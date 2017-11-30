More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Artyom GeodakyanTASS via Getty Images

Russian officials won’t have access to World Cup doping samples

Associated PressNov 30, 2017, 4:09 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) FIFA says Russians will be prevented from having access to any doping controls at the World Cup.

All samples taken at June 14 to July 15 tournament will be flown from Russia to a laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland, on the day they are collected.

Russia has been accused of systematic cheating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

FIFA medical chief Michel D’Hooghe says “nothing will be in the hands of the Russian organizers. It will be FIFA doctors from all over the world.”

D’Hooghe adds that “with the rumors around Russia, it’s one reason more to say we give nothing of the doping control to Russian doctors, to the Russian authorities, to the local organizing committee.”

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 2:55 PM EST
With the games coming thick and fast, there has been plenty of movement in our Power Rankings over the past seven days.

Power Rankings archive

Players from Manchester City, Arsenal and Man United dominate our rankings with multiple players from Liverpool and Leicester also popping up and plenty of new entries.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
  2. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
  3. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  4. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Up 1
  5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 1
  6. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 3
  7. David Silva (Man City) – Up 1
  8. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) – New entry
  9. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
  11. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 4
  12. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 7
  13. Kyle Walker (Man City) – Even
  14. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  15. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 3
  16. Richarlison (Watford) – Up 1
  17. Wayne Rooney (Everton) – New entry
  18. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
  19. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
  20. Charlie Austin (Southampton) – New entry

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 2:29 PM EST
Ready for the weekend action in the Premier League? The games just keep coming and this will be a lot of fun.

Every PL game live 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 2-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Man City 5-0 West Ham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Bournemouth 1-2 Southampton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Leicester City 2-1 Burnley (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Watford 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Stoke City 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

West Brom 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Antonio Conte charged by FA after being sent off

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 1:43 PM EST
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been charged with “misconduct” by the English Football Association after being sent to the stands in the first half of their 1-0 win against Swansea City on Wednesday.

Conte had words with fourth official Lee Mason about a goal kick decision, which he thought was a corner, and was then sent to watch the rest of the game in the stands.

After the game he apologized for his actions but the Italian coach is now in trouble with the English FA.

The manager of the reigning champs has until Dec. 5 to respond to the charge which could see him receive a touchline ban.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2017, 1:29 PM EST
Week 15 of the Premier League season is almost upon us. The games just keep coming thick and fast.

Sign up for NBC Sports Gold

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Premier League live here 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Premier League "Goal Rush" 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Manchester United – NBC

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Southampton – NBCSN
11 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Ham United – NBCSN