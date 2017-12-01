More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Conte hints at Premier League scheduling conspiracy

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte is running out of fingers on his hand to count the number of times he feels wronged by the Premier League schedulers.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Chelsea’s match with Newcastle on Saturday, Conte suggested that there was some sort of conspiracy against his side, complaining how he believes they play games on shorter rest than other teams. Chelsea played on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Swansea City and will play the early match on Saturday, while its opponent Newcastle played on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]

“It’s difficult to think it’s a coincidence,” Conte said. “This is the fourth time. If someone wants to joke with me I’m not the right person to joke with.”

Conte complained in the past about some of Chelsea’s fixtures, including why its game against Liverpool last weekend wasn’t delayed a day after the team’s long trip back from Azerbaijan on Wednesday, giving the team just two days rest before playing again. But to be fair, the Premier League schedule is organized for TV ratings and Chelsea, as defending champions, will often get one of the primetime spots, whether the early or late game on Saturday.

“Once it can happen. Twice it can happen. The third time, you start to be perplexed,” Conte continued. “In only 14 games [it has happened] four times. Every team has this type of situation. But from start of the season, I don’t know, I see only Chelsea to have this type of situation. I don’t want advantages. If we have to play every two days, I’m ready. But we need to have the same rest as our opponents, then we see what happens.

“Is it difficult to do this? I don’t think so. It is a strange coincidence.”

Jose Mourinho has previously complained that his sides don’t get enough rest ahead of Champions League matches. In some countries, the league will postpone a game or move it back a day to help give the team some extra time before or after a Champions League match. However, this is rarely seen in England, Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

Ultimately, Conte needs to just get over the scheduling and use the massive squad of players he has, rotating players in and out to give them rest.

Who has the best chance to win the World Cup?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 8:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

With the World Cup draw complete, national teams and fans can start to figure out what their teams’ paths are to the World Cup title.

Luckily for us, Opta has done the hard work crunching numbers and has some interesting results for us.

Opta’s World Cup predictor gives Brazil with the highest chance of raising the Jules Rimet trophy at 14.2 percent, followed by defending World Cup champion Germany at 11.4 percent. Argentina (10.9 percent), France (10.5 percent) and Spain (9.3 percent) round out the top five. Morocco, at 0.5 percent, has the smallest chance of world glory.

[READ: Southgate: Always “big pressure” on England]

(more…)

Sporting First: Sporting KC adds Meghan Cameron to technical staff

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 7:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sporting Kansas City achieved an MLS first on Friday.

The club announced that it has hired Meghan Cameron to the team’s technical staff as the assistant director of player personnel. Although it’s hard to believe, Cameron is the first woman hired to an MLS team’s technical staff.

[MORE: As it happened: The 2018 World Cup draw]

“As we were looking for candidates to become our Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Meghan was at the top of the list because we have had great experiences working with her for the last several years in MLS,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. “She has a rich soccer background and excellent knowledge of the rules around player contracts, salary cap intricacies and player acquisition mechanisms within the League. Meghan’s skillset makes her a perfect addition to the club, and we look forward to her excelling in this capacity.”

Cameron comes from the MLS league office in New York, where she most recently had the title of senior manager, player relations. Cameron’s new roll will have her working with Sporting KC director of player personnell Brian Bliss in roster and budget management along with a scouting and player development role with the first team, Swope Park Rangers and the Sporting KC academy.

“In working at the League Office, Kansas City has always struck me as a great city with terrific supporters and a tremendous MLS organization,” Cameron said. “I feel my knowledge of the League’s contracts and rules allows me to bring a unique and long-term perspective of rosters and budgets. I am excited to work with Peter and the rest of the technical staff to continue to grow the success of Sporting KC.”

With the wealth of talented female players and staff across the country in soccer circles, hopefully Cameron is just the first of many appointments in the future, including potentially a female head coach.

Report: Mourinho, Man United keen on signing Ozil in summer

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 6:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mesut Ozil could reunite with a former coach next summer as he sorts out his future.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified Ozil as his ideal signing to fit the side’s No. 10 role, which Mourinho reportedly believes isn’t being adequately filled. Ozil was previously signed by Mourinho at Real Madrid in 2010 after the World Cup, joining from Schalke, and went on to star for Los Blancos for three seasons.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The timing of this report comes just hours before Man United head south to face Ozil and Arsenal. In addition, this could be Ozil’s last month or two with the Gunners, as he’s in the final year of his contract and has yet to sign a new deal. Arsenal could theoretically sell him in January to see some return on their investment, unless they’re prepared to let him leave this summer for free.

It’s possible that the news was leaked the day before the game on-purpose, potentially to unsettle Ozil and/or the Arsenal squad prior to a massive game. In addition, Arsenal fans wouldn’t take too kindly for one of their stars heading to a league rival, like Robin Van Persie did in 2012.

But on paper, Ozil could be the missing link for Man United, providing expert service for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, while connecting with Paul Pogba in midfield and the backline. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and others haven’t had the success in the No. 10 role that Mourinho has reportedly wanted.

Should Man United move for Ozil in January, it could help push them over Manchester City. If Man United waits, it could mean settling for second place this season.

Report: Liverpool could lose Matip for a month

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 6:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Originally ruled out for just this weekend’s fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, the prognosis of Liverpool defender Joel Matip’s injury worry appears worse than feared.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Matip could miss up to a month of action due to a thigh injury, potentially sidelining him for a busy set of games. Between now and the end of December, Liverpool has eight matches, including one against Arsenal and another in the UEFA Champions League.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The injury is yet another blow to a beleaguered Liverpool backline, which has conceded 18 goals this Premier League season. Matip has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool is going to have to get big performances from Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan in the center of defense while Matip is gone if they want to remain competitive for a Champions League position.