Pep Guardiola’s bizarre rant at Nathan Redmond concerning

Nov 30, 2017, 9:35 AM EST
Pep Guardiola got caught up in the moment after Manchester City’s last-second 2-1 win against Southampton on Wednesday.

We get it. Soccer is an emotional game.

Pep, we excuse you for running around and celebrating like a madman, and we also understand your players (including the injured Benjamin Mendy) running around like lunatics to celebrate Raheem Sterling‘s 96th minute winner. It was a big deal and kept City’s eight-point lead atop the table.

What we cannot excuse is Guardiola seeming to goad and undermine opposition players in an aggressive manner as they walked off the pitch.

The video here shows Southampton’s Nathan Redmond being confronted by Guardiola as he walked off, devastated. We don’t know what happened before this footage. If Redmond antagonized Guardiola or said anything to spark such a furious reaction, but even if he did, Guardiola’s reaction is completely unnecessary and out of order. Why get involved?

Post-game Guardiola was asked about his reaction to Redmond and he had the following to say, more than likely with his tongue firmly inserted into his cheek.

“I said what good a player he is,” Guardiola said. “Last season he destroyed us here. I didn’t know him last season and didn’t realize how good he is. Today he could not attack because he defends all the time.”

Look, what Guardiola did wasn’t the worst thing in the world but do we really think Redmond wanted this “advice” or “praise” from Guardiola, the opposing manager, seconds after his team had just conceded a goal in the 96th minute to lose a game?

The answer is no. Redmond didn’t react angrily, despite covering his mouth and saying something which obviously upset Guardiola further, but he shouldn’t have to be in that situation even if what Guardiola said happened was true. Other players may not react as placidly as Redmond did in that situation.

Guardiola is a passionate man and a soccer purist. We get it. He didn’t like Saints sitting back, soaking up pressure and coming so close to being the first team in 19 games in all competitions to stop Man City from winning.

But what if Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte or Arsene Wenger had confronted an opposition player in this manner following a last-gasp win?

I’d expect they would be getting a message from the English Football Association this morning being asked to explain their actions. Even though Man City have won 12 games on the spin and Guardiola is the mastermind of one of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen, he should be held accountable and be questioned further as to why he thinks confronting opposition players at the final whistle is okay to do.

Grabbing an opposition player, puffing your chest out and screaming in his face isn’t acceptable, no matter what was said.

Wenger doesn’t expect Mourinho to “park the bus”

Nov 30, 2017, 8:40 AM EST
Arsene Wenger believes Jose Mourinho will not set out his Manchester United side in an ultra-defensive formation for their clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking after Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town on Wednesday, which moved the Gunners to just four points behind second-place United in the table, Wenger doesn’t think Mourinho will “park the bus” as he has done away from home against other rivals this season.

“No, I don’t expect anything special. I just expect us to be ready to recover now. Man United is a strong team and I expect us just to cope with the problems they will give us. They will attack as well. They will not only defend,” Wenger said. “It is a game between Arsenal and Man United at home. I just want to focus and to prepare well my team, and give my team a good chance to win the game. Man United is doing well at the moment, we are doing well at the moment, so it looks to be a promising game.”

On paper, yes, it could be enthralling with several attacking stars purring for both teams. But in reality, we all know how Mourinho approaches these games against title rivals away from home. ‘Shut up shop, get a 0-0 draw at worst and if we nick a win, great’ will likely be his team talk. Given the history between Wenger and Mourinho, will either really set their teams up to be open and expansive but vulnerable on the counter?

In United’s seven away games against the “top six” teams since Mourinho took charge at the start of last season, United have scored one goal, lost four times and haven’t won a single game with three 0-0 draws the highlights.

Expect to see a United starting lineup without Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford on Saturday, with Ashley Young up front alone in a false nine position…

Witness explains how bribes were paid to soccer officials

Nov 30, 2017, 7:57 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) An Argentinian accountant described on Wednesday how he handled the payment of millions of dollars in bribes to former South American soccer officials, including former FIFA vice president Julio Grondona, by using wire transfers, offshore accounts and money couriers.

Eladio Rodriguez, who kept track of finances and bribe payments at the Argentinian sports marketing company Torneos and Competencias, testified for hours in New York in the federal corruption trial of the former soccer heads of Paraguay, Peru and Brazil. The company, along with two others, made the payments to obtain the rights to broadcast tournaments and matches.

Rodriguez said it was necessary to pay bribes “to maintain a good relationship with CONMEBOL (South America’s soccer governing body) and to obtain the signing of contracts.” He said he kept track of the payments by occasionally emailing himself copies of ledgers.

The cash payments to Gondrona were made after Torneos deposited money into overseas accounts of exchange remittance businesses. Money couriers would then take the money to Torneos in Buenos Aires and Grondona’s chauffeur normally would pick it up, Rodriguez said.

Grondona was paid at least $3 million in 2013, according to Rodriguez. Payments to him were masked under the name “Pope”.

Juan Angel Napout, the ex-president of Paraguay’s soccer federation, Jose Maria Marin, the former president of Brazil’s soccer federation, and Manuel Burga, the ex-head of Peru’s soccer federation, are on trial for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies.

Payments to former presidents of the soccer federations of Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia were made through Argentinian-based Full Play Group.

Bribes to Marin and Marco Polo del Nero, the current president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, were made under the code name “brasileiro,” according to Rodriguez, who explained that in 2013 Torneos paid $1.5 million to each for the rights of the Copa America.

When U.S. officials began arresting soccer officials in 2015, Rodriguez said he ordered the destruction of the servers he maintained in Uruguay with bribe information. He also testified that he saw Torneos employees shredding documents at the Buenos Aires office.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen dismissed one of the jurors for allegedly sleeping during the trial.

Rodriguez has a deal with U.S. prosecutors and has forfeited more than $600,000, he said.

No relief in sight for stumbling West Ham

Nov 29, 2017, 10:18 PM EST
West Ham United has spent the money, that’s for sure, but is proving that dough isn’t enough.

New manager David Moyes oversaw his third match in charge of the club on Wednesday, and has pulled just one point and one goal from the trio.

Struggling Everton smashed the Irons 4-0 on Wednesday. Moyes will rightly point out that West Ham had more of the ball and nearly as many shots, but his 18th place club’s life is about to get even more difficult.

[ RECAP: Everton 4-0 West Ham ]

The Irons haven’t authored a league win since Sept. 30, and now face a three-match run about as rough as can be imagined by the most pessimistic fan: at Man City, home to Chelsea, home to Arsenal.

West Ham’s 10 points are one more than both 19th place Swansea and 20th place Crystal Palace. Up next: Swansea has Stoke and West Brom. Palace has West Brom and Bournemouth.

It’s a very real possibility that West Ham will be in last place by the season’s midpoint. If they aren’t, and Swansea and Palace flop along with them, safety could be several results away from the Irons.

In characterizing the blowout, Moyes said, “We never really got at it from the start. We allowed them to get a bit of confidence. I think we saw some positive signs in the second half. It didn’t go for us when we needed it. There were a lot of small things we needed to go for us.”

That’s all well and good, but the Irons will need a lot of big things to go for them over the next 14 days.

Toronto FC heading back to MLS Cup Final

Nov 29, 2017, 9:33 PM EST
The game in (a bit more than) 100 words: Toronto FC is going to host the MLS Cup for the second-straight season, and this time could become the first team in league history to claim a domestic treble (TFC won the Canadian Championship and the Supporters’ Shield). Victor Vazquez saw his first half penalty saved by Zack Steffen, but the ex-Barca man had the primary assist on Jozy Altidore‘s goal to put the hosts in front after an hour of play. Altidore, by the way, had been limping around on a bum wheel for a good 7-10 minutes for his best Willis Reed impression.

Columbus had three glorious chances, and Ola Kamara couldn’t find an 88th minute loose ball through traffic with nothing but goal in front of him. Justin Meram had the other two. In the first half, he was foiled by Michael Bradley. In the second, he scooped over the bar.

Three moments that mattered

22′ — TFC’s captain catches up to the Crew — Bradley was a little lax in his tracking, and that allowed Columbus a 2v1 chance. Ola Kamara slid the ball across to Justin Meram, but Bradley timed his sliding intervention well and broke up the play.

26′ — Steffen saves TFC PK — Josh Williams hauled down Drew Moor on a corner kick, and Vazquez strode to the spot. His quick run-up attempt was foiled when Steffen flew to his right to parry Vazquez’s attempt. It remained scoreless.

60′ — Giovinco to Jozy to Vazquez to Jozy — Sebastian Giovinco sucked two defenders to him a few yards outside the 18, the backheeled to Altidore for a 1-2 with Vazquez that ended up inside far post’s side netting (Kisses thumb and pointer finger like I made a nice sauce).

87′ — Kamara can’t find equalizer (literally) — Ola Kamara has scored a lot of goals, so it’s going to drive him nuts that this one eluded his vision.

Goals: Altidore (60′)

Man of the Match: Justin Morrow