First blush: JPW and Nick pick the World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2017, 12:47 PM EST
The World Cup groups have been set for a solid hour, so it seems prudent to make our first predictions at who will win the whole darn thing in Russia.

Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola (me) are on hand for the fun, so let’s get right to it.

JPW

Group A
Uruguay
Egypt
Russia
Saudi Arabia

Group B
Spain
Portugal
Morocco
Iran

Group C
France
Denmark
Peru
Australia

Group D
Argentina
Croatia
Iceland
Nigeria

Group E
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Costa Rica

Group F
Germany
Sweden
Mexico
South Korea

Group G
Belgium
England
Panama
Tunisia

Group H
Colombia
Senegal
Poland
Japan

ROUND OF 16
Uruguay v Portugal
Spain v Egypt
Argentina v Denmark
France v Croatia
Brazil v Sweden
Belgium v Senegal
Germany v Serbia
Colombia v England

QUARTERFINALS
Uruguay v France
Brazil v Belgium
Germany v England
Spain v Argentina

SEMIFINALS
France v Brazil
Germany v Spain

FINAL
Brazil v Germany (Brazil wins 2-1)

Nick Mendola

Group A
Uruguay
Russia
Egypt
Saudi Arabia

Group B
Spain
Portugal
Iran
Morocco

Group C
France
Denmark
Australia
Peru

Group D
Argentina
Croatia
Nigeria
Iceland

Group E
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Costa Rica

Group F
Germany
Mexico
South Korea
Sweden

Group G
Belgium
England
Tunisia
Panama

Group H
Senegal
Poland
Colombia
Japan

ROUND OF 16
Portugal def. Uruguay
France def. Croatia
Brazil def. Mexico
Belgium def. Poland
Spain def. Russia
Argentina def. Denmark
Germany def. Serbia
Senegal def. England

QUARTERFINALS
France def. Portugal
Brazil def. Belgium
Argentina def. Spain
Germany def. Senegal

SEMIFINALS
Brazil def. France
Germany def. Argentina

FINAL
Germany def. Brazil

Full schedule for 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 1, 2017, 11:41 AM EST
Now that the 2018 World Cup draw has taken place, we can all start planning for the tournament in Russia next summer.

With that in mind, below is a look at the full schedule for the entire 2018 World Cup with times, venues and dates for all 64 games.

All times are listed in Eastern Time.

GROUP STAGE

Group A
Thursday, June 14: Russia v Saudi Arabia, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am
Friday, June 15: Egypt v Uruguay,  Ekaterinburg 8am

Tuesday, June 19: Russia v Egypt, St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11am

Monday, June 25: Uruguay v Russia, Samara 10am
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd 10am

Group B
Friday, June 15: Morocco v Iran, St Petersburg 11am
Friday, June 15: Portugal v Spain, Sochi 2pm

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal v Morocco, Moscow (Luzhniki) 8am
Wednesday, June 20: Iran v Spain, Kazan 2pm

Monday, June 25: Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad 2pm
Monday, June 25: Iran v Portugal, Saransk 2pm

Group C

Saturday, June 16: France v Australia, Kazan 6am
Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark, Saransk 12pm

Thursday, June 21: France v Peru, Ekaterinburg 8am
Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 11am

Tuesday, June 26: Denmark v France, Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am
Tuesday, June 26: Australia v Peru, Sochi 10am

Group D

Saturday, June 16: Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak) 9am
Saturday, June 16: Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad 3pm

Thursday, June 21: Argentina v Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm
Friday, June 22: Nigeria v Iceland, Volgograd 11am

Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria v Argentina, St Petersburg 2pm
Tuesday, June 26: Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Group E

Sunday, June 17: Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara 8am
Sunday, June 17: Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Friday, June 22: Brazil v Costa Rica, St Petersburg 8am
Friday, June 22: Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad 2pm

Wednesday, June 27: Serbia v Brazil, Moscow (Spartak) 2pm
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm

Group F

Sunday, June 17: Germany v Mexico, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am
Monday, June 18: Sweden v South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Saturday, June 23: Germany v Sweden, Sochi 11am
Saturday, June 23: South Korea v Mexico, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea v Germany, Kazan 10am
Wednesday, June 27: Mexico v Sweden, Ekaterinburg 10am

Group G
Monday, June 18: Belgium v Panama, Sochi 11am
Monday, June 18: Tunisia v England, Volgograd 2pm

Saturday, June 23: Belgium v Tunisia, Moscow (Spartak) 8am
Sunday, June 24: England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Thursday, June 28: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad 2pm
Thursday, June 28: Panama v Tunisia, Saransk 2pm

Group H
Tuesday, June 19: Poland v Senegal, Moscow (Spartak) 8am
Tuesday, June 19: Colombia v Japan, Saransk 11am

Sunday, June 24: Japan v Senegal, Ekaterinburg 11am
Sunday, June 24: Poland v Colombia, Kazan 2pm

Thursday, June 28: Japan v Poland, Volgograd 10am
Thursday, June 28: Senegal v Colombia, Samara 10am

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30: 1C v 2D Kazan 10am (Match 50)
Saturday, June 30: 1A v 2B Sochi 2pm (Match 49)
Sunday, July 1: 1B v 2A Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am (Match 51)
Sunday, July 1: 1D v 2C Nizhny Novgorod 2pm (Match 52)
Monday, July 2: 1E v 2F Samara 10am (Match 53)
Monday, July 2: 1G v 2H Rostov-on-Don 2pm (Match 54)
Tuesday, July 3: 1F v 2E St Petersburg 10m (Match 55)
Tuesday, July 3: 1H v 2G Moscow (Spartak) 2pm (Match 56)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6: Winner match 49 v winner match 50 Nizhny Novgorod 3pm (Match 57)
Friday, July 6: Winner match 53 v winner match 54 Kazan 7pm (Match 58)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 55 v winner match 56 Samara 3pm (Match 60)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 51 v winner match 52 Sochi 2pm (Match 59)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, July 11: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

World Cup field set: Here are your groups

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2017, 10:57 AM EST
Before Friday morning,the 2018 World Cup in Russia knew the hosts would take the seeded spot in Group A but little else aside from the pots from which the other 31 teams would be selected.

That changed at 10 a.m. ET with the drawing of Portugal as B1 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow

That same nation got a quick dose of how hard the tournament will be when Spain joined Group B, putting nearly any other team to join the group at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to the group stage (Iran and Morocco would join them).

GROUP A

1: Russia

2: Saudi Arabia

3: Egypt

4: Uruguay

GROUP B

1: Portugal

2: Spain

3: Morocco

4: Iran

GROUP C

1: France

2: Australia

3: Peru

4: Denmark

GROUP D

1: Argentina

2: Iceland

3: Croatia

4: Nigeria

GROUP E

1: Brazil

2: Switzerland

3: Costa Rica

4: Serbia

GROUP F

1: Germany

2: Mexico

3: Sweden

4: South Korea

GROUP G

1: Belgium

2: Panama

3: Tunisia

4: England

GROUP H

1: Poland

2: Senegal

3: Colombia

4: Japan

Ramos cleared to play for Real Madrid in La Liga

Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 10:17 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has recovered from a broken nose and been cleared to play in the Spanish league this weekend.

The defender, wearing a protective mask, trained fully and was available to face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday.

Ramos was injured two weeks ago in the derby against Atletico Madrid, and missed three matches.

Right back Dani Carvajal has also regained his fitness and is likely to return on Saturday.

Gareth Bale, however, is out again because of a muscle injury. Bale returned to action on Tuesday in the Copa del Rey against Fuenlabrada, helping to set up two goals, but felt discomfort again and has not practiced.

“It’s not something serious but we don’t want to take any risks,” Zidane said. “He hasn’t played for a long time, so it’s tough for him. I don’t know when he will be available again. He will overcome this.”

Bale has played only 10 matches for Madrid this season and missed the final World Cup qualifiers for Wales, which failed to qualify.

Madrid is fourth in the league, eight points behind leader Barcelona.

Athletic, 16th in the 20-team standings, is winless in five league games and is coming off Copa del Rey elimination by third-division club Formentera.

BARCELONA’S NEMESIS

On Saturday, Barcelona hosts a Celta Vigo team it has struggled against recently. The teams have split their last four matches.

“We have to be cautious,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday.

ATLETICO’S STREAK

Third-place Atletico Madrid hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday to try to extend its three-match winning streak in all competitions.

“Our defense had been playing well, but now the offense has been doing a god job as well,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

As it happened: The 2018 World Cup draw

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 1, 2017, 9:35 AM EST
With the 2018 World Cup draw taking place in Moscow on Friday, we will guide you through all of the news, reaction and analysis as the 32 teams are drawn into eight groups.

Below you will find our running live blog of witty banter, wistful USMNT chat and, most importantly, the group stage draw as it happened in Russia.

Join myself, Joe Prince-Wright, and Nick Mendola (NM).

11:05 a.m. ET: That’s a wrap for the World Cup draw. Thanks for joining us! Here you can find more details on the groups, plus the full schedule for the tournament and more. Just over six months to go.

11 a.m. ET: Some reaction coming through via BBC in Moscow at the draw. Belgium’s coach Roberto Martinez reacts to drawing England.

“I lived for 21 years in England so it is very special. It’s the World Cup, we have a challenging draw, lots of travelling. We are looking forward to it. We have a really good group of players, 25 players are now in the British game so are very well known. They have important roles in important teams and they enjoy playing for their country,” Martinez said.

On the opposite side, England boss Gareth Southgate summed up what the World Cup draw was like for a manager who also represented the Three Lions in his playing career.

 “There’s a bit of travelling, but having the six-day break between games might help any injuries clear up. You’re always grateful for as much prep as possible. Travel wise, the way tournaments are now you’ve got to be adaptable, but our kick-off times are decent as well,” Southgate said.

“It’s been great today to mix with more experienced coaches. It’s nice to have a fresh challenge. When you’re trying to qualify, you don’t think about days like today but that’s the beauty of the World Cup. When you look at old videos and goals it takes you back to the pureness of football. Now, the country knows what’s coming and they can get excited. I was proud to play for my country, and to lead my country is beyond that. I’m really looking forward to it.”

10:57 a.m. ET: So that does it! Here are your groups

Lots to break down, and we’ll be doing it over the next few hours, but England and Russia will appreciate their draws while Mexico has plenty of work to do with Germany, South Korea, and Sweden.

If Portugal and Argentina win their groups or both finish second, there’s a potential quarterfinal date between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. – NM

10:51 a.m. ET: Russia is going to love the draw it demanded the totally random draw that dropped Saudi Arabia, untested Egypt, and Uruguay in its group. Totally random. Toe-tull-ee. – NM

10:48 a.m. ET: This just in — Iran hates its life. It’ll get to watch its men play Portugal and Spain. One more team could will be named here. -NM

10:45 a.m ET: Lovely, lovely stuff. We are rocking and rolling and here’s how things look after two teams are drawn out for each group.

Groups B, D and F look particularly tasty…

Group A: Russia, Uruguay
Group B: Portugal, Spain
Group C: France, Denmark, Peru
Group D: Argentina, Croatia
Group E: Brazil, Switzerland
Group F: Germany, Mexico
Group G: Belgium, England
Group H: Poland, Colombia

10:39 a.m. ET: Wow, here we go. Things are getting very lively in Moscow!

Uruguay are drawn with the hosts Russia in Group A, while Spain join their Iberian neighbors Portugal in Group B and they play one another in the opening group game. Mexico have Germany. England have Belgium. Argentina and Croatia are also paired up.

10:36 a.m. ET: The top seeds have all be drawn into groups now. Here’s how it stands:

10:32 a.m. ET: Russia have been drawn as A1! We knew that already, but we have a ball out of the glass bowl. I repeat. We have tiny bits of paper being unscrewed.

10:30 a.m. ET: Bang on schedule, Lineker and Komandnaya appear on stage and the glass bowls are full of plastic balls and we just minutes away here folks. Here we go!

10:26 a.m. ET: Here we go! The draw is starting (finally) and we have a Diego Maradona sighting! He’s out, along with other legendary players from World Cup winning teams in the past. Cafu, Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Diego Forlan, Carlos Puyol and Co. are led out by individuals dressed as, well, sort of Christmas decorations shaped like cones. Seriously.

10:24 a.m. ET: We are now treated to a montage of legendary clips from World Cups gone by. Pele. Eusebio. Maradona. Messi. Ronaldo. Baggio. My word. Lump in the throat moment.

10:20 a.m. ET: To give you an update on what’s going on from the Kremlin, we have yet to see the glass bowls and plastic balls. We now have a Russian folk dance on stage to entertain us. Lovely stuff.

10:16 a.m. ET: Miroslav Klose appears on the stage holding the World Cup trophy. With 16 goals, he’s the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. He seems delighted to be there.

10:12 a.m. ET: For the nerds out there (that includes me) Group B seems to be the one everyone wants to be drawn in. Why? Well, that’s because there isn’t much travel involved for the group games. Come onnnn Group B!

10:07 a.m. ET: More from Putin at the Kremlin –  “Visitors can learn more about Russian culture, and experience our hospitality which is traditional. We know how to host our friends.” He also says that it will be a “major sporting festival” and promises “friendship” and “fair play.”

10:03 a.m. ET: We are off and running for the draw as Russia’s president Vladimir Putin gives a speech to introduce the event. Only a small microphone glitch…

9:50 a.m. ET: Another handy reminder here of the four pots for the draw.

9:40 a.m. ET: ICYMI, former England international Gary Lineker (now a host with the BBC and BT Sport in the UK) will be joined by Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya to host the event.

Not long now!

9:35 a.m. ET: If I could, I suggest you get ready for the draw by looking through our World Cup draw roundtable as our writers discussed the key topics including “Group(s) of Death” scenarios, the dark horses and more. We had a lot of fun. Way too much anti-England banter flying around for my liking though…

9:33 a.m. ET: And “how does this work?” is probably your next question. Right. Stay with me here. Here’s an explainer:

One team will be drawn from each pot to make up the eight groups of four teams. No nations from the same confederations can be drawn with one another in the group stage but there is one exception: two teams from the UEFA (Europe) region can be drawn in the same group.

We all good here? If not, here’s a more detailed look at how the draw will work.

9:30 a.m. ET: “Who is actually in this thing?” Ah, yes, that’s a good question. Here’s a look at the four pots with host Russia in Pot 1 alongside the top seven ranked teams from FIFA’s world rankings in October, then the next eight highest-ranked teams in Pot 2, then the eight highest after them in Pot 3 and the lowest-ranked eight teams in Pot 4.

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia
Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran
Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

9:28 a.m. ET: Good morning! This is it. Don’t get scared now. For U.S. national teams fans today is one of those days where the reality of the situation settles in. For the first time since 1986, the U.S. will not be at the World Cup and therefore there will be no “United States” on a piece of paper inside one of those little plastic balls which seem ridiculously tough to unscrew.

To get you ready for the World Cup draw, let’s hope that we get some comedy moments like this from the draw for the 1994 World Cup as Robin Williams met Sepp Blatter. I have a feeling the draw on Friday in Moscow may be a little more subdued than this, but what a legendary performance from Williams.