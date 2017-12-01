Sporting First: Sporting KC adds Meghan Cameron to technical staff

Sporting Kansas City achieved an MLS first on Friday.
The club announced that it has hired Meghan Cameron to the team’s technical staff as the assistant director of player personnel. Although it’s hard to believe, Cameron is the first woman hired to an MLS team’s technical staff.
“As we were looking for candidates to become our Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Meghan was at the top of the list because we have had great experiences working with her for the last several years in MLS,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. “She has a rich soccer background and excellent knowledge of the rules around player contracts, salary cap intricacies and player acquisition mechanisms within the League. Meghan’s skillset makes her a perfect addition to the club, and we look forward to her excelling in this capacity.”
Cameron comes from the MLS league office in New York, where she most recently had the title of senior manager, player relations. Cameron’s new roll will have her working with Sporting KC director of player personnell Brian Bliss in roster and budget management along with a scouting and player development role with the first team, Swope Park Rangers and the Sporting KC academy.
“In working at the League Office, Kansas City has always struck me as a great city with terrific supporters and a tremendous MLS organization,” Cameron said. “I feel my knowledge of the League’s contracts and rules allows me to bring a unique and long-term perspective of rosters and budgets. I am excited to work with Peter and the rest of the technical staff to continue to grow the success of Sporting KC.”
With the wealth of talented female players and staff across the country in soccer circles, hopefully Cameron is just the first of many appointments in the future, including potentially a female head coach.