Toronto FC heading back to MLS Cup Final

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 9:33 PM EST
The game in (a bit more than) 100 words: Toronto FC is going to host the MLS Cup for the second-straight season, and this time could become the first team in league history to claim a domestic treble (TFC won the Canadian Championship and the Supporters’ Shield). Victor Vazquez saw his first half penalty saved by Zack Steffen, but the ex-Barca man had the primary assist on Jozy Altidore‘s goal to put the hosts in front after an hour of play. Altidore, by the way, had been limping around on a bum wheel for a good 7-10 minutes for his best Willis Reed impression.

Columbus had three glorious chances, and Ola Kamara couldn’t find an 88th minute loose ball through traffic with nothing but goal in front of him. Justin Meram had the other two. In the first half, he was foiled by Michael Bradley. In the second, he scooped over the bar.

Three moments that mattered

22′ — TFC’s captain catches up to the Crew — Bradley was a little lax in his tracking, and that allowed Columbus a 2v1 chance. Ola Kamara slid the ball across to Justin Meram, but Bradley timed his sliding intervention well and broke up the play.

26′ — Steffen saves TFC PK — Josh Williams hauled down Drew Moor on a corner kick, and Vazquez strode to the spot. His quick run-up attempt was foiled when Steffen flew to his right to parry Vazquez’s attempt. It remained scoreless.

60′ — Giovinco to Jozy to Vazquez to Jozy — Sebastian Giovinco sucked two defenders to him a few yards outside the 18, the backheeled to Altidore for a 1-2 with Vazquez that ended up inside far post’s side netting (Kisses thumb and pointer finger like I made a nice sauce).

87′ — Kamara can’t find equalizer (literally) — Ola Kamara has scored a lot of goals, so it’s going to drive him nuts that this one eluded his vision.

Goals: Altidore (60′)

Man of the Match: Justin Morrow

Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 8:23 PM EST
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) Most times when the topic of young midfielder Cristian Roldan is brought up, Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer can’t stop raving.

From the time Roldan moved into the starting lineup for the Sounders, Schmetzer has seen the potential for Roldan to be an anchor in the middle of the field. And the U.S. national team is starting to take notice, too.

“He consistently puts in good performances,” Schmetzer said. “Not just physically, but tactically and technically he puts in really solid performances.”

Roldan will never have the big goal numbers like teammates Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris, but he’s among the players who have the Sounders on the cusp of a return to the MLS Cup final. Seattle takes a 2-0 lead into the second-leg of the Western Conference final against Houston on Thursday night. The Sounders would advance with a win, draw or even a one-goal loss.

Roldan has been the anchor for most of this year, the best of his three MLS seasons. The midfielder is worthy of consideration for the MLS Best XI and is among the options for a national team not likely to play a match of importance until 2019.

“I think it’s been positive. I still believe I have a ton to improve on and I never want to get settled on this season, on being decent,” Roldan said. “I want to get better. I want to get in to the national team consistently and next year is another year and I want to keep improving. I’ve been very happy with this year but never content and I think that’s a positive going forward.”

Roldan started 33 of 34 regular season matches this season and finished with six goals. He played the second-most minutes of anyone on Seattle’s roster.

Again, stats will never tell the full story with the Roldan. Not when his job is to be able to push forward to help the offensive attack, but sometimes race 70 or 80 yards back on defense to help shut down an offensive attack by the opposition.

It’s that ability to play both ways that drew the attention of the national team. Roldan was called up for the first time during the summer when the U.S. was playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and made his national team debut. But the more important call up came later in the summer when Roldan was part of the camp prior to World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras.

“To be in the second-to-last qualifiers where the U.S. is facing elimination for the World Cup, that’s a huge deal,” Roldan said. “Hopefully I can get to the point where I’m playing and starting every game, but to be in the running as my second call up that is big for my career going forward and I think it was big for this year as a confidence boost.”

Dempsey recalled being in a similar situation as Roldan early in his career and getting that first national team call up was a huge influence on the development of his career.

“I would say confidence is a huge thing, being able to know he can play at that level. The more experience you get playing in games, playing in big games you get that confidence and also you improve,” Dempsey said. “He keeps working on his skills, keeps working on his game, looking at tape, trying to figure out ways to better himself and when you’re hungry and you work hard, you’re only going to get better. He has to keep pushing and doing what he’s doing and that’s kind of what I had to do.”

Conte explains sending off at Stamford Bridge

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 7:34 PM EST
Once Antonio Conte was sent to the stands at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, only one question remained.

Why doesn’t this happen more often?

The combustible manager was sent off during Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge, and could face further discipline.

Here’s Conte, from the BBC:

“The problem is I was frustrated because the opponents were wasting time. I tried to tell this to the fourth official not only once but a few times. But I have apologised because I did the wrong thing. I have been in to see them after the game. It’s right to speak and apologise with them.

“I don’t know if it was fair [to be sent off] but we have to respect this decision. Sometimes there is a lot of frustration like in this case but sometime you can make a mistake and I did this.”

Rooney on win, long distance goal: “I hit it sweet”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 6:40 PM EST
A couple matches on the bench awakened Wayne Rooney‘s finishing.

The English legend scored on the rebound of his penalty kick, then added a second before launching an audacious goal from inside his own half.

[ RECAP: Everton 4-0 West Ham ]

Quite a hat trick for the Everton man, and a much-needed highlight reel performance as the Toffees belted West Ham United 4-0.

Here’s Rooney after his 203rd, 204th, and 205th goals of his outstanding Premier League career, via the BBC:

“We had to win. We had to stand up and show what good players we are. It’s the first step of where we want to go – moving up the league.

“It wasn’t the best penalty, I was fortunate to get the rebound. The third goal, it fell to me, Joe’s out of his goal and I thought I’ll have a go and I hit it sweet. I tried to hit it hard and keep it under control. It was a perfect moment.”

Rooney admitted his pleasure at sending caretaker boss David Unsworth off in style, and said he has confidence Sam Allardyce will help the Toffees steady their ship.

But more than anything else, it was good see to Rooney put forth a classic performance after a year’s worth of grief from club and country media.

“More than important, it is beautiful” — Pep is pleased with late winner

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 6:02 PM EST
What a finish.

And what a finish.

Raheem Sterling‘s stoppage time winner was a fantastic goal regardless of timing and circumstance, but the fact that it moved Manchester City’s Premier League win streak to 12 matches sure doesn’t take away from the drama.

[ RECAP: City 2-1 Saints ]

Southampton’s Oriol Romeu had canceled out Kevin De Bruyne‘s opener at the Etihad Stadium, and City looked set for its first dropped points since Aug. 21.

But then Sterling happened.

The Etihad exploded, as Pep Guardiola went wild on the touch line and even injured Benjamin Mendy got in on the celebration.

“Mendy is crazy,” Guardiola said. “He has a six month injury – and he is running. Disaster!”

You can tell where Guardiola’s comments would’ve gone had City not found a winner by the way he characterized Southampton’s bunkering down for a point.

“It was happening 50 years ago. Their striker was marking our defensive midfielder so it was 10 men behind the ball all the time.

“I believed that we could score but to be honest I thought it was over. They defended for 90 minutes, they had a really good go against Liverpool so I wasn’t expecting them to play like that tonight.

“Raheem is a match-winner, I am so happy for him. He is special, it was an amazing goal. It is more than important, it is beautiful.”

It was a fantastic end to the proceedings, and Sterling has been so good under Guardiola. The goal gives him nine on the Premier League season, one which looks more and more destined for a guard of honor by its conclusion.