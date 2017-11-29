More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Spanish prosecutors accuse Modric of tax irregularities

Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 1:02 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Spanish prosecutors have accused Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric of defrauding tax authorities of $1 million in 2013 and 2014.

Modric’s wife, Vadja, is also being accused of tax irregularities.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they were informed last month that Modric may have “financial positions” in the Isle of Man, and they were not known by tax authorities and could have affected the amount of taxes the player was supposed to pay in Spain.

The Croatia midfielder has been playing for Madrid since being signed from Tottenham in 2012.

The accusations against Modric came a day after Madrid left back Marcelo appeared in a Madrid court in another tax case. The Brazil international is being accused of defrauding authorities of $585,375 by using companies abroad to handle his earnings from image rights.

Other players have been targeted by Spanish authorities recently.

Last year, Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of $4.8 million from income made from image rights.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao are among other players investigated by Spanish authorities.

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, currently at Manchester United, also is being investigated.

Allardyce, Everton finalizing terms; Unsworth in charge vs. West Ham

By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2017, 12:29 PM EST
After 37 days without a manager, Everton have finally settled on a new boss: Sam Allardyce is in the final stages of finalizing terms with the club and will be named the next Toffees manager in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Everton made the announcement on Wednesday, hours before the scheduled kickoff of their Premier League clash with fellow strugglers West Ham United (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold) at Goodison Park. The Toffees, who fired Ronald Koeman on Oct. 23 and have been led by interim boss David Unsworth ever since, enter the unlikely relegation battle in 17th place; West Ham sit 18th. Unsworth, who has amassed a record of 1W-1D-2L in the PL, will remain in charge against the Hammers.

In the days following Koeman’s departure, Allardyce was quick to withdraw his name from consideration for the job, but as Everton grew more and more desperate — after failing to land Burnley’s Sean Dyche or Watford’s Marco Silva, among others perhaps — owner Farhad Moshiri returned to one of the more obvious candidates this week as it became more and more apparent that the club must quickly pick itself or face a genuine relegation fight between now and May.

Allardyce has long been lauded a master battler of relegation, but two questions come to mind when considering that reputation: 1) how did it get this bad, that a relegation specialist is required; and, more importantly, 2) assuming Allardyce keeps them up, is he the one to rebuild this thing from the ground up starting in May?

Garber names 4 finalists for 2 MLS expansion teams

By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
Don Garber announced on Wednesday the four finalist cities — Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento — for two Major League Soccer expansion teams to be awarded in the next round of franchise expansion.

Owners and officials representing each of the four respective cities will make their formal pitches to the MLS expansion committee on Dec. 6, followed by a board of governors meeting on Dec. 14 and an official announcement “before the end of the year.”

“The leaders of the Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento MLS expansion ownership groups have bold visions and innovative plans for their clubs, stadiums and their involvement in their respective communities. We are pleased these highly-respected business and sports leaders have been so determined to bring Major League Soccer to their cities. We have been greatly encouraged by the progress that all four of these groups have made and we are looking forward to their presentations.”

Sacramento’s bid, which has been an odds-on favorite for more than a year, would see Sacramento Republic make the leap from USL to MLS, doing so in a privately-financed stadium which has already seen pre-construction work begin at the downtown railyard site. Cincinnati, another popular pick among soccer fans and the media alike, has seen similar — and in some cases, even greater — success in USL. Their stadium deal, however, remains far less of a certainty as the ownership group and city council have yet to agree terms of a financial package for the $70-75 million requested.

The group in Nashville recently received approval from its city council for $225 million in revenue bonds to build a $275-million stadium on the city fairgrounds. Nashville SC, which was founded in 2016 and fielded an under-23 PDL in 2017, will begin playing in USL in 2018. Detroit’s bid centers around Ford Field, the 65,000-seat dome which is home to the NFL’s Detroit Lions, despite statements from the league which in the past have made clear a desire for soccer-specific stadiums.

The tough question at the end of the road — one that Garber and Co. presumably (hopefully?) have considered and for which they have a plan — is: what happens when the league finally reaches 28 teams and the $100-150 million expansion fees, which have become the most reliable injection of consistent revenue for the league, come to an end?

There’s also the matter of David Beckham’s Miami project, which is now in its 47th month (not an exaggeration) of attempts to bring a team back to south Florida. How much longer will/can MLS hold a spot open for Beckham when there are other (albeit, far less desirable) options which are further along and much more of a safe bet?

Lamela discusses “worst time of my life,” fear of never playing again

By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2017, 10:34 AM EST
It took so long that Erik Lamela began to doubt whether or not he’d ever play again after being out of action for 13 months due to a hip injury which required two surgeries in a six-week period to correct.

In the end, Lamela made it back from what he calls “the worst time of [his] life” and made his return to action in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday — quotes from the Guardian:

“It was crazy. It was probably the worst time of my life. I really wanted to play but it took too long, my injury.

“In really bad times you always think the worst. But my family was always with me and the supporters wanted me on the pitch, they bring me energy to work every day and to never give up. I’m here today because I really wanted it, and when you really want something you can do it. The manager and all the staff honestly were amazing. They were always with me, behind me. All of us wanted the same thing — me playing. Sometimes you have to respect the times and today I feel better.”

Exactly 400 days elapsed between Lamela’s last appearance for Tottenham — Oct. 25, 2016 — and Tuesday’s return. The 25-year-old Argentine made an instant impact for Spurs, as he replaced Christian Eriksen in the 77th minute and slotted the inch-perfect through ball to Harry Kane to make the score 2-1 in the 79th.

“Of course, I can get much better, I am still not 100 percent, but I am good enough to play and I’m happy to be back.”

Lamela’s time away wasn’t all bad, though. He became a father for the first time on Saturday.

Arsenal’s Cazorla endures 9th achilles surgery in 13 months

By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2017, 8:53 AM EST
Santi Cazorla revealed earlier this month some of the gruesome details of his now-13-month battle to return from an achilles injury suffered in October 2016, and it’s only grown more heartbreaking in the weeks since.

Having already endured eight operations, faced a bout of gangrene, been faced with the possibility he could lose the leg and seen an eight-centimeter chunk of the tendon eaten away by infection, the discomfort is yet to subside and Cazorla has undergone a ninth operation, the 32-year-old Arsenal midfielder announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Some discomfort in the tendon that had dragged the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery. It is delaying the date of return to the playing fields, I maintain the hope and motivation to enjoy my great passion, soccer.”

Cazorla had recently hoped to return to full training with the Arsenal squad in January, with an eye toward a handful of appearances at the tail end of the season. Doing so would provide Cazorla a foundation of fitness and form ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Prior to operation no. 9, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had already called Cazorla’s ongoing saga “the worst injury I’ve ever known.”