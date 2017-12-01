More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Video: Bordeaux striker Malcolm scores bonkers goal

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 4:04 PM EST
Bordeaux has a starlet on its hands.

Twenty-year-old forward Malcolm scored an absolute beauty of a strike during Bordeaux’s match on Friday against Dijon, dribbling inside from the right before unleashing a stunning left-footed blast that fizzed into the roof of the net, past the poor Dijon goalkeeper who clearly wasn’t expecting a shot from 40 yards out.

The goal gave Bordeaux at the time a 2-1 lead and cause the team’s social media operator to temporarily lose their minds, before some stunning poetry to try and describe what they just saw.

The first tweet needs no translation. But the second says “35-meters from (Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste) Reynet, Malcolm saw a spider in the sky and decided to remove it. Nothing to say.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself. Have a look at the goal below. It’s Malcolm’s seventh of the Ligue 1 season through 17 matches.

Southgate: Always “big pressure” on England

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 3:37 PM EST
While every team at the World Cup finals deserves to be there, England surely came away one of the happier nations on Friday after the 2018 World Cup draw.

England were placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia, the latter two nations that England – at least on paper – will be expected to beat.

Speaking after the draw, Gareth Southgate told reporters in Moscow that although the core of the current England squad are young, there is always “big pressure” put on the Three Lions by England fans.

“I think with England there is always big pressure, like all of the big football countries,” Southgate said. “Our supporters have high expectations. With this team it’s a little bit different, we’re quite a young team, (we) don’t have huge experience with tournament football, but it’s a team with a lot of potential and a team that we think will improve in the next few years.”

If fit, England could have one of the younger average ages across the squad, with 20-year-old Marcus Rashford, 21-year-old Dele Alli, 22-year-old Raheem Sterling, 23-year-old Eric Dier, 23-year-old John Stones, 23-year-old Jordan Pickford and 24-year-old Harry Kane all likely to play a major role next June/July.

Hear what Southgate had to say after the draw.

Premier League preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
  • Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will miss Saturday’s match with a groin injury. Alexis Sanchez had a hamstring problem against Huddersfield Town but should be fit for the weekend.
  • Manchester United defenders Phil Jones (thigh) and Eric Bailly (groin) have been ruled out, while midfielder Nemanja Matic is a major doubt.
  • Arsenal has lost only one of their last five Premier League home matches against Manchester United (W2 D2), winning each of the last two without conceding a goal. But no team has won more PL away matches at Arsenal than Manchester United (7, level with Liverpool) and only Chelsea (4) has won more at Emirates Stadium than United’s three.

Manchester United head into a massive two-game stretch in the Premier League with a prime-time matchup at Arsenal on Saturday afternoon (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jose Mourinho’s side head to face Arsene Wenger and co. with one eye on the game and another on the upcoming Manchester derby next weekend against league leaders Manchester City, which currently hold an eight point lead. Two Man United defeats and that could be an insurmountable deficit to make up over the rest of the season.

Arsenal has won three-straight Premier League games and is coming off a confidence-boosting 5-1 thumping of Huddersfield Town, with Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez each putting in star performances. But the team will be without starting forward Alexandre Lacazette due to injury.

What they’re saying

Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho on possibly looking ahead to Manchester City: “I play a game at a time and I think it’s the way to do it. Yesterday I was watching an interesting movie: Bjorn Borg v John McEnroe. Bjorn’s coach was telling him that all the time. ‘One point at a time, think just about one point’. I tell my players to think just about the game. I always say this.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on facing Man United: “I haven’t seen them a lot and it is not down to me to judge the way they play. I have just to look at the way we play and to prepare well for the game. They are a dangerous team, they have made fantastic results so to beat a team like that you need to be at your best and that’s what I want to focus on.”

Prediction: Overall, Jose Mourinho has had Arsenal’s number, and even on the road, the Red Devils pull out a win to remain in the title hunt against a valiant Arsenal side. Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal 

With Russian sports under a cloud, Putin vows warm welcome

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 2:15 PM EST
1 Comment

MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the World Cup draw ceremony on Friday and promised “a great festival” at next year’s tournament.

On stage with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Putin painted a picture of Russia as a welcoming nation with a rich sports history.

“Our country can’t wait to host the World Cup and intends to host it at the very highest level,” Putin said. “Anyone who has come to Russia even once knows how we welcome our friends.”

Putin extolled the values of fair play and “friendly and honest competition,” values which Russian officials have been accused of betraying when it hosted the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Olympic doping scandals, political tension and controversy around the World Cup bidding process have often overshadowed Russia’s preparations for next year’s soccer tournament.

The legacy of the Sochi Olympics has been a series of damaging investigations into doping and cover-ups at the games. The number of Russian athletes disqualified by the International Olympic Committee hit 25 on Friday, with the IOC due to vote Tuesday on banning Russia from the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics.

While Putin didn’t touch on Russia’s sporting woes during the draw, he has always denied any government involvement.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko delivered a fierce defense of the country’s reputation earlier Friday, painting Russia and its athletes as victims of an international conspiracy to portray the country as “an axis of evil.” Mutko also vowed to defend them “to the last bullet.”

Russia was also forced onto the defensive at last year’s European Championship when hundreds of fans from organized hooligan groups fought with English supporters on the streets of Marseille and inside the stadium as Mutko looked on. The Russian government says it has tightened security measures and there won’t be a repeat during the World Cup.

Russia’s other concerns ahead of the tournament include construction delays at the stadium in Samara – though the situation is markedly better than ahead of the last World Cup in Brazil – and cost overruns. The official budget currently stands at 678 billion rubles ($11.6 billion), though some related infrastructure projects are not included in that sum.

At Friday’s draw, Putin promised World Cup fans “unforgettable memories,” but Russia faces a struggle to ensure the tournament is not remembered for all the wrong reasons.

First blush: JPW and Nick pick the World Cup

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2017, 12:47 PM EST
1 Comment

The World Cup groups have been set for a solid hour, so it seems prudent to make our first predictions at who will win the whole darn thing in Russia.

[ MORE: World Cup field set ]

Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola (me) are on hand for the fun, so let’s get right to it.

JPW

Group A
Uruguay
Egypt
Russia
Saudi Arabia

Group B
Spain
Portugal
Morocco
Iran

Group C
France
Denmark
Peru
Australia

Group D
Argentina
Croatia
Iceland
Nigeria

Group E
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Costa Rica

Group F
Germany
Sweden
Mexico
South Korea

Group G
Belgium
England
Panama
Tunisia

Group H
Colombia
Senegal
Poland
Japan

ROUND OF 16
Uruguay v Portugal
Spain v Egypt
Argentina v Denmark
France v Croatia
Brazil v Sweden
Belgium v Senegal
Germany v Serbia
Colombia v England

QUARTERFINALS
Uruguay v France
Brazil v Belgium
Germany v England
Spain v Argentina

SEMIFINALS
France v Brazil
Germany v Spain

FINAL
Brazil v Germany (Brazil wins 2-1)

Nick Mendola

Group A
Uruguay
Russia
Egypt
Saudi Arabia

Group B
Spain
Portugal
Iran
Morocco

Group C
France
Denmark
Australia
Peru

Group D
Argentina
Croatia
Nigeria
Iceland

Group E
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Costa Rica

Group F
Germany
Mexico
South Korea
Sweden

Group G
Belgium
England
Tunisia
Panama

Group H
Senegal
Poland
Colombia
Japan

ROUND OF 16
Portugal def. Uruguay
France def. Croatia
Brazil def. Mexico
Belgium def. Poland
Spain def. Russia
Argentina def. Denmark
Germany def. Serbia
Senegal def. England

QUARTERFINALS
France def. Portugal
Brazil def. Belgium
Argentina def. Spain
Germany def. Senegal

SEMIFINALS
Brazil def. France
Germany def. Argentina

FINAL
Germany def. Brazil