Redmond: “Nothing negative or offensive” from Pep

With the 2018 World Cup draw taking place in Moscow on Friday, we will guide you through all of the news, reaction and analysis as the 32 teams are drawn into eight groups.

[ Telemundo: Draw live, 10 a.m. ET ]

Below you will find a running live blog of witty banter, wistful USMNT chat and, most importantly, the group stage draw as it happens in Russia.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Here we go as myself, Joe Prince-Wright, and Nick Mendola join you for the draw.

10:57 a.m. ET: So that does it! Here are your groups

Lots to break down, and we’ll be doing it over the next few hours, but England and Russia will appreciate their draws while Mexico has plenty of work to do with Germany, South Korea, and Sweden.

If Portugal and Argentina win their groups or both finish second, there’s a potential quarterfinal date between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. – NM

10:51 a.m. ET: Russia is going to love the draw it demanded the totally random draw that dropped Saudi Arabia, untested Egypt, and Uruguay in its group. Totally random. Toe-tull-ee. – NM

10:48 a.m. ET: This just in — Iran hates its life. It’ll get to watch its men play Portugal and Spain. One more team could will be named here. -NM

10:45 a.m ET: Lovely, lovely stuff. We are rocking and rolling.

Group A: Russia, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain

Group C: France, Denmark, Peru

Group D: Argentina, Croatia

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland

Group F: Germany, Mexico

Group G: Belgium, England

Group H: Poland, Colombia

10:39 a.m. ET: Wow, here we go. Things are getting very lively in Moscow!

Uruguay are drawn with the hosts Russia in Group A, while Spain join their Iberian neighbors Portugal in Group B and they play one another in the opening group game. Mexico have Germany. England have Belgium. Argentina and Croatia are also paired up.

10:36 a.m. ET: The top seeds have all be drawn into groups now. Here’s how it stands:

The top seeds have all been assigned groups for the #WorldCupDraw Group A: Russia

Group B: Portugal

Group C: France

Group D: Argentina

Group E: Brazil

Group F: Germany

Group G: Belgium

Group H: Poland — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 1, 2017

10:32 a.m. ET: Russia have been drawn as A1! We knew that already, but we have a ball out of the glass bowl. I repeat. We have tiny bits of paper being unscrewed.

10:30 a.m. ET: Bang on schedule, Lineker and Komandnaya appear on stage and the glass bowls are full of plastic balls and we just minutes away here folks. Here we go!

10:26 a.m. ET: Here we go! The draw is starting (finally) and we have a Diego Maradona sighting! He’s out, along with other legendary players from World Cup winning teams in the past. Cafu, Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Diego Forlan, Carlos Puyol and Co. are led out by individuals dressed as, well, sort of Christmas decorations shaped like cones. Seriously.

10:24 a.m. ET: We are now treated to a montage of legendary clips from World Cups gone by. Pele. Eusebio. Maradona. Messi. Ronaldo. Baggio. My word. Lump in the throat moment.

10:20 a.m. ET: To give you an update on what’s going on from the Kremlin, we have yet to see the glass bowls and plastic balls. We now have a Russian folk dance on stage to entertain us. Lovely stuff.

10:16 a.m. ET: Miroslav Klose appears on the stage holding the World Cup trophy. With 16 goals, he’s the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. He seems delighted to be there.

10:12 a.m. ET: For the nerds out there (that includes me) Group B seems to be the one everyone wants to be drawn in. Why? Well, that’s because there isn’t much travel involved for the group games. Come onnnn Group B!

10:07 a.m. ET: More from Putin at the Kremlin – “Visitors can learn more about Russian culture, and experience our hospitality which is traditional. We know how to host our friends.” He also says that it will be a “major sporting festival” and promises “friendship” and “fair play.”

10:03 a.m. ET: We are off and running for the draw as Russia’s president Vladimir Putin gives a speech to introduce the event. Only a small microphone glitch…

9:50 a.m. ET: Another handy reminder here of the four pots for the draw.

1⃣ HOUR TO GO! 🇷🇺 😁 The #WorldCupDraw excitement is really kicking in now, with the State Kremlin Palace filling up! 👇 Tell us what you think the toughest group would be! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ELvIr2ER6V — #WorldCupDraw 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2017

9:40 a.m. ET: ICYMI, former England international Gary Lineker (now a host with the BBC and BT Sport in the UK) will be joined by Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya to host the event.

Not long now!

🗣️ LINEKER EXCLUSIVE

"‘Don’t mess it up!’ That’s what I’ll be thinking before I walk out on to the stage"

Full pre-#WorldCupDraw interview

Read & watch 👉https://t.co/PQSeT6mbND pic.twitter.com/n6OStgjQDj — #WorldCupDraw 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2017

9:35 a.m. ET: If I could, I suggest you get ready for the draw by looking through our World Cup draw roundtable as our writers discussed the key topics including “Group(s) of Death” scenarios, the dark horses and more. We had a lot of fun. Way too much anti-England banter flying around for my liking though…

9:33 a.m. ET: And “how does this work?” is probably your next question. Right. Stay with me here. Here’s an explainer:

One team will be drawn from each pot to make up the eight groups of four teams. No nations from the same confederations can be drawn with one another in the group stage but there is one exception: two teams from the UEFA (Europe) region can be drawn in the same group.

We all good here? If not, here’s a more detailed look at how the draw will work.

9:30 a.m. ET: “Who is actually in this thing?” Ah, yes, that’s a good question. Here’s a look at the four pots with host Russia in Pot 1 alongside the top seven ranked teams from FIFA’s world rankings in October, then the next eight highest-ranked teams in Pot 2, then the eight highest after them in Pot 3 and the lowest-ranked eight teams in Pot 4.

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

9:28 a.m. ET: Good morning! This is it. Don’t get scared now. For U.S. national teams fans today is one of those days where the reality of the situation settles in. For the first time since 1986, the U.S. will not be at the World Cup and therefore there will be no “United States” on a piece of paper inside one of those little plastic balls which seem ridiculously tough to unscrew.

To get you ready for the World Cup draw, let’s hope that we get some comedy moments like this from the draw for the 1994 World Cup as Robin Williams met Sepp Blatter. I have a feeling the draw on Friday in Moscow may be a little more subdued than this, but what a legendary performance from Williams.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports