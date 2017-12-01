More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Who has the best chance to win the World Cup?

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 8:26 PM EST
With the World Cup draw complete, national teams and fans can start to figure out what their teams’ paths are to the World Cup title.

Luckily for us, Opta has done the hard work crunching numbers and has some interesting results for us.

Opta’s World Cup predictor gives Brazil with the highest chance of raising the Jules Rimet trophy at 14.2 percent, followed by defending World Cup champion Germany at 11.4 percent. Argentina (10.9 percent), France (10.5 percent) and Spain (9.3 percent) round out the top five. Morocco, at 0.5 percent, has the smallest chance of world glory.

Of course, while Brazil has the best chance, South American nations haven’t won a World Cup in Europe since 1958. That time it was Brazil – Pele’s first World Cup – in Sweden.

Here’s some more Opta statistical analysis following the World Cup draw.

 

Sporting First: Sporting KC adds Meghan Cameron to technical staff

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 7:39 PM EST
Sporting Kansas City achieved an MLS first on Friday.

The club announced that it has hired Meghan Cameron to the team’s technical staff as the assistant director of player personnel. Although it’s hard to believe, Cameron is the first woman hired to an MLS team’s technical staff.

“As we were looking for candidates to become our Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Meghan was at the top of the list because we have had great experiences working with her for the last several years in MLS,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. “She has a rich soccer background and excellent knowledge of the rules around player contracts, salary cap intricacies and player acquisition mechanisms within the League. Meghan’s skillset makes her a perfect addition to the club, and we look forward to her excelling in this capacity.”

Cameron comes from the MLS league office in New York, where she most recently had the title of senior manager, player relations. Cameron’s new roll will have her working with Sporting KC director of player personnell Brian Bliss in roster and budget management along with a scouting and player development role with the first team, Swope Park Rangers and the Sporting KC academy.

“In working at the League Office, Kansas City has always struck me as a great city with terrific supporters and a tremendous MLS organization,” Cameron said. “I feel my knowledge of the League’s contracts and rules allows me to bring a unique and long-term perspective of rosters and budgets. I am excited to work with Peter and the rest of the technical staff to continue to grow the success of Sporting KC.”

With the wealth of talented female players and staff across the country in soccer circles, hopefully Cameron is just the first of many appointments in the future, including potentially a female head coach.

Report: Mourinho, Man United keen on signing Ozil in summer

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 6:44 PM EST
Mesut Ozil could reunite with a former coach next summer as he sorts out his future.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified Ozil as his ideal signing to fit the side’s No. 10 role, which Mourinho reportedly believes isn’t being adequately filled. Ozil was previously signed by Mourinho at Real Madrid in 2010 after the World Cup, joining from Schalke, and went on to star for Los Blancos for three seasons.

The timing of this report comes just hours before Man United head south to face Ozil and Arsenal. In addition, this could be Ozil’s last month or two with the Gunners, as he’s in the final year of his contract and has yet to sign a new deal. Arsenal could theoretically sell him in January to see some return on their investment, unless they’re prepared to let him leave this summer for free.

It’s possible that the news was leaked the day before the game on-purpose, potentially to unsettle Ozil and/or the Arsenal squad prior to a massive game. In addition, Arsenal fans wouldn’t take too kindly for one of their stars heading to a league rival, like Robin Van Persie did in 2012.

But on paper, Ozil could be the missing link for Man United, providing expert service for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, while connecting with Paul Pogba in midfield and the backline. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and others haven’t had the success in the No. 10 role that Mourinho has reportedly wanted.

Should Man United move for Ozil in January, it could help push them over Manchester City. If Man United waits, it could mean settling for second place this season.

Report: Liverpool could lose Matip for a month

By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 6:24 PM EST
Originally ruled out for just this weekend’s fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, the prognosis of Liverpool defender Joel Matip’s injury worry appears worse than feared.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Matip could miss up to a month of action due to a thigh injury, potentially sidelining him for a busy set of games. Between now and the end of December, Liverpool has eight matches, including one against Arsenal and another in the UEFA Champions League.

The injury is yet another blow to a beleaguered Liverpool backline, which has conceded 18 goals this Premier League season. Matip has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool is going to have to get big performances from Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan in the center of defense while Matip is gone if they want to remain competitive for a Champions League position.

Bizarre episodes surround FIFA trial in Brooklyn

Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) A juror dismissed for sleeping during hearings. A defendant allegedly making a throat-slitting gesture to intimidate a witness. A judge admonishing a defendant for taking a paper clip and a pen from her clerk’s desk.

The trial of South American soccer officials charged in the FIFA bribery scandal is not only about corruption. It also has drawn some attention because of a series of bizarre episodes that have happened over three weeks of witnesses giving testimony and journalists going in and out of a Brooklyn courtroom to report on an investigation that has shaken the soccer world.

On Thursday, for example, U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen admonished defendant Manuel Burga, former president of the Peruvian soccer federation, for allegedly taking a paper clip and a pen from her clerk’s desk.

“No one, no party, nobody should be touching anything in this bench area,” Chen told him.

The federal judge actually tightened Burga’s bail conditions a couple of weeks ago when Burga allegedly sought to intimidate a witness by staring at him in the courtroom and making a slashing gesture across his throat. The defense said Burga was merely scratching a rash on his neck. The witness, Alejandro Burzaco, a former marketing executive from Argentina who testified about paying millions of dollars in bribes, was shaken by the gesture and the trial was delayed at least an hour.

Burzaco and others have testified how they brokered the bribes paid to soccer officials in exchange for their influence in awarding lucrative broadcasting and hosting rights for the World Cup and other major soccer tournaments. More than 40 defendants have been charged in the corruption case, with many, including Burzaco, pleading guilty in hopes of getting reduced sentences.

Besides Burga, the trial has other two defendants: Jose Maria Marin, former president of the Brazilian soccer federation, and Juan Angel Napout, former president of the Paraguayan soccer federation and former president of CONMEBOL, South America’s soccer governing body.

In another bizarre event, Chen this week dismissed a juror who slept during testimony. A couple of hours before lawyers and Chen had discussed how to dismiss the juror without embarrassing him, it was decided to do take the action in the courtroom without any other jurors present.

“We need the full attention of any juror. So I apologize but we’re going to have to let you go,” Chen told him. He was then escorted after his belongings were brought to him by U.S. Marshals.

Besides journalists, Chen’s courtroom has been filled with relatives of the defendants and lawyers from companies who have an interest in the case and who take notes continuously. Defendants sometimes eat sandwiches and salads in the court’s cafeteria alongside lawyers, journalists and court staff.

Testimony has generated headlines around the world. A former Argentine government official, Jorge Delhon, killed himself hours after the court was told he took millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for handing out television rights. On Thursday his name came up again when a witness gave more details about how he paid money.

Eladio Rodriguez, an Argentinian who worked for Burzaco, said that in 2013 he registered a $2.6 million payment to an entity he named “the government”.

“Everything that says government was Delhon,” he said.

Delhon dealt with the now-defunct government program Futbol para Todos (Football for All), which broadcast local soccer matches on public TV.