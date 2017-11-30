More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Gareth Bale’s hardships continue at Real Madrid

Associated PressNov 30, 2017, 8:10 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Gareth Bale‘s highly anticipated return didn’t last long.

The Real Madrid forward impressed in the few minutes he played in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday after a long injury layoff, but he remains far from fit and is likely to be sidelined again for the team’s Spanish league game on Saturday.

Bale played for about 30 minutes in the 2-2 draw against third-division club Fuenlabrada, making his return to action after more than two months nursing lingering muscle injuries. He played well and set up both goals for Madrid, which advanced to the last 16 with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

“We were all happy for him,” Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez said. “He played a good match.”

Bale’s performance raised hopes of a return to the starting lineup, reuniting the “BBC” trio along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. The trio hasn’t played together since last season.

But Bale did not practice with the rest of the squad on Wednesday and Thursday, and it is unlikely that Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will let him play on Saturday at Athletic Bilbao.

Zidane has said that he is anxious to see the BBC playing together again, and that he felt Bale was ready to start again, but the coach was being careful not to risk a more serious injury.

The 28-year-old Wales forward endured a series of muscle problems this season. He played only 10 matches with Madrid and missed the final World Cup qualifiers with his national team, which was failed to qualify for next year’s tournament in Russia.

Bale’s last match before his second-half appearance against Fuenlabrada had been in September against Borussia Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League.

With his participation in Tuesday’s game, Bale became the British player with the most appearances for Madrid, overcoming the 159 matches played by David Beckham.

While Bale won’t likely play on Saturday, Ronaldo is set to return to the lineup after being among the regular starters rested against Fuenlabrada.

Ronaldo has a good scoring record against Athletic, with 16 goals in 16 matches. His last goals against Athletic came in a 4-2 league win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in 2016.

Defending champion Madrid is in fourth place, eight points behind Barcelona and four behind second-place Valencia. Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Saturday, while Valencia plays at Getafe on Sunday.

Top Premier League storylines — Week 15

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 30, 2017, 7:17 PM EST
As the calendar readies itself to turn from November to December, the meaty portion of the Premier League season is finally upon us. The next six weeks, beginning this weekend and winding down in mid-January, will go a long, long way toward shaping the final PL table at the end of the season.

[ MORE: JPW's PL predictions | TV, stream schedule for the weekend ]

Here are five of the biggest PL storylines to follow on Saturday and Sunday…

When Will Man City lose drop points?

The winning streak is up to 12 games now, which is one short of Chelsea’s high-water mark of last season — a good omen, surely, as the Blues went on to win the PL title with relative ease. While the results remain very impressive, it’s the manner in which Pep Guardiola‘s side cruised to a dozen straight victories: a combined score of 40-12 during the run. Up next is West Ham United, who visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

A top-four rivalry once again

As clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool (very fluidly) moved into and out of the PL’s top-four in recent years, their respective progressions came at the expense of Arsenal and Manchester United during various seasons, who face off at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Last season, it was Arsenal who stumbled to a fifth-place finish, while Man United have finished outside the top-four in three of the last four years. This weekend’s meeting between the rejuvenated sides (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com) is, at least for a day, a battle of top-four sides once again, just as it was year after year during the (earlier) days of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson. Each side has won three in a row and risen to climbed to fourth and second in the PL table, respectively.

The new-manager boost, just in time?

Everton and West Bromwich Albion, who enter the weekend in 13th and 17th places, respectively, each announced this week a new permanent manager set to take charge of their first game this weekend. For Everton, Sam Allardyce will debut against Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold); West Brom, now under the level-headed lead of Alan Pardew, host bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold).

Burnley in 6th… can they keep it up?

Burnley finishing in the top-four this season had to have been almost — I said, almost — as unlikely as Leicester City’s title win two seasons ago. Yet here we are over one-third of the way through the 2017-18 season, and Sean Dyche‘s side sits sixth — one point back of fifth-place Liverpool, three back of Arsenal, and one ahead of seventh-place Tottenham. As coincidence would have it, the Clarets are set for a trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Claude Puel‘s Leicester on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold). Winners of four of their last five, Burnley have conceded just two goals since taking a hammering at the hands of Man City well over a month ago.

Time for Spurs to stop the rot

Spurs are in semi-serious danger of falling away from the top-four race at an extremely point in the season. Having one just one of their last five PL games, and lost three straight away from home, Saturday’s trip to Vicarage Road, where they’ll take on eighth-place Watford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com), is inarguably a must-win game for Mauricio Pochettino‘s side. A loss to Marco Silva‘s Hornets — who are quite the story themselves — coupled with Arsenal and Liverpool victories would see Spurs fall seven points back of Arsenal and five back of Liverpool. The busiest six-week period of the season lies directly ahead, and Pochettino is already lamenting fatigue throughout his squad. You can see how things could quickly spiral out of control and get away from Spurs.

Pochettino says fatigue, not his new book, causing Spurs’ slump

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Andy EdwardsNov 30, 2017, 5:36 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last three Premier League games away from home and won just one of their last five games in the league, thus Mauricio Pochettino has come under a bit of (justifiable) scrutiny.

[ MORE: Premier League TV, streaming schedule ]

Pochettino, who guided Tottenham to third- and second-place finishes in the last two PL season, respectively, has seen his side slip from third to seventh in the league table in four weeks’ time. Spurs are currently one point behind Burnley.

Naturally, the inquest has begun, and one of the more interesting theories used to explain Spurs’ recent struggles is as follows: relationships between Pochettino and his players have been strained ahead of the release of “Brave New World,” a book written by Guillem Balague, who shadowed Pochettino for the entirety of the 2016-17 season. The first excerpts were released in mid-October. Pochettino insists the book has no bearing on his squad — quotes from the AP:

“I think my relationship with them is so strong and to find excuses about the book is wrong. It’s a great opportunity to get a better idea that it’s not only about playing football.

“When you are clear with everyone, the problem doesn’t exist. The problem is when you lie, no?”

As for the real reason his side slipped into a mid-season coma, Pochettino says it’s more to do with fatigue than a perceived sense of broken trust:

“A player like Christian Eriksen maybe can be a little bit tired, but mental more than physical, because in the last international duty he played two amazing games to try to qualify for the World Cup, and he cannot rest, he cannot stop.

“Maybe him and Eric Dier, that is playing a lot. Maybe Davinson Sanchez. It’s the same group, the players that travel a lot and were involved in nearly all the games. Maybe they can feel a little bit tired about competing.”

That’s all extremely well and reasonable — not to mention, a far more logical explanation than the book theory. That said, let’s take a moment to consider why players like Eriksen, Dier and Sanchez — as well as others, like Harry Kane and Dele Alli — might be “a little tired,” whether it be mental or physical exhaustion, with only a little more than one-third of the season complete.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright's picks — Spurs to bounce back vs. Watford? ]

By mid-July and early August, it had become crystal clear that the likes of Manchester City ($293 million), Chelsea ($273 million) and Manchester United ($228 million) were going to spend until they had elevated their respective squads to title-contending quality. Spurs, on the other hand, waited until Aug. 23 — 12 days after the start of the PL season — to announce their first signing, Sanchez. No additional transfer business (of real consequence) was done until Aug. 31, deadline day, when Serge Aurier and 32-year-old Fernando Llorente arrived.

If Pochettino, Daniel Levy and Co. think Spurs can continue punching above the squad’s monetary weight and contend year after year for the PL title without a serious financial push to acquire players on par with those being signed by fellow top-six sides, they are sorely mistaken. Clearly the new stadium will be a financial burden for an unknown period of time, as was the case for Arsenal until recently, so Spurs fans might just have to make themselves comfortable with once again being the fifth- or sixth-best team in England with a chance to crack the top-four in especially strange seasons.

[ MORE: West Brom hire Pardew | Allardyce takes charge at Everton ]

That’s without considering the futures of Kane, Alli, Eriksen and Dier — all of whom will attract serious interest from other clubs this summer, should Spurs not get into the Champions League, and every ensuing summer — as well as Toby Aldeweireld (28 years old), Jan Vertonghen (30), Mousa Dembele (30) and Danny Rose (27) — all of whom will soon be on the wrong side of the primes of their respective careers.

Early-season injuries to Rose, Dembele and Victor Wanyama, and now Aldeweireld, have left Spurs without a great deal of room for rotation. Pochettino might appear to have worked miracles in recent seasons, but he’s finding life a bit more difficult now that two years of good injury fortune has quickly turned against him.

Russian officials won’t have access to World Cup doping samples

Photo by Artyom GeodakyanTASS via Getty Images
Associated PressNov 30, 2017, 4:09 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) FIFA says Russians will be prevented from having access to any doping controls at the World Cup.

All samples taken at June 14 to July 15 tournament will be flown from Russia to a laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland, on the day they are collected.

Russia has been accused of systematic cheating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

FIFA medical chief Michel D’Hooghe says “nothing will be in the hands of the Russian organizers. It will be FIFA doctors from all over the world.”

D’Hooghe adds that “with the rumors around Russia, it’s one reason more to say we give nothing of the doping control to Russian doctors, to the Russian authorities, to the local organizing committee.”

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

