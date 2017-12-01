More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Mourinho, Man United keen on signing Ozil in summer

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 6:44 PM EST
Mesut Ozil could reunite with a former coach next summer as he sorts out his future.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified Ozil as his ideal signing to fit the side’s No. 10 role, which Mourinho reportedly believes isn’t being adequately filled. Ozil was previously signed by Mourinho at Real Madrid in 2010 after the World Cup, joining from Schalke, and went on to star for Los Blancos for three seasons.

The timing of this report comes just hours before Man United head south to face Ozil and Arsenal. In addition, this could be Ozil’s last month or two with the Gunners, as he’s in the final year of his contract and has yet to sign a new deal. Arsenal could theoretically sell him in January to see some return on their investment, unless they’re prepared to let him leave this summer for free.

It’s possible that the news was leaked the day before the game on-purpose, potentially to unsettle Ozil and/or the Arsenal squad prior to a massive game. In addition, Arsenal fans wouldn’t take too kindly for one of their stars heading to a league rival, like Robin Van Persie did in 2012.

But on paper, Ozil could be the missing link for Man United, providing expert service for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, while connecting with Paul Pogba in midfield and the backline. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and others haven’t had the success in the No. 10 role that Mourinho has reportedly wanted.

Should Man United move for Ozil in January, it could help push them over Manchester City. If Man United waits, it could mean settling for second place this season.

Report: Liverpool could lose Matip for a month

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 6:24 PM EST
Originally ruled out for just this weekend’s fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, the prognosis of Liverpool defender Joel Matip’s injury worry appears worse than feared.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Matip could miss up to a month of action due to a thigh injury, potentially sidelining him for a busy set of games. Between now and the end of December, Liverpool has eight matches, including one against Arsenal and another in the UEFA Champions League.

The injury is yet another blow to a beleaguered Liverpool backline, which has conceded 18 goals this Premier League season. Matip has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool is going to have to get big performances from Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan in the center of defense while Matip is gone if they want to remain competitive for a Champions League position.

Bizarre episodes surround FIFA trial in Brooklyn

Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) A juror dismissed for sleeping during hearings. A defendant allegedly making a throat-slitting gesture to intimidate a witness. A judge admonishing a defendant for taking a paper clip and a pen from her clerk’s desk.

The trial of South American soccer officials charged in the FIFA bribery scandal is not only about corruption. It also has drawn some attention because of a series of bizarre episodes that have happened over three weeks of witnesses giving testimony and journalists going in and out of a Brooklyn courtroom to report on an investigation that has shaken the soccer world.

On Thursday, for example, U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen admonished defendant Manuel Burga, former president of the Peruvian soccer federation, for allegedly taking a paper clip and a pen from her clerk’s desk.

“No one, no party, nobody should be touching anything in this bench area,” Chen told him.

The federal judge actually tightened Burga’s bail conditions a couple of weeks ago when Burga allegedly sought to intimidate a witness by staring at him in the courtroom and making a slashing gesture across his throat. The defense said Burga was merely scratching a rash on his neck. The witness, Alejandro Burzaco, a former marketing executive from Argentina who testified about paying millions of dollars in bribes, was shaken by the gesture and the trial was delayed at least an hour.

Burzaco and others have testified how they brokered the bribes paid to soccer officials in exchange for their influence in awarding lucrative broadcasting and hosting rights for the World Cup and other major soccer tournaments. More than 40 defendants have been charged in the corruption case, with many, including Burzaco, pleading guilty in hopes of getting reduced sentences.

Besides Burga, the trial has other two defendants: Jose Maria Marin, former president of the Brazilian soccer federation, and Juan Angel Napout, former president of the Paraguayan soccer federation and former president of CONMEBOL, South America’s soccer governing body.

In another bizarre event, Chen this week dismissed a juror who slept during testimony. A couple of hours before lawyers and Chen had discussed how to dismiss the juror without embarrassing him, it was decided to do take the action in the courtroom without any other jurors present.

“We need the full attention of any juror. So I apologize but we’re going to have to let you go,” Chen told him. He was then escorted after his belongings were brought to him by U.S. Marshals.

Besides journalists, Chen’s courtroom has been filled with relatives of the defendants and lawyers from companies who have an interest in the case and who take notes continuously. Defendants sometimes eat sandwiches and salads in the court’s cafeteria alongside lawyers, journalists and court staff.

Testimony has generated headlines around the world. A former Argentine government official, Jorge Delhon, killed himself hours after the court was told he took millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for handing out television rights. On Thursday his name came up again when a witness gave more details about how he paid money.

Eladio Rodriguez, an Argentinian who worked for Burzaco, said that in 2013 he registered a $2.6 million payment to an entity he named “the government”.

“Everything that says government was Delhon,” he said.

Delhon dealt with the now-defunct government program Futbol para Todos (Football for All), which broadcast local soccer matches on public TV.

Video: Bordeaux striker Malcolm scores bonkers goal

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 4:04 PM EST
Bordeaux has a starlet on its hands.

Twenty-year-old forward Malcolm scored an absolute beauty of a strike during Bordeaux’s match on Friday against Dijon, dribbling inside from the right before unleashing a stunning left-footed blast that fizzed into the roof of the net, past the poor Dijon goalkeeper who clearly wasn’t expecting a shot from 40 yards out.

The goal gave Bordeaux at the time a 2-1 lead and cause the team’s social media operator to temporarily lose their minds, before some stunning poetry to try and describe what they just saw.

The first tweet needs no translation. But the second says “35-meters from (Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste) Reynet, Malcolm saw a spider in the sky and decided to remove it. Nothing to say.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself. Have a look at the goal below. It’s Malcolm’s seventh of the Ligue 1 season through 17 matches.

Southgate: Always “big pressure” on England

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 3:37 PM EST
While every team at the World Cup finals deserves to be there, England surely came away one of the happier nations on Friday after the 2018 World Cup draw.

England were placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia, the latter two nations that England – at least on paper – will be expected to beat.

Speaking after the draw, Gareth Southgate told reporters in Moscow that although the core of the current England squad are young, there is always “big pressure” put on the Three Lions by England fans.

“I think with England there is always big pressure, like all of the big football countries,” Southgate said. “Our supporters have high expectations. With this team it’s a little bit different, we’re quite a young team, (we) don’t have huge experience with tournament football, but it’s a team with a lot of potential and a team that we think will improve in the next few years.”

If fit, England could have one of the younger average ages across the squad, with 20-year-old Marcus Rashford, 21-year-old Dele Alli, 22-year-old Raheem Sterling, 23-year-old Eric Dier, 23-year-old John Stones, 23-year-old Jordan Pickford and 24-year-old Harry Kane all likely to play a major role next June/July.

Hear what Southgate had to say after the draw.