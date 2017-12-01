Video: Bordeaux striker Malcolm scores bonkers goal

Bordeaux has a starlet on its hands.
Twenty-year-old forward Malcolm scored an absolute beauty of a strike during Bordeaux’s match on Friday against Dijon, dribbling inside from the right before unleashing a stunning left-footed blast that fizzed into the roof of the net, past the poor Dijon goalkeeper who clearly wasn’t expecting a shot from 40 yards out.
The goal gave Bordeaux at the time a 2-1 lead and cause the team’s social media operator to temporarily lose their minds, before some stunning poetry to try and describe what they just saw.
The first tweet needs no translation. But the second says “35-meters from (Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste) Reynet, Malcolm saw a spider in the sky and decided to remove it. Nothing to say.”
I couldn’t have said it better myself. Have a look at the goal below. It’s Malcolm’s seventh of the Ligue 1 season through 17 matches.