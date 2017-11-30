More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Witness explains how bribes were paid to soccer officials

Associated PressNov 30, 2017, 7:57 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) An Argentinian accountant described on Wednesday how he handled the payment of millions of dollars in bribes to former South American soccer officials, including former FIFA vice president Julio Grondona, by using wire transfers, offshore accounts and money couriers.

Eladio Rodriguez, who kept track of finances and bribe payments at the Argentinian sports marketing company Torneos and Competencias, testified for hours in New York in the federal corruption trial of the former soccer heads of Paraguay, Peru and Brazil. The company, along with two others, made the payments to obtain the rights to broadcast tournaments and matches.

Rodriguez said it was necessary to pay bribes “to maintain a good relationship with CONMEBOL (South America’s soccer governing body) and to obtain the signing of contracts.” He said he kept track of the payments by occasionally emailing himself copies of ledgers.

The cash payments to Gondrona were made after Torneos deposited money into overseas accounts of exchange remittance businesses. Money couriers would then take the money to Torneos in Buenos Aires and Grondona’s chauffeur normally would pick it up, Rodriguez said.

Grondona was paid at least $3 million in 2013, according to Rodriguez. Payments to him were masked under the name “Pope”.

Juan Angel Napout, the ex-president of Paraguay’s soccer federation, Jose Maria Marin, the former president of Brazil’s soccer federation, and Manuel Burga, the ex-head of Peru’s soccer federation, are on trial for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies.

Payments to former presidents of the soccer federations of Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia were made through Argentinian-based Full Play Group.

Bribes to Marin and Marco Polo del Nero, the current president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, were made under the code name “brasileiro,” according to Rodriguez, who explained that in 2013 Torneos paid $1.5 million to each for the rights of the Copa America.

When U.S. officials began arresting soccer officials in 2015, Rodriguez said he ordered the destruction of the servers he maintained in Uruguay with bribe information. He also testified that he saw Torneos employees shredding documents at the Buenos Aires office.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen dismissed one of the jurors for allegedly sleeping during the trial.

Rodriguez has a deal with U.S. prosecutors and has forfeited more than $600,000, he said.

No relief in sight for stumbling West Ham

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 10:18 PM EST
West Ham United has spent the money, that’s for sure, but is proving that dough isn’t enough.

New manager David Moyes oversaw his third match in charge of the club on Wednesday, and has pulled just one point and one goal from the trio.

Struggling Everton smashed the Irons 4-0 on Wednesday. Moyes will rightly point out that West Ham had more of the ball and nearly as many shots, but his 18th place club’s life is about to get even more difficult.

The Irons haven’t authored a league win since Sept. 30, and now face a three-match run about as rough as can be imagined by the most pessimistic fan: at Man City, home to Chelsea, home to Arsenal.

West Ham’s 10 points are one more than both 19th place Swansea and 20th place Crystal Palace. Up next: Swansea has Stoke and West Brom. Palace has West Brom and Bournemouth.

It’s a very real possibility that West Ham will be in last place by the season’s midpoint. If they aren’t, and Swansea and Palace flop along with them, safety could be several results away from the Irons.

In characterizing the blowout, Moyes said, “We never really got at it from the start. We allowed them to get a bit of confidence. I think we saw some positive signs in the second half. It didn’t go for us when we needed it. There were a lot of small things we needed to go for us.”

That’s all well and good, but the Irons will need a lot of big things to go for them over the next 14 days.

Toronto FC heading back to MLS Cup Final

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 9:33 PM EST
The game in (a bit more than) 100 words: Toronto FC is going to host the MLS Cup for the second-straight season, and this time could become the first team in league history to claim a domestic treble (TFC won the Canadian Championship and the Supporters’ Shield). Victor Vazquez saw his first half penalty saved by Zack Steffen, but the ex-Barca man had the primary assist on Jozy Altidore‘s goal to put the hosts in front after an hour of play. Altidore, by the way, had been limping around on a bum wheel for a good 7-10 minutes for his best Willis Reed impression.

Columbus had three glorious chances, and Ola Kamara couldn’t find an 88th minute loose ball through traffic with nothing but goal in front of him. Justin Meram had the other two. In the first half, he was foiled by Michael Bradley. In the second, he scooped over the bar.

Three moments that mattered

22′ — TFC’s captain catches up to the Crew — Bradley was a little lax in his tracking, and that allowed Columbus a 2v1 chance. Ola Kamara slid the ball across to Justin Meram, but Bradley timed his sliding intervention well and broke up the play.

26′ — Steffen saves TFC PK — Josh Williams hauled down Drew Moor on a corner kick, and Vazquez strode to the spot. His quick run-up attempt was foiled when Steffen flew to his right to parry Vazquez’s attempt. It remained scoreless.

60′ — Giovinco to Jozy to Vazquez to Jozy — Sebastian Giovinco sucked two defenders to him a few yards outside the 18, the backheeled to Altidore for a 1-2 with Vazquez that ended up inside far post’s side netting (Kisses thumb and pointer finger like I made a nice sauce).

87′ — Kamara can’t find equalizer (literally) — Ola Kamara has scored a lot of goals, so it’s going to drive him nuts that this one eluded his vision.

Goals: Altidore (60′)

Man of the Match: Justin Morrow

Cristian Roldan is the Sounders unassuming, unknown star

Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 8:23 PM EST
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) Most times when the topic of young midfielder Cristian Roldan is brought up, Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer can’t stop raving.

From the time Roldan moved into the starting lineup for the Sounders, Schmetzer has seen the potential for Roldan to be an anchor in the middle of the field. And the U.S. national team is starting to take notice, too.

“He consistently puts in good performances,” Schmetzer said. “Not just physically, but tactically and technically he puts in really solid performances.”

Roldan will never have the big goal numbers like teammates Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris, but he’s among the players who have the Sounders on the cusp of a return to the MLS Cup final. Seattle takes a 2-0 lead into the second-leg of the Western Conference final against Houston on Thursday night. The Sounders would advance with a win, draw or even a one-goal loss.

Roldan has been the anchor for most of this year, the best of his three MLS seasons. The midfielder is worthy of consideration for the MLS Best XI and is among the options for a national team not likely to play a match of importance until 2019.

“I think it’s been positive. I still believe I have a ton to improve on and I never want to get settled on this season, on being decent,” Roldan said. “I want to get better. I want to get in to the national team consistently and next year is another year and I want to keep improving. I’ve been very happy with this year but never content and I think that’s a positive going forward.”

Roldan started 33 of 34 regular season matches this season and finished with six goals. He played the second-most minutes of anyone on Seattle’s roster.

Again, stats will never tell the full story with the Roldan. Not when his job is to be able to push forward to help the offensive attack, but sometimes race 70 or 80 yards back on defense to help shut down an offensive attack by the opposition.

It’s that ability to play both ways that drew the attention of the national team. Roldan was called up for the first time during the summer when the U.S. was playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and made his national team debut. But the more important call up came later in the summer when Roldan was part of the camp prior to World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras.

“To be in the second-to-last qualifiers where the U.S. is facing elimination for the World Cup, that’s a huge deal,” Roldan said. “Hopefully I can get to the point where I’m playing and starting every game, but to be in the running as my second call up that is big for my career going forward and I think it was big for this year as a confidence boost.”

Dempsey recalled being in a similar situation as Roldan early in his career and getting that first national team call up was a huge influence on the development of his career.

“I would say confidence is a huge thing, being able to know he can play at that level. The more experience you get playing in games, playing in big games you get that confidence and also you improve,” Dempsey said. “He keeps working on his skills, keeps working on his game, looking at tape, trying to figure out ways to better himself and when you’re hungry and you work hard, you’re only going to get better. He has to keep pushing and doing what he’s doing and that’s kind of what I had to do.”

Conte explains sending off at Stamford Bridge

By Nicholas MendolaNov 29, 2017, 7:34 PM EST
Once Antonio Conte was sent to the stands at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, only one question remained.

Why doesn’t this happen more often?

The combustible manager was sent off during Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge, and could face further discipline.

Here’s Conte, from the BBC:

“The problem is I was frustrated because the opponents were wasting time. I tried to tell this to the fourth official not only once but a few times. But I have apologised because I did the wrong thing. I have been in to see them after the game. It’s right to speak and apologise with them.

“I don’t know if it was fair [to be sent off] but we have to respect this decision. Sometimes there is a lot of frustration like in this case but sometime you can make a mistake and I did this.”