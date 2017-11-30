More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Pochettino says fatigue, not his new book, causing Spurs’ slump

By Andy EdwardsNov 30, 2017, 5:36 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last three Premier League games away from home and won just one of their last five games in the league, thus Mauricio Pochettino has come under a bit of (justifiable) scrutiny.

Pochettino, who guided Tottenham to third- and second-place finishes in the last two PL season, respectively, has seen his side slip from third to seventh in the league table in four weeks’ time. Spurs are currently one point behind Burnley.

Naturally, the inquest has begun, and one of the more interesting theories used to explain Spurs’ recent struggles is as follows: relationships between Pochettino and his players have been strained ahead of the release of “Brave New World,” a book written by Guillem Balague, who shadowed Pochettino for the entirety of the 2016-17 season. The first excerpts were released in mid-October. Pochettino insists the book has no bearing on his squad — quotes from the AP:

“I think my relationship with them is so strong and to find excuses about the book is wrong. It’s a great opportunity to get a better idea that it’s not only about playing football.

“When you are clear with everyone, the problem doesn’t exist. The problem is when you lie, no?”

As for the real reason his side slipped into a mid-season coma, Pochettino says it’s more to do with fatigue than a perceived sense of broken trust:

“A player like Christian Eriksen maybe can be a little bit tired, but mental more than physical, because in the last international duty he played two amazing games to try to qualify for the World Cup, and he cannot rest, he cannot stop.

“Maybe him and Eric Dier, that is playing a lot. Maybe Davinson Sanchez. It’s the same group, the players that travel a lot and were involved in nearly all the games. Maybe they can feel a little bit tired about competing.”

That’s all extremely well and reasonable — not to mention, a far more logical explanation than the book theory. That said, let’s take a moment to consider why players like Eriksen, Dier and Sanchez — as well as others, like Harry Kane and Dele Alli — might be “a little tired,” whether it be mental or physical exhaustion, with only a little more than one-third of the season complete.

By mid-July and early August, it had become crystal clear that the likes of Manchester City ($293 million), Chelsea ($273 million) and Manchester United ($228 million) were going to spend until they had elevated their respective squads to title-contending quality. Spurs, on the other hand, waited until Aug. 23 — 12 days after the start of the PL season — to announce their first signing, Sanchez. No additional transfer business (of real consequence) was done until Aug. 31, deadline day, when Serge Aurier and 32-year-old Fernando Llorente arrived.

If Pochettino, Daniel Levy and Co. think Spurs can continue punching above the squad’s monetary weight and contend year after year for the PL title without a serious financial push to acquire players on par with those being signed by fellow top-six sides, they are sorely mistaken. Clearly the new stadium will be a financial burden for an unknown period of time, as was the case for Arsenal until recently, so Spurs fans might just have to make themselves comfortable with once again being the fifth- or sixth-best team in England with a chance to crack the top-four in especially strange seasons.

That’s without considering the futures of Kane, Alli, Eriksen and Dier — all of whom will attract serious interest from other clubs this summer, should Spurs not get into the Champions League, and every ensuing summer — as well as Toby Aldeweireld (28 years old), Jan Vertonghen (30), Mousa Dembele (30) and Danny Rose (27) — all of whom will soon be on the wrong side of the primes of their respective careers.

Early-season injuries to Rose, Dembele and Victor Wanyama, and now Aldeweireld, have left Spurs without a great deal of room for rotation. Pochettino might appear to have worked miracles in recent seasons, but he’s finding life a bit more difficult now that two years of good injury fortune has quickly turned against him.

Russian officials won’t have access to World Cup doping samples

Associated PressNov 30, 2017, 4:09 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) FIFA says Russians will be prevented from having access to any doping controls at the World Cup.

All samples taken at June 14 to July 15 tournament will be flown from Russia to a laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland, on the day they are collected.

Russia has been accused of systematic cheating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

FIFA medical chief Michel D’Hooghe says “nothing will be in the hands of the Russian organizers. It will be FIFA doctors from all over the world.”

D’Hooghe adds that “with the rumors around Russia, it’s one reason more to say we give nothing of the doping control to Russian doctors, to the Russian authorities, to the local organizing committee.”

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 2:55 PM EST
With the games coming thick and fast, there has been plenty of movement in our Power Rankings over the past seven days.

Players from Manchester City, Arsenal and Man United dominate our rankings with multiple players from Liverpool and Leicester also popping up and plenty of new entries.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
  2. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
  3. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  4. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Up 1
  5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 1
  6. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 3
  7. David Silva (Man City) – Up 1
  8. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) – New entry
  9. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
  11. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 4
  12. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 7
  13. Kyle Walker (Man City) – Even
  14. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  15. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 3
  16. Richarlison (Watford) – Up 1
  17. Wayne Rooney (Everton) – New entry
  18. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
  19. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
  20. Charlie Austin (Southampton) – New entry

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 2:29 PM EST
Ready for the weekend action in the Premier League? The games just keep coming and this will be a lot of fun.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 2-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Man City 5-0 West Ham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Bournemouth 1-2 Southampton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Leicester City 2-1 Burnley (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Watford 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Stoke City 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

West Brom 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Antonio Conte charged by FA after being sent off

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 1:43 PM EST
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been charged with “misconduct” by the English Football Association after being sent to the stands in the first half of their 1-0 win against Swansea City on Wednesday.

Conte had words with fourth official Lee Mason about a goal kick decision, which he thought was a corner, and was then sent to watch the rest of the game in the stands.

After the game he apologized for his actions but the Italian coach is now in trouble with the English FA.

The manager of the reigning champs has until Dec. 5 to respond to the charge which could see him receive a touchline ban.