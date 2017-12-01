Ramos cleared to play for Real Madrid in La Liga

Right back Dani Carvajal has also regained his fitness and is likely to return on Saturday.
Gareth Bale, however, is out again because of a muscle injury. Bale returned to action on Tuesday in the Copa del Rey against Fuenlabrada, helping to set up two goals, but felt discomfort again and has not practiced.
“It’s not something serious but we don’t want to take any risks,” Zidane said. “He hasn’t played for a long time, so it’s tough for him. I don’t know when he will be available again. He will overcome this.”
Bale has played only 10 matches for Madrid this season and missed the final World Cup qualifiers for Wales, which failed to qualify.
Madrid is fourth in the league, eight points behind leader Barcelona.
Athletic, 16th in the 20-team standings, is winless in five league games and is coming off Copa del Rey elimination by third-division club Formentera.
BARCELONA’S NEMESIS
On Saturday, Barcelona hosts a Celta Vigo team it has struggled against recently. The teams have split their last four matches.
“We have to be cautious,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday.
ATLETICO’S STREAK
Third-place Atletico Madrid hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday to try to extend its three-match winning streak in all competitions.
“Our defense had been playing well, but now the offense has been doing a god job as well,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.
Before Friday morning,the 2018 World Cup in Russia knew the hosts would take the seeded spot in Group A but little else aside from the pots from which the other 31 teams would be selected.
That changed at 10 a.m. ET with the drawing of Portugal as B1 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow
That same nation got a quick dose of how hard the tournament will be when Spain joined Group B, putting nearly any other team to join the group at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to the group stage (Iran and Morocco would join them).
Lots to break down, and we’ll be doing it over the next few hours, but England and Russia will appreciate their draws while Mexico has plenty of work to do with Germany, South Korea, and Sweden.
If Portugal and Argentina win their groups or both finish second, there’s a potential quarterfinal date between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. – NM
10:51 a.m. ET: Russia is going to love the draw it demanded the totally random draw that dropped Saudi Arabia, untested Egypt, and Uruguay in its group. Totally random. Toe-tull-ee. – NM
10:48 a.m. ET: This just in — Iran hates its life. It’ll get to watch its men play Portugal and Spain. One more team could will be named here. -NM
10:45 a.m ET: Lovely, lovely stuff. We are rocking and rolling.
Group A: Russia, Uruguay
Group B: Portugal, Spain
Group C: France, Denmark, Peru
Group D: Argentina, Croatia
Group E: Brazil, Switzerland
Group F: Germany, Mexico
Group G: Belgium, England
Group H: Poland, Colombia
10:39 a.m. ET: Wow, here we go. Things are getting very lively in Moscow!
Uruguay are drawn with the hosts Russia in Group A, while Spain join their Iberian neighbors Portugal in Group B and they play one another in the opening group game. Mexico have Germany. England have Belgium. Argentina and Croatia are also paired up.
10:36 a.m. ET: The top seeds have all be drawn into groups now. Here’s how it stands:
The top seeds have all been assigned groups for the #WorldCupDraw
Group A: Russia Group B: Portugal Group C: France Group D: Argentina Group E: Brazil Group F: Germany Group G: Belgium Group H: Poland
10:32 a.m. ET: Russia have been drawn as A1! We knew that already, but we have a ball out of the glass bowl. I repeat. We have tiny bits of paper being unscrewed.
10:30 a.m. ET: Bang on schedule, Lineker and Komandnaya appear on stage and the glass bowls are full of plastic balls and we just minutes away here folks. Here we go!
10:26 a.m. ET: Here we go! The draw is starting (finally) and we have a Diego Maradona sighting! He’s out, along with other legendary players from World Cup winning teams in the past. Cafu, Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Diego Forlan, Carlos Puyol and Co. are led out by individuals dressed as, well, sort of Christmas decorations shaped like cones. Seriously.
10:24 a.m. ET: We are now treated to a montage of legendary clips from World Cups gone by. Pele. Eusebio. Maradona. Messi. Ronaldo. Baggio. My word. Lump in the throat moment.
10:20 a.m. ET: To give you an update on what’s going on from the Kremlin, we have yet to see the glass bowls and plastic balls. We now have a Russian folk dance on stage to entertain us. Lovely stuff.
10:16 a.m. ET: Miroslav Klose appears on the stage holding the World Cup trophy. With 16 goals, he’s the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. He seems delighted to be there.
10:12 a.m. ET: For the nerds out there (that includes me) Group B seems to be the one everyone wants to be drawn in. Why? Well, that’s because there isn’t much travel involved for the group games. Come onnnn Group B!
10:07 a.m. ET: More from Putin at the Kremlin – “Visitors can learn more about Russian culture, and experience our hospitality which is traditional. We know how to host our friends.” He also says that it will be a “major sporting festival” and promises “friendship” and “fair play.”
10:03 a.m. ET: We are off and running for the draw as Russia’s president Vladimir Putin gives a speech to introduce the event. Only a small microphone glitch…
9:50 a.m. ET: Another handy reminder here of the four pots for the draw.
1⃣ HOUR TO GO! 🇷🇺
😁 The #WorldCupDraw excitement is really kicking in now, with the State Kremlin Palace filling up!
9:35 a.m. ET: If I could, I suggest you get ready for the draw by looking through our World Cup draw roundtable as our writers discussed the key topics including “Group(s) of Death” scenarios, the dark horses and more. We had a lot of fun. Way too much anti-England banter flying around for my liking though…
9:33 a.m. ET: And “how does this work?” is probably your next question. Right. Stay with me here. Here’s an explainer:
One team will be drawn from each pot to make up the eight groups of four teams. No nations from the same confederations can be drawn with one another in the group stage but there is one exception: two teams from the UEFA (Europe) region can be drawn in the same group.
9:30 a.m. ET: “Who is actually in this thing?” Ah, yes, that’s a good question. Here’s a look at the four pots with host Russia in Pot 1 alongside the top seven ranked teams from FIFA’s world rankings in October, then the next eight highest-ranked teams in Pot 2, then the eight highest after them in Pot 3 and the lowest-ranked eight teams in Pot 4.
Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia
9:28 a.m. ET: Good morning! This is it. Don’t get scared now. For U.S. national teams fans today is one of those days where the reality of the situation settles in. For the first time since 1986, the U.S. will not be at the World Cup and therefore there will be no “United States” on a piece of paper inside one of those little plastic balls which seem ridiculously tough to unscrew.
To get you ready for the World Cup draw, let’s hope that we get some comedy moments like this from the draw for the 1994 World Cup as Robin Williams met Sepp Blatter. I have a feeling the draw on Friday in Moscow may be a little more subdued than this, but what a legendary performance from Williams.
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger on competition at Chelsea: “We have some momentum and that is why we also have to rotate and everyone needs to get in their best form. We have to keep going and winning. Football is about competition and I know we have good players like Christensen, Cahill, Azpilicueta and David Luiz, and it is important if I get the chance to try to help the team like this. I am very happy because my aim is always to help the team and if I get a goal like this it is always very good.”
Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark on the fight for safety: “We’ll fight, and we’ll keep going no matter what the situation is. We’ll never give up, and I think we showed that [at West Brom]. We started the season really well, and being promoted, there is maybe a little bit of pressure. But we just try to do the best we can, that’s all we can do as players. As players, and as a club, we try to do the best we can each week, and hopefully it will be good enough.
Prediction
Chelsea has too much for Newcastle, and scoops up a pair of goals and three points in a 2-0 home win.
Moreover, Redmond ripped into an English outlet which alleges Guardiola called him a foul name. The player says that was “lazy journalism” and insisted that Guardiola complimented him as a player and wished he would’ve attacked City like he did in 2016-17.
Redmond said, “I told him I was doing what my manager had asked me to do in the game. That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less.”
From the outside, it sure seemed like Guardiola was tearing into Redmond in a rather classless fashion, if not taunting him. And we imagine Redmond wouldn’t want to respond angrily to a man he probably wouldn’t mind playing under at some point in the future.