Sterling at the death! City streak hits 12

Oriol Romeu‘s second half equalizer stunned the Etihad Stadium, but Raheem Sterling scored in the final minute of stoppage to give Man City a 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday.
Saints threatened to end Man City’s win streak, with Romeu’s equalizer briefly moving past Kevin De Bruyne‘s deflected second half free kick broke the stalemate.
Saints keeper Fraser Forster was busy as expected, stopping Gabriel Jesus and getting a break when Ilkay Gundogan put the rebound into the side netting.
Kevin De Bruyne was pulling strings again, though his margins were just a shade off. One of his finer offerings found its way to Nicolas Otamendi, but the Argentine center back headed over the goal.
De Bruyne’s free kick sent City ahead just after halftime, taking a turn off Virgil Van Dijk for what could have been a Saints own goal.
Gundogan was firing at will, and was off balance on a left-footed attempt that zipped wide of the far post in the 54th minute.
Forster was called upon for more saves, denying Jesus and De Bruyne soon after Gundogan’s misfire.
But hold the phone! Of all the ways Pep Guardiola might imagine conceding an equalizer, Sofiane Boufal to Romeu wasn’t one of them, but that’s exactly what happened when the rare scorer equalized with under 20 minutes to go.
Sterling had the ball in the goal, but saw it ruled offside. Moments later, he scored one for the presumptive championship highlight reel from just outside the 18.
