score his second Chelsea goal and put the Blues, deservedly, 1-0 up.

Marcos Alonso went close soon after Chelsea took the lead as Swansea dropped deeper and deeper with Morata going close once again but Fabianski saved again.

Chelsea created plenty of chances to extend their lead but Swansea rarely threatened and grabbed all three points at hom.

Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield: Ozil rips Terriers apart

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2017, 4:36 PM EST
  • Huddersfield have won just one of their last 16 matches v Arsenal
  • Ozil grabs one goal, two assists
  • Arsenal have won 12 PL home games in a row; their best run since winning 13 consecutively at Highbury between February and November 2005

Arsenal beat Huddersfield Town 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday with the Gunners scoring four times in the second half to blow the Terriers away.

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead in the first half, then Mesut Ozil set up Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez to score before scoring the fourth himself. Giroud, on as a half time sub, added his second and Arsenal’s fifth late on to seal the emphatic win.

With the win Arsenal stay in fourth place on 28 points ahead of their massive game against Man United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), while Huddersfield remain on 15 points.

Four minutes into the game the opening goal arrived with Aaron Ramsey setting up Lacazette with a delightful back heel and the Frenchman finished clinically. 1-0.

Huddersfield grew into the game as Zanka headed over the top from a set piece but Arsenal always looked like increasing their lead before the break.

Sublime build-up play from Arsenal then played in Lacazette and he beat Jonas Lossl to the ball, chipped Huddersfield’s goalkeeper but Martin Cranie cleared off the line with Sead Kolasinac firing the follow-up over.

Huddersfield looked dangerous on the break as Steve Mounie failed to make the most of a breakaway and Collin Quaner also went close with Arsenal sloppy in possession as the first half came to a close.

Quaner then had a great chance to score for Huddersfield as he raced into the box but Petr Cech saved his low drilled shot. Moments later Arsenal raced up the other end and substitute Olivier Giroud (on for Lacazette at half time) forced Lossl into a save.

Huddersfield were looking increasingly dangerous as Mounie’s shot looped off Cech and with the ball going in Arsenal’s goalkeeper slapped the ball against his own crossbar and over. Arsenal appealed for a penalty kick as Quaner appeared to handle in the box, then Giroud rounded Lossl after Ramsey’s wonderful pass but hit the outside of the post and scuffed his follow-up wide.

Arsenal then opened the floodgates as they scored three goals in a four-minute spell.

First Ozil and Sanchez played a fluid one-two to set up Giroud and he tapped home to make it 2-0 and less than two minutes later it was 3-0. Ozil’s cross on the right evaded Giroud at the near post and Sanchez swept home to treble Arsenal’s lead.

Soon after it was 4-0 as Ozil was played in on the edge of the box and he finished calmly to cap off a fine individual display. Giroud then smashed home after good work from Kolasinac to make it 5-0.

A walk in the park for Arsenal ahead of their huge clash at home against Man United.

MUST SEE! Rooney completes hat trick from inside own half

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 4:35 PM EST
What a way to finish a hat trick, Wayne!

Wayne Rooney‘s 205th Premier League goal came off a bullet from inside his own half, as Everton leads West Ham 3-0 in a relegation scrapper at Goodison Park.

Rooney had scored a back post goal and converted the rebound of his own penalty kick to give the Toffees a 2-0 lead at the break.

But it was his third that had the Everton faithful exploding for their hometown hero, a fierce strike from midfield to leave Joe Hart helpless.

Rooney is not being kind to his former England goalkeeper and ex-Everton boss.

Colorado Rapids hire former NZ boss Anthony Hudson

Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2017, 2:39 PM EST
Anthony Hudson was announced on Wednesday as the new head coach of the Colorado Rapids, replacing Pablo Mastroeni who was fired in August.

Hudson, who was born in Seattle, Wash., was most recently the head coach of the New Zealand (2014-2017) national team and led the All Whites to the 2018 World Cup intercontinental playoffs, where they were eliminated by Peru.

Prior to coaching New Zealand’s full national and under-23 sides, Hudson, 36, held the same positions for Bahrain from 2013 to 2014. Before delving into the international game, Hudson managed Newport County (then in the Conference national, the fifth tier of England) for a half-season in 2011.

With very limited experience managing the club game, it will be interesting to see how long it takes Hudson to find his groove in his bid to turn around the third-worst team in MLS last season (33 points from 34 games).

“It’s an exciting moment and a wonderful opportunity,” Hudson said in a release. “From the start, I was impressed by the club’s culture, front office and vision for the future. I believe we share a philosophy, and now it’s just a matter of going out and getting the results that both this club and community deserve.”