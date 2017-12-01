More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Newcastle captain’s helps marine vet in inspiring tale

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
Jamaal Lascelles has earned Newcastle United’s captaincy for a reason, and his example setting clearly extends off the field.

The 24-year-old has been tipped for an England look thanks to his displays at Newcastle this season, but an ankle injury has kept him away from the pitch since Nov. 4.

Out for dinner with his girlfriend on a cold night, Lascelles came upon a marine veteran who was having trouble with his wheelchair. After unsuccessfully trying to help the man repair his a broken wheel, Lascelles volunteered to drive the veteran home. But the marine was in too much pain from a recent surgery and it was too painful to lift him into Lascelles’ vehicle.

So Lascelles invited the marine and his partner inside for drinks, and called him a taxi that can handle wheelchair-bound people. He paid for the taxi, promised him some tickets, and now the pair are talking via Facebook.

From The Newcastle Chronicle:

“…He was the nicest guy ever. I think he was about 27, he lost his legs when he was 24. It just makes you think about how fortunate we are as footballers, we don’t have anything to moan about, at all.

“He was an ex-marine. I think he was out in Afghanistan, I think he stepped on a mine I think. He lost his legs, but his upper body is so strong because he’s always wheeling. It was only 10-15 minutes out of my time.”

What’s most inspiring is that Lascelles could’ve counted himself content at several parts in the story, from trying to help his new marine friend into his wheelchair, to not being able to get the vet into his car, to just buying the man some drinks.

But he kept going, and wasn’t sated. We can all learn from that.

The full interview is in Match of the Day Magazine, and this is their web site.

VIDEO: Wilfried Zaha returns home to the Ivory Coast

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 1, 2017, 7:40 AM EST
Crystal Palace TV have put together a wonderful documentary as they went along with Wilfried Zaha who returned to his homeland in the Ivory Coast for the first time in 20 years.

Zaha, 25, was born in the Ivory Coast but moved to the UK at the age of four and made his name at Crystal Palace before a big money move to Manchester United and then playing for the English national team in a friendly.

Zaha then made the decision to play for Les Elephants and is a hero in his homeland.

This season his return from injury has made a massive difference to Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson’s side have put themselves within touching distance of climbing out of the bottom three, with Zaha’s trickery, late goals and driving runs a huge part of their recent success.

Wilfried Zaha: Coming Home, was filmed as the Ivory Coast had a key 2018 World Cup qualifier against Morocco which they then lost and thus failed to make the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Click play on the video above to get behind-the-scene access on Zaha’s journey back to his homeland.

Hughes still fuming at call, thinks Atkinson should be suspended

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2017, 7:21 AM EST
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is still angry with a call from midweek, and rightly so.

His Potters lost 3-0 to Liverpool, but Hughes and many others believe it could’ve been much different had referee Martin Atkinson sent off Simon Mignolet for taking down Mame Biram Diouf.

Atkinson clearly saw the play, which earned Mignolet a yellow card despite being the last man back. The rulebook allows for the foul to not be a sending off if the foul was an accident.

It wasn’t an accident:

He had to, which means Atkinson had to send him off. Mistake.

And now Hughes, certainly someone whose playing history would make the enjoyment of a result versus Liverpool extra special, wonders why Atkinson isn’t suspended in Mignolet’s place.

From the BBC:

“I don’t see why he should be refereeing this weekend,” he added. “My feelings reflect everybody else’s view: the referees who reviewed it since and everybody in the stadium, apart from one. Those are the decisions that frustrate me as a manager – and other managers.”

Fair? I think so.

Sounders finish off Dynamo to set up MLS Cup rematch

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
By Andy EdwardsDec 1, 2017, 12:38 AM EST
The game in 100 words (or less): MLS Cup 2017 will be a rematch of MLS Cup 2016 — same two teams, same venue, hopefully not the same boring final. Toronto FC booked their place by narrowly knocking off Columbus Crew SC on Wednesday, a day before the Seattle Sounders soundly defeated the Houston Dynamo, 3-0 on the night and 5-0 on aggregate, to claim a second straight Western Conference championship. The finalists will meet at BMO Field — where Seattle knocked off Toronto last year — on Saturday, Dec. 9. Victor Rodriguez scored the early goal that, for all intents and purposes, put the tie to bed. Clint Dempsey and Will Bruin chipped in with a second and third on the night, respectively, as Seattle native Brian Schmetzer watched his side cruise into next weekend’s

Three moments that mattered

22′ — Bruin sets up Rodriguez, and it’s 3-0 — Ladies and gentlemen, Will Bruin, the play-making no. 10.

57′ — Dempsey taps home a perfect ball from Jones — It’s a shame Joevin Jones will be leaving MLS on a free transfer this winter.

66′ — Martinez sees red for violent conduct — What Tomas Martinez does here isn’t so much violent or dangerous, as it is bafflingly stupid and unnecessary. The stupidity is so nearly deserving of the sending-off on its own.

Man of the match: Will Bruin

Goalscorers: Rodriguez (22′), Dempsey (57′), Bruin (73′)

MVP favorites Valeri, Villa headline 2017 MLS Best XI

Pete Christopher//The Oregonian via AP
By Andy EdwardsNov 30, 2017, 10:12 PM EST
1 Comment

All five Major League Soccer MVP finalists — Diego Valeri, David Villa, Nemanja Nikolic, Sebastian Giovinco and Miguel Almiron — have been named to the 2017 Best XI squad.

The attacking talent doesn’t stop there, as the above quintet is joined by Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez and Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez.

Tim Melia and Ike Opara, who were previously named Goalkeeper of the Year and Defender of the Year, respectively, for their parts in leading Sporting Kansas City to the best defensive record in 2017, were chosen alongside Kendall Waston and Justin Morrow of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC, respectively.

Yes, that is indeed a rarely-seen 3-3-4 formation which very closely borders on being a 3-0-7. My personal ballot, which features a defensive midfield-type and was submitted on Oct. 22, reads as follows:

Goalkeeper: Tim Melia

Defenders: Ike Opara, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Kendall Waston

Midfielders: Diego Valeri, Ignacio Piatti, Victor Vazquez, Cristian Roldan

Forwards: David Villa, Nemanja Nikolic, Josef Martinez

Reserves (not on ballot): Alex Bono, Chris Mavinga, Sacha Kljestan, C.J. Sapong