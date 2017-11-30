More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 1:29 PM EST
Week 15 of the Premier League season is almost upon us. The games just keep coming thick and fast.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Manchester United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM

Sam Allardyce named new Everton manager

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
Big Sam is back in the game.

Sam Allardyce, 63, has signed an 18-month contract to take charge of Everton who had been without a permanent boss since Ronald Koeman was sacked last month.

David Unsworth (who will step back into his role as academy director and U-23 coach) had been leading the Toffees on an interim boss but following their 4-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday, Allardyce has taken over permanently and he was in the stands to watch that win.

It is believed that Sammy Lee and Craig Shakespeare will arrive as Allardyce’s assistant coaches at Goodison Park, with Everton currently in 13th place in the Premier League table with just four wins from their opening 14 games of the season.

“Everton is a unique club and I feel really enthused and energized to come in as manager. Obviously the club has gone through a difficult spell and hopefully I can put that behind us as quickly as possible,” Allardyce said.

Following his departure as England boss in September 2016 after just one game in charge due to being embroiled in a undercover newspaper scandal, Allardyce took over Crystal Palace last December and kept them up before leaving them at the end of last season, pointing towards a decision to slow down and step away from the game.

It didn’t last long.

His proud record of keeping teams in the Premier League and not being relegated during spells with Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland and then Palace meant that Everton and other PL strugglers were keen to get Big Sam on board.

The Toffees have turned to an experienced head to keep them away from the bottom three and Allardyce’s appointment on an 18-month deal suggests that he is not the man to lead Everton in the long run, but his job will be to steady the ship and try and finish in the top 10 this season.

With Roy Hodgson landing at Crystal Palace and Alan Pardew taking over at West Brom, the same old faces keep getting jobs in the PL.

Allardyce has certainly done alright after his decision to step away from Palace and rebuilding this Everton squad may be a little easier than most people think. Getting them solid defensively will be his main challenge in the short-term but they certainly have an array of attacking talents to hurt opponents.

PST’s 2018 World Cup draw roundtable

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 11:58 AM EST
With the draw for the group stage of the 2018 World Cup taking place in Moscow on Friday, there’s plenty of excitement building.

[ STREAM: Draw live, 10 a.m. ET ]

Below our panel of writers discuss the key topics heading into the draw including the lack of the U.S. men’s national team, “Group of Death” scenarios and the dark horses.

Here we go.

Here it is, World Cup fever has begun. As journalists who watch the U.S. team closely, has it sunk in yet that the USMNT won’t be at the World Cup for the first time since 1986? What feelings did you have this time four years ago before Brazil 2014?

Joe Prince-Wright: It hasn’t really sunk in yet, to be honest. Tomorrow will be one of the key moments when we sit there and realize ‘damn, the USMNT won’t be at the World Cup.’ It will be a major part of the acceptance stage of this U.S. debacle. Four years ago I was full of excitement to see who the U.S. would get and trying to work out the multiple “Group of Death” scenarios. Now, there’s still plenty of excitement about all of the big players and teams and who they will face, but still a nagging sense that something isn’t quite right. I’m more intrigued to see what watching a World Cup in the USA, without the U.S. participating, will be like this summer.

Nick Mendola: It has sunk in, mostly, but that doesn’t change the anger and distrust toward the team and federation. There are just so many reminders, not the least of which was seeing the U.S. B-Team stick with Portugal’s B-Team in last month’s friendly. Yeah, it’s an odd metric of sorts, but the USMNT finished one point from the World Cup and lost to Trinidad’s B-Team with Geoff Cameron on the bench and both Fabian Johnson and Weston McKennie at home on the couch. Any chance to feel even a tiny bit better about the team was bungled by post-elimination hierarchy press conferences and then Bruce Arena’s decision to go on TV during the Portugal game. Wow. There’s still a lot of anger there. Does that mean it hasn’t sunk in?

Kyle Bonn: The World Cup is the World Cup, and the excitement will always be there, but I can’t lie, it’s slightly mitigated this time around with the US out of the field. There’s always a passion to watch your country play and without that something definitely seems to be missing in the buildup.

Dan Karell: Ugh. Another gut-punch. It’s going to be sad not seeing the words “United States” on a little piece of paper picked out of a pot (Pot 3, probably?) on Friday. Around this time four years ago, I was definitely just looking at all the probabilities and I think like most people, hoping to avoid a group of death. The U.S. showed though that it didn’t matter, and finished ahead of Portugal and Ghana instead of last place where many predicted.

Matt Reed: The more I’ve thought about everything, the more clearly it has begun that there are glaring issues within the U.S. Soccer community that need addressing. Yes, it was and still is a shock that the USMNT did not qualify for Russia, but at the same time, the team’s shortcomings open the door for changes to occur over the next four years and beyond. As we saw in the USMNT’s recent friendly against Portugal, there are some solid young pieces working their way up through the pipeline, including Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, which is a promising stepping stone for the Americans, who already have one of the world’s best young players in Christian Pulisic.

Heading into Brazil in 2014, I was cautiously optimistic about how the U.S. would perform given the sides they were paired with in group play and the talent within the squad. Considering how the USMNT showed in 2010, I thought there was a chance they could build off of their Round of 16 appearance and possibly progress a step further, however, Belgium had a big say in preventing that from happening.

Looking at the four pots of teams, pick out your ULTIMATE “Group of Death” scenario

JPW: There are quite a few here. I’m going with: Germany, Spain, Egypt, Australia. But the following four teams would also be an absolute blockbuster of a group: France, England, Costa Rica, Nigeria. Simply put, the World Cup is stacked, as it should be.

NM: Brazil, Spain, Senegal, Serbia.

KB: Any “Group of Death” starts and ends with Spain being in Pot 2. England too probably counts, but Spain’s presence there spells doom for any Pot 3 and 4 team who finds itself in that bunch. Only 2 European countries can be drawn into the same group, which mitigates things a bit, but here are a few options:

Germany, Spain, Costa Rica, Nigeria
Argentina, Spain, Iceland, Japan
Brazil, Spain, Sweden, Australia

DK: Germany, Spain, Denmark, and Nigeria. All four of those teams are strong and Nigeria could be a dark horse in the knockout round with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho launching themselves on the world stage. Germany and Spain are juggernauts as always and we saw what Denmark and Christian Eriksen did to the Republic of Ireland.

MR: Brazil, Spain, Denmark, Nigeria

Which team will you want to avoid in Pot 4?

JPW: Serbia. Nobody has taken them too seriously but they have talented players 1-11, many of whom play at big clubs in Europe. Underestimate Nemanja Matic, Dusan Tadic and Branislav Ivanovic at your peril.

NM: Serbia. I’ve been so impressed with them, with Matic, Tadic, Kolarov, Milivojevic, Nastasic, Llajic, Ivanovic, and Mitrovic. I believe they can sit in and defend when needed, but also can spring some incredible attacks if they get the final ball from Tadic, Mitrovic or someone else.

KB: Pot 4 is relatively weak this time around, but Japan is quite skilled, Nigeria is always. A threat, and Australia plays with a fire that can cause problems.

DK: I’ll keep it with Nigeria. They were underwhelming at the last World Cup but still made it into the Round of 16, and with a new crop of youngsters, they could be a tough out in Russia.

MR: A number of Premier League talents up front and an experienced midfield give Nigeria an edge over the rest of the Pot 4 nations. The Super Eagles have qualified for six of the last seven World Cups, and advanced to the Round of 16 in three of those appearances. I believe John Obi Mikel and Co. will surprise a few people, although they certainly put themselves on the map in 2014. For those unfamiliar with the side, go back and watch their match against Germany in the knockout round.

What would be the easiest group scenario for hosts Russia?

JPW: Mexico, Iran, Panama would be the easiest group for the hosts. It always helps a tournament if the hosts do well but with Russia the lowest-ranked team (65th) in the competition, they’ll do extremely well to get out of any group.

NM: Russia would love to see Peru, Iran or Costa Rica, and Saudi Arabia. Playing a host city is always tricky, but the politics and patriotism of this tournament make it especially difficult. I think Russia escapes its group at a minimum.

KB: Russia is going to seriously struggle no matter who they draw, but the easiest path to the knockout would likely be something like: Russia, Croatia, Iran, Panama

DK: Well, if Russia hosts England they’ll be just fine…..kidding! Peru somehow is seeded in pot two but they clearly aren’t of the quality to be there, it’s just thanks to the FIFA rankings. Same for Poland/Portugal in Pot 1.

MR: Peru, Senegal, Saudi Arabia.

If you had to pick now (and you do), who contests the World Cup final and who wins it?

JPW: Germany and Brazil. And Brazil wins 2-1. This is a better defensive Brazilian side with revenge on their mind and Neymar is ready to lead the Selecao to glory.

NM: I’m torn between who wins it, but it’ll be Germany and Brazil assuming their paths don’t cross on the bracket en route to the final. Germany is the deepest team and reigning champions with enough returning players to build off that record. Brazil is the best team in the world right now and navigated the toughest qualifying route in the world with style.

KB: Until I am proven wrong, I am sticking with Germany as the best team in the world. Brazil has come a long way since Germany embarrassed them on their home turf, and I would love a Germany vs Brazil rematch, this time in the final.

DK: It’s so hard to tell who will be tired and who will still have gas left in the tank, but I’ll say Brazil vs. France. Brazil under Tite is playing the best soccer in the world and historically they are very serious about their physical preparation and making sure all their players were fit. No one pulled out of Brazil’s last squad for the November friendlies and even the players carrying injuries were treated by the Brazilian staff. I like France because of their talented young players that I think learned good lessons in qualifying and Euro 2016 and could take that into a final run next summer.

MR: Germany takes on France. Les Bleus win in extra time.

There’s always a “dark horse” at every tournament. So, who will surprise everyone at Russia 2018?

JPW: As an Englishman I’m tempted to go with England who are definitely being overlooked, but having low expectations hasn’t worked out well in the last few major tournaments. I do think they could get to the quarterfinals, which would be a very acceptable tournament. As for other dark horses, Serbia, as mentioned previously, plus Egypt and Nigeria could all impress, plus Sadio Mane‘s Senegal have shown their penchant for upsets in the past. So, England, Serbia, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal are the five teams to look out for.

NM: I detailed my belief in Serbia above, but I’ll proffer a second opinion: This tournament in particular seems to be highlighting European and South American teams, and I think an African team has a chance to really do some damage with a Liverpool flavor. Senegal (Sadio Mane) and Egypt (Mohamed Salah) both could do something special. Additional love for Japan and South Korea, and I’m especially excited to see Heung-Min Son on display without Harry Kane and Dele Alli righteously demanding the spotlight.

KB: Dark horse has to be England. That is a much improved team with so many bright young stars, and while everyone makes jokes about how England always flops in big tournaments, they’ll sneak up on everyone. Raheem Sterling is coming up big for Man City of late, and he’ll do so for his country in the World Cup too.

DK: Engla-Nah…they’ll underwhelm like always. Sorry Joe, haha. My dark horse comes from Pot 2. Croatia has one of the world’s best midfields with Real Madrid pair Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic as well as Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic. Mario Mandzukic is one of the world’s best No. 9s and the team’s defending is hard as nails. I think they have the quality to make a deep run, especially with it likely being Modric and Mandzukic’s last World Cup.

MR: Take one look at Croatia’s midfield and tell me that’s not one of the best, if not the best, in the tournament. I’m not overly confident about the team’s front group of Mario Mandzukic and Nikola Kalinic, but this team is loaded with talent throughout the squad. Also, the Blazers consistently have best kit in international soccer, so there’s that.

2018 World Cup venues on track but marred by costs, deaths

Associated PressNov 30, 2017, 11:20 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) Cost rises, worker deaths, and corruption have marred the building of Russia’s World Cup stadiums.

Unlike at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, construction is largely on time. But, like in Brazil, there are concerns about legacy.

Only five host cities have top-level clubs, and the government will need to cover the stadiums’ upkeep with subsidies after the tournament.

Ahead of the draw on Friday, here is a look at the 12 stadiums in 11 cities across Russia:

LUZHNIKI STADIUM

City: Moscow

Capacity: 81,006

Cost: 24 billion rubles ($410 million) for rebuild

A vast bowl built in the 1950s to showcase the sports might of the Soviet Union, Luzhniki has been transformed to host the World Cup final.

The old stands were ripped out and the athletics track from the 1980 Olympics torn up as the stadium was turned into a football-specific venue.

That increases capacity and comfort, while bringing fans closer to the action.

Luzhniki reopened on Nov. 11 when Argentina beat Russia 1-0 in a friendly. Russian fans praised the rebuild, but many were angry at how police handled the crowds afterward, forcing some supporters to spend up to 90 minutes getting to nearby public transport in near-freezing conditions.

SPARTAK STADIUM

City: Moscow

Capacity: 43,298

Cost: 14.5 billion rubles ($250 million)

The home of Russian Premier League champion Spartak Moscow, this stadium opened in 2014 and is already well tested as a venue for Champions League and Confederations Cup games.

It’s usually known as the Otkritie Arena, but FIFA rules on sponsorship mean a temporary name change for the tournament.

The towering statue of a gladiator outside is a nod to Spartak being named after Roman slave rebel Spartacus.

It’s the only World Cup stadium built without government money. Transport is relatively easy from central Moscow, though chronic traffic jams mean most fans prefer the subway.

ST. PETERSBURG STADIUM

City: St. Petersburg

Capacity: 68,134

Cost: 43 billion rubles ($735 million)

Almost everything that could go wrong with the St. Petersburg stadium did.

Severe delays and soaring costs were just the start for a project which became notorious for employing North Korean laborers, one of whom is among at least eight to die on the stadium and 17 across all World Cup construction sites, according to the trade union Building and Wood Workers’ International.

A deputy governor of St. Petersburg has admitted his role in a 50-million-ruble ($850,000) scheme to siphon off the stadium’s budget, though officials say the true picture of corruption was much larger.

The spaceship-like arena – which will host a semifinal – remains plagued by a leaking roof and a pitch which grows so poorly it’s had to be replaced repeatedly.

However, Confederations Cup games passed largely without incident and Russia says it’s working to iron out any more problems.

FISHT STADIUM

City: Sochi

Capacity: 47,700

Cost: 23.5 billion rubles ($400 million) for initial construction, 4 billion rubles ($68 million) to convert for football

As memories of the Sochi Olympics become dominated by Russia’s doping scandals, one part of the legacy will still be gleaming next year.

Nestled by the Black Sea, Fisht Stadium hosted the lavish opening and closing ceremonies for the 2014 Winter Olympics, and then Confederations Cup games this year.

How that Olympic legacy continues after the tournament isn’t clear; Sochi doesn’t have a football club to use the stadium.

Fans are advised to book hotels near the Olympic Park because the main city of Sochi is more than an hour away up the coast.

KAZAN ARENA

City: Kazan

Capacity: 44,779

Cost: 14.4 billion rubles ($250 million)

The Kazan Arena opened in 2013 as the first of Russia’s new generation of football stadiums and was used as the prototype for the other new arenas.

It’s a versatile venue which has hosted Confederations Cup football, ceremonies, and even the 2015 world swimming championships, where a temporary pool was installed.

Kazan is a largely Muslim city, but one which wears its religion lightly. Fans shouldn’t expect any restrictions on alcohol sales, for example.

SAMARA ARENA

City: Samara

Capacity: 44,807

Cost: 18.2 billion rubles ($310 million)

This stadium in the Volga River city of Samara has proved tricky to finish on time.

Its ambitious design – a glass dome evoking Samara’s history as a center of the Russian space program – has needed extra time to build, and local officials have feuded with the companies doing the work.

One subcontractor allegedly went bankrupt this year after doing just a fraction of work valued at nearly $50 million and had to be replaced.

The stadium is on the outskirts of the city, so fans should allow plenty of time for travel to games including a World Cup quarterfinal.

NIZHNY NOVGOROD STADIUM

City: Nizhny Novgorod

Capacity: 45,331

Cost: 17.9 billion rubles ($307 million) – Russian media estimates

With a roof which seems to float atop white columns, the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium has one of Russia’s more impressive designs and will host a quarterfinal.

It also offers fans views of the Oka and Volga rivers which meet in Nizhny Novgorod, a historic city located around four hours east of Moscow.

Legacy could be a problem since local club Olimpiyets Nizhny Novgorod has averaged barely 1,000 fans per game in the second tier this season.

ROSTOV ARENA

City: Rostov-on-Don

Capacity: 45,145

Cost: 19.4 billion rubles ($330 million)

Sweltering summer temperatures could be a problem for teams coming to the southern Russian steppe to play group or last-16 games in Rostov-on-Don.

The stadium sits on the bank of the Don river and is planned to become the center of a vast new housing and leisure development after the World Cup.

Some delays in construction seem to have been remedied. When the tournament is over, the stadium will become the new home of FC Rostov, which beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage last season but has since slipped back into the Russian mid-table.

VOLGOGRAD ARENA

City: Volgograd

Capacity: 45,568

Cost: 17.3 billion rubles ($300 million)

In the city once known as Stalingrad, every spot has wartime history, and the stadium is no different.

Workers had to deal with finding unexploded munitions and soldiers’ corpses from the World War II Battle of Stalingrad during work on the stadium, which sits at the foot of Russia’s best-known war memorial.

That location meant the stadium had to be designed with a low roof-line so as not to obscure views of “The Motherland Calls” sculpture.

The regional governor is hoping the draw brings Germany to his city for a moment of reconciliation 75 years after the Battle of Stalingrad ended.

EKATERINBURG ARENA

City: Yekaterinburg

Capacity: 35,696

Cost: 12.7 billion rubles ($220 million) for rebuild

Even before it opens, the stadium in the Ural mountain city of Yekaterinburg is famous for its unusual design.

In an attempt to keep costs down, the stadium has 12,000 temporary seats. So far, so normal for a World Cup.

However, those seats are on vast towers of scaffolding stretching over the walls of the main stadium, which could make being in the top row a vertigo-inducing experience.

Reducing the capacity to 23,000 after the tournament should make life easier for local club Ural Yekaterinburg, which averages crowds of just over 5,000 in the Russian Premier League.

Human Rights Watch alleged that some workers were required to work in temperatures of minus-25 degrees Celsius, and weren’t given enough breaks to stay warm.

MORDOVIA ARENA

City: Saransk

Capacity: 44,442

Cost: 17.1 billion rubles ($295 million)

With a population of just 300,000, Saransk was a surprise choice of host city for many Russians.

Located 10 hours by road south-east of Moscow, it’s by far the smallest of the 11 cities but hopes to make up for that with a warm welcome for foreigners at by far the biggest international event in the city’s history.

Many fans arriving for the World Cup won’t be staying in hotels – Saransk simply doesn’t have enough – but on campsites or in newly finished apartment blocks which will be sold after the tournament.

Large parts of the stadium are temporary, meaning it can be reduced to a 25,000-capacity venue after the tournament. Plans are afoot to set up shops and gyms in the structure.

KALININGRAD STADIUM

City: Kaliningrad

Capacity: 35,212

Cost: 17.4 billion rubles ($300 million)

Kaliningrad is the capital of a sliver of Russian land cut off from the rest of the country and sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.

Until World War II, the city was part of Germany and called Koenigsberg. Officials are hoping its location and history make Kaliningrad an attractive destination for fans from other European countries.

The stadium, which will host only group games, is a compact, modest design which has been built quickly.

Two regional government officials and an engineering company executive have been arrested on suspicion of corruption involving the stadium.

AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Report: Chelsea interested in signing Mesut Ozil

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 10:31 AM EST
Mesut Ozil could be staying in England’s capital city next season. But not playing for Arsenal.

[ MORE: Wenger hails Mesut Ozil ]

A report from SportBild in Germany claims that Ozil, 29, is being lined up by Arsenal’s Premier League, and London, rivals Chelsea with the German playmaker out of contract on July 1, 2018 and free to talk to non-English teams on Jan. 1 about a free transfer in the summer.

Per the report, other clubs have been put off by Ozil’s wage demands of over $450,000 per week but Chelsea are apparently willing to get closer to what he wants when they are free to negotiate in the summer.

Arsene Wenger has already stated that both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will not be sold in January as their contracts have just over six months to run.

Ozil’s form in recent weeks has been hugely impressive with the former Real Madrid star bagging five assists and two goals in Arsenal’s last five games in the Premier League.

With Barcelona and Manchester United both linked with a move for Ozil, the Gunners midfielder is yet to sign a new deal in north London despite many believing he is more likely to stick around at the Emirates Stadium than his teammate Sanchez, who is in a similar contract situation.

Could Chelsea fit Ozil into their plans?

Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard are forming a fine partnership up top for the Blues and behind them Antonio Conte has plenty of options with Pedro, Willian and Cesc Fabregas able to operate in the advanced midfield positions. That said, Ozil’s mercurial talents obviously speak for themselves but Conte’s love for players who work hard, defend and put themselves on the line do exactly line up with Ozil’s best traits.

It has taken Conte over 12 months to fully appreciate Fabregas and his playmaking abilities, but with Wenger praising Ozil’s fight and spirit in recent weeks as the main reason behind his superb performances, perhaps the penny has dropped for the German international.

Ozil won’t be short of suitors who want to speak to him in January and in the summer before his deal ends and Chelsea would love nothing more than to snatch away one of the key players from their crosstown rivals.

File this one under: unlikely, but wouldn’t surprise me if it happened.