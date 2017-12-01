Premier League preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will miss Saturday’s match with a groin injury. Alexis Sanchez had a hamstring problem against Huddersfield Town but should be fit for the weekend.

Manchester United defenders Phil Jones (thigh) and Eric Bailly (groin) have been ruled out, while midfielder Nemanja Matic is a major doubt.

Arsenal has lost only one of their last five Premier League home matches against Manchester United (W2 D2), winning each of the last two without conceding a goal. But no team has won more PL away matches at Arsenal than Manchester United (7, level with Liverpool) and only Chelsea (4) has won more at Emirates Stadium than United’s three.

Manchester United head into a massive two-game stretch in the Premier League with a prime-time matchup at Arsenal on Saturday afternoon (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jose Mourinho’s side head to face Arsene Wenger and co. with one eye on the game and another on the upcoming Manchester derby next weekend against league leaders Manchester City, which currently hold an eight point lead. Two Man United defeats and that could be an insurmountable deficit to make up over the rest of the season.

Arsenal has won three-straight Premier League games and is coming off a confidence-boosting 5-1 thumping of Huddersfield Town, with Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez each putting in star performances. But the team will be without starting forward Alexandre Lacazette due to injury.

What they’re saying

Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho on possibly looking ahead to Manchester City: “I play a game at a time and I think it’s the way to do it. Yesterday I was watching an interesting movie: Bjorn Borg v John McEnroe. Bjorn’s coach was telling him that all the time. ‘One point at a time, think just about one point’. I tell my players to think just about the game. I always say this.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on facing Man United: “I haven’t seen them a lot and it is not down to me to judge the way they play. I have just to look at the way we play and to prepare well for the game. They are a dangerous team, they have made fantastic results so to beat a team like that you need to be at your best and that’s what I want to focus on.”

Prediction: Overall, Jose Mourinho has had Arsenal’s number, and even on the road, the Red Devils pull out a win to remain in the title hunt against a valiant Arsenal side. Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal