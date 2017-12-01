VIDEO: Wilfried Zaha returns home to the Ivory Coast

Crystal Palace TV have put together a wonderful documentary as they went along with Wilfried Zaha who returned to his homeland in the Ivory Coast for the first time in 20 years.

Zaha, 25, was born in the Ivory Coast but moved to the UK at the age of four and made his name at Crystal Palace before a big money move to Manchester United and then playing for the English national team in a friendly.

Zaha then made the decision to play for Les Elephants and is a hero in his homeland.

This season his return from injury has made a massive difference to Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson’s side have put themselves within touching distance of climbing out of the bottom three, with Zaha’s trickery, late goals and driving runs a huge part of their recent success.

Wilfried Zaha: Coming Home, was filmed as the Ivory Coast had a key 2018 World Cup qualifier against Morocco which they then lost and thus failed to make the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Click play on the video above to get behind-the-scene access on Zaha’s journey back to his homeland.

