Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Ready for the weekend action in the Premier League? The games just keep coming and this will be a lot of fun.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 2-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man City 5-0 West Ham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Bournemouth 1-2 Southampton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-1 Burnley (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Stoke City 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

West Brom 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

