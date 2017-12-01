More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

With Russian sports under a cloud, Putin vows warm welcome

Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 2:15 PM EST
1 Comment

MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the World Cup draw ceremony on Friday and promised “a great festival” at next year’s tournament.

On stage with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Putin painted a picture of Russia as a welcoming nation with a rich sports history.

“Our country can’t wait to host the World Cup and intends to host it at the very highest level,” Putin said. “Anyone who has come to Russia even once knows how we welcome our friends.”

Putin extolled the values of fair play and “friendly and honest competition,” values which Russian officials have been accused of betraying when it hosted the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Olympic doping scandals, political tension and controversy around the World Cup bidding process have often overshadowed Russia’s preparations for next year’s soccer tournament.

The legacy of the Sochi Olympics has been a series of damaging investigations into doping and cover-ups at the games. The number of Russian athletes disqualified by the International Olympic Committee hit 25 on Friday, with the IOC due to vote Tuesday on banning Russia from the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics.

While Putin didn’t touch on Russia’s sporting woes during the draw, he has always denied any government involvement.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko delivered a fierce defense of the country’s reputation earlier Friday, painting Russia and its athletes as victims of an international conspiracy to portray the country as “an axis of evil.” Mutko also vowed to defend them “to the last bullet.”

Russia was also forced onto the defensive at last year’s European Championship when hundreds of fans from organized hooligan groups fought with English supporters on the streets of Marseille and inside the stadium as Mutko looked on. The Russian government says it has tightened security measures and there won’t be a repeat during the World Cup.

Russia’s other concerns ahead of the tournament include construction delays at the stadium in Samara – though the situation is markedly better than ahead of the last World Cup in Brazil – and cost overruns. The official budget currently stands at 678 billion rubles ($11.6 billion), though some related infrastructure projects are not included in that sum.

At Friday’s draw, Putin promised World Cup fans “unforgettable memories,” but Russia faces a struggle to ensure the tournament is not remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Premier League preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will miss Saturday’s match with a groin injury. Alexis Sanchez had a hamstring problem against Huddersfield Town but should be fit for the weekend.
  • Manchester United defenders Phil Jones (thigh) and Eric Bailly (groin) have been ruled out, while midfielder Nemanja Matic is a major doubt.
  • Arsenal has lost only one of their last five Premier League home matches against Manchester United (W2 D2), winning each of the last two without conceding a goal. But no team has won more PL away matches at Arsenal than Manchester United (7, level with Liverpool) and only Chelsea (4) has won more at Emirates Stadium than United’s three.

Manchester United head into a massive two-game stretch in the Premier League with a prime-time matchup at Arsenal on Saturday afternoon (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: Top Premier League story lines ]

Jose Mourinho’s side head to face Arsene Wenger and co. with one eye on the game and another on the upcoming Manchester derby next weekend against league leaders Manchester City, which currently hold an eight point lead. Two Man United defeats and that could be an insurmountable deficit to make up over the rest of the season.

Arsenal has won three-straight Premier League games and is coming off a confidence-boosting 5-1 thumping of Huddersfield Town, with Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez each putting in star performances. But the team will be without starting forward Alexandre Lacazette due to injury.

What they’re saying

Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho on possibly looking ahead to Manchester City: “I play a game at a time and I think it’s the way to do it. Yesterday I was watching an interesting movie: Bjorn Borg v John McEnroe. Bjorn’s coach was telling him that all the time. ‘One point at a time, think just about one point’. I tell my players to think just about the game. I always say this.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on facing Man United: “I haven’t seen them a lot and it is not down to me to judge the way they play. I have just to look at the way we play and to prepare well for the game. They are a dangerous team, they have made fantastic results so to beat a team like that you need to be at your best and that’s what I want to focus on.”

Prediction: Overall, Jose Mourinho has had Arsenal’s number, and even on the road, the Red Devils pull out a win to remain in the title hunt against a valiant Arsenal side. Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal 

First blush: JPW and Nick pick the World Cup

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2017, 12:47 PM EST
1 Comment

The World Cup groups have been set for a solid hour, so it seems prudent to make our first predictions at who will win the whole darn thing in Russia.

[ MORE: World Cup field set ]

Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola (me) are on hand for the fun, so let’s get right to it.

JPW

Group A
Uruguay
Egypt
Russia
Saudi Arabia

Group B
Spain
Portugal
Morocco
Iran

Group C
France
Denmark
Peru
Australia

Group D
Argentina
Croatia
Iceland
Nigeria

Group E
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Costa Rica

Group F
Germany
Sweden
Mexico
South Korea

Group G
Belgium
England
Panama
Tunisia

Group H
Colombia
Senegal
Poland
Japan

ROUND OF 16
Uruguay v Portugal
Spain v Egypt
Argentina v Denmark
France v Croatia
Brazil v Sweden
Belgium v Senegal
Germany v Serbia
Colombia v England

QUARTERFINALS
Uruguay v France
Brazil v Belgium
Germany v England
Spain v Argentina

SEMIFINALS
France v Brazil
Germany v Spain

FINAL
Brazil v Germany (Brazil wins 2-1)

Nick Mendola

Group A
Uruguay
Russia
Egypt
Saudi Arabia

Group B
Spain
Portugal
Iran
Morocco

Group C
France
Denmark
Australia
Peru

Group D
Argentina
Croatia
Nigeria
Iceland

Group E
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Costa Rica

Group F
Germany
Mexico
South Korea
Sweden

Group G
Belgium
England
Tunisia
Panama

Group H
Senegal
Poland
Colombia
Japan

ROUND OF 16
Portugal def. Uruguay
France def. Croatia
Brazil def. Mexico
Belgium def. Poland
Spain def. Russia
Argentina def. Denmark
Germany def. Serbia
Senegal def. England

QUARTERFINALS
France def. Portugal
Brazil def. Belgium
Argentina def. Spain
Germany def. Senegal

SEMIFINALS
Brazil def. France
Germany def. Argentina

FINAL
Germany def. Brazil

Full schedule for 2018 World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 1, 2017, 11:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

Now that the 2018 World Cup draw has taken place, we can all start planning for the tournament in Russia next summer.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news

With that in mind, below is a look at the full schedule for the entire 2018 World Cup with times, venues and dates for all 64 games.

All times are listed in Eastern Time.

GROUP STAGE

Group A
Thursday, June 14: Russia v Saudi Arabia, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am
Friday, June 15: Egypt v Uruguay,  Ekaterinburg 8am

Tuesday, June 19: Russia v Egypt, St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11am

Monday, June 25: Uruguay v Russia, Samara 10am
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd 10am

Group B
Friday, June 15: Morocco v Iran, St Petersburg 11am
Friday, June 15: Portugal v Spain, Sochi 2pm

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal v Morocco, Moscow (Luzhniki) 8am
Wednesday, June 20: Iran v Spain, Kazan 2pm

Monday, June 25: Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad 2pm
Monday, June 25: Iran v Portugal, Saransk 2pm

Group C

Saturday, June 16: France v Australia, Kazan 6am
Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark, Saransk 12pm

Thursday, June 21: France v Peru, Ekaterinburg 8am
Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 11am

Tuesday, June 26: Denmark v France, Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am
Tuesday, June 26: Australia v Peru, Sochi 10am

Group D

Saturday, June 16: Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak) 9am
Saturday, June 16: Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad 3pm

Thursday, June 21: Argentina v Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm
Friday, June 22: Nigeria v Iceland, Volgograd 11am

Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria v Argentina, St Petersburg 2pm
Tuesday, June 26: Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Group E

Sunday, June 17: Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara 8am
Sunday, June 17: Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Friday, June 22: Brazil v Costa Rica, St Petersburg 8am
Friday, June 22: Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad 2pm

Wednesday, June 27: Serbia v Brazil, Moscow (Spartak) 2pm
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm

Group F

Sunday, June 17: Germany v Mexico, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am
Monday, June 18: Sweden v South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Saturday, June 23: Germany v Sweden, Sochi 11am
Saturday, June 23: South Korea v Mexico, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea v Germany, Kazan 10am
Wednesday, June 27: Mexico v Sweden, Ekaterinburg 10am

Group G
Monday, June 18: Belgium v Panama, Sochi 11am
Monday, June 18: Tunisia v England, Volgograd 2pm

Saturday, June 23: Belgium v Tunisia, Moscow (Spartak) 8am
Sunday, June 24: England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Thursday, June 28: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad 2pm
Thursday, June 28: Panama v Tunisia, Saransk 2pm

Group H
Tuesday, June 19: Poland v Senegal, Moscow (Spartak) 8am
Tuesday, June 19: Colombia v Japan, Saransk 11am

Sunday, June 24: Japan v Senegal, Ekaterinburg 11am
Sunday, June 24: Poland v Colombia, Kazan 2pm

Thursday, June 28: Japan v Poland, Volgograd 10am
Thursday, June 28: Senegal v Colombia, Samara 10am

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30: 1C v 2D Kazan 10am (Match 50)
Saturday, June 30: 1A v 2B Sochi 2pm (Match 49)
Sunday, July 1: 1B v 2A Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am (Match 51)
Sunday, July 1: 1D v 2C Nizhny Novgorod 2pm (Match 52)
Monday, July 2: 1E v 2F Samara 10am (Match 53)
Monday, July 2: 1G v 2H Rostov-on-Don 2pm (Match 54)
Tuesday, July 3: 1F v 2E St Petersburg 10m (Match 55)
Tuesday, July 3: 1H v 2G Moscow (Spartak) 2pm (Match 56)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6: Winner match 49 v winner match 50 Nizhny Novgorod 3pm (Match 57)
Friday, July 6: Winner match 53 v winner match 54 Kazan 7pm (Match 58)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 55 v winner match 56 Samara 3pm (Match 60)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 51 v winner match 52 Sochi 2pm (Match 59)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, July 11: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

World Cup field set: Here are your groups

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2017, 10:57 AM EST
4 Comments

Before Friday morning,the 2018 World Cup in Russia knew the hosts would take the seeded spot in Group A but little else aside from the pots from which the other 31 teams would be selected.

That changed at 10 a.m. ET with the drawing of Portugal as B1 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow

That same nation got a quick dose of how hard the tournament will be when Spain joined Group B, putting nearly any other team to join the group at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to the group stage (Iran and Morocco would join them).

GROUP A

1: Russia

2: Saudi Arabia

3: Egypt

4: Uruguay

GROUP B

1: Portugal

2: Spain

3: Morocco

4: Iran

GROUP C

1: France

2: Australia

3: Peru

4: Denmark

GROUP D

1: Argentina

2: Iceland

3: Croatia

4: Nigeria

GROUP E

1: Brazil

2: Switzerland

3: Costa Rica

4: Serbia

GROUP F

1: Germany

2: Mexico

3: Sweden

4: South Korea

GROUP G

1: Belgium

2: Panama

3: Tunisia

4: England

GROUP H

1: Poland

2: Senegal

3: Colombia

4: Japan