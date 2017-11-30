Premier League player Power Rankings

With the games coming thick and fast, there has been plenty of movement in our Power Rankings over the past seven days.
Players from Manchester City, Arsenal and Man United dominate our rankings with multiple players from Liverpool and Leicester also popping up and plenty of new entries.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Up 1
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 1
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 3
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 1
- Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) – New entry
- Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 4
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 7
- Kyle Walker (Man City) – Even
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 3
- Richarlison (Watford) – Up 1
- Wayne Rooney (Everton) – New entry
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
- Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
- Charlie Austin (Southampton) – New entry