More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern tops Hannover, Yarmolenko rescues BVB draw

By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

A noticeable margin is starting to mount at the top of the Bundesliga table, after league leaders Bayern Munich took care of business on Saturday.

[ MORE: Lingard brace, De Gea brilliance guides Man United past Arsenal ]

Below is a brief look at some of the results from around Germany’s top flight.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Hannover

The table-toppers have opened up a six-point gap atop the league after a combination of their victory and Leipzig’s loss, but it took a pair of goals after the hour mark to ensure the three points against Hannover. Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowksi scored late Bayern, after Arturo Vidal had given the home side the advantage inside the opening 20 minutes. Hannover had pulled level in the 35th minute when Charlison Benshop gave the visitors their opener.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Andriy Yarmolenko rescued a point for Dortmund on the road against 10-man Leverkusen, however, the visitors had a struggle of breaking down their opposition. Leverkusen controlled the game’s chances, despite playing down a man for nearly 50 minutes. BVB is now winless in its last five league matches and has fallen to sixth place in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim 4-0 Red Bull Leipzig

It was all Hoffenheim in this one, which was capped off by Serge Gnarby’s brilliant long lob over Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi. Gnarby scores twice in a span of 10 minutes on Saturday, but that came after Nadiem Amiri opened the game up for Hoffenheim in the 13th minute. Meanwhile, Mark Uth added a fourth for the home side with three minutes remaining in regulation.

The rest of Saturday’s scores

Schalke 2-2 Cologne
Mainz 1-3 Augsburg
Werder Bremen 1-0 Stuttgart

David de Gea ties PL record for single-match saves vs. Arsenal

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 4:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

He made how many saves?

[ MORE: A look back at Saturday’s action from around the Premier League ]

David De Gea has been widely considered one of the top goalkeepers in the world for several seasons now, and the Spanish international proved once again exactly why he’s such a hot commodity.

Despite Manchester United coming away with a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium, the Red Devils were forced to defend for their lives throughout the encounter.

That’s where De Gea figured into the picture.

The 27-year-old made 14 saves on the day against the Gunners, equalling Tim Krul and Vito Mannone‘s joint record in the Premier League era.

Krul’s mark came while he was the starting keeper with Newcastle in 2013 against Tottenham, while Mannone did so the following the year against Chelsea.

This season, De Gea hadn’t made more than seven saves in a match, which came against Chelsea on Nov. 5.

According to Opta’s information, De Gea, Krul and Mannone hold the most saves in a top-flight match dating back to the 2003/04 season. No goalkeeping data exists prior to that season.

Wenger slams referees after Arsenal’s defeat to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 3:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Arsene Wenger looked a little dumbfounded as to how his Arsenal side had lost 3-1 at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

[ MORE: 4 things we learned ]

The Gunners had 75 percent of the possession and 33 shots (15 of which were on target) but they came up against an inspired display from David De Gea who equaled a Premier League record for single saves in a game with 14.

Yet three catastrophic defensive errors saw his side lose for the first time in 18 home games in all competitions and end a winning-streak of 12 league games at the Emirates.

[ MORE: Mourinho slams Arsenal, Koscielny ]

Speaking to reporters after the game, Wenger criticized the referees after Arsenal were denied penalty kick appeals in either half with Alexandre Lacazette hauled down by Marcos Rojo in the first half, then Danny Welbeck felled by Matteo Darmian late on.

Was he upset about not being awarded at least two penalty kicks?

“I am,” Wenger said, before giving his opinion on if they were penalties and then intimating that United would have been awarded penalty kicks had they been playing at home. “I don’t know, I have to watch it again, but I thought it was. Yes. We will see. I hope that at Old Trafford it will be the same…”

Wenger wasn’t finished though. Oh no.

Asked if his own player, Laurent Koscielny, should have been sent off for hauling down Romelu Lukaku as the last man late on, the Frenchman was far from complimentary about referee Andre Marriner and his officiating crew.

“Maybe I don’t know every situation in the game. Last night I watched Napoli v Juventus on television. You have seen a top class referees. You want to analyze well? Watch that and the difference between them and us and then you see,” Wenger added.

Arsenal were the better team for vast swathes of this game but failed to covert their dominance and chances into goals and were hit three times on the counter by a ruthless United attacking unit.

The defeat leaves Arsenal possibly 15 points behind PL leaders Manchester City (if they beat West Ham tomorrow) and the Gunners’ title hopes are all but over before the festive period has even begun.

Wenger rued their wasteful nature.

“When you have 33 shots on goal in a game of that stature, it means our dominance was top class but I am angry and disappointed because at the end you have nothing to show for it,” Wenger said. “Even at 2-1 you make another mistake at that back that made the game even more difficult… I felt that at the back our concentration at the back was not sharp enough from the start and not dominant enough.

“We have produced an excellent performance but we have conceded three goals. We had at least 10 chances and we were not efficient enough in the box. That is the reality. I feel sorry for the players because our spirit was outstanding, the quality of the performance was outstanding but we were not efficient enough in areas where it mattered.”

Mourinho hits out at Arsenal, Koscielny after Man United win

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 3:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Jose Mourinho had a point to make after 10-man Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Arsenal.

[ MORE: 4 things we learned ]

Mourinho didn’t park the bus away from home against a top four rival like he usually does, but he had David De Gea to thank as Arsenal had 15 shots on target and 75 percent of the possession but were caught out but ruthless United counter attacks on three killer occasions.

United’s Portuguese boss was not happy with Arsenal and accused them of diving to try and win penalty kicks and made a sly remark about Alexandre Lacazette‘s fitness, as well as hitting out at Laurent Koscielny for his part in getting Paul Pogba sent off in the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mourinho was asked if he was upset with Arsenal appealing for multiple penalty kicks as he lambasted their “desire to go to the grass” with the most obvious situation coming in the second half as Danny Welbeck appeared to be scythed down by Matteo Darmian in the box.

“Look if it is not a penalty, it is not a penalty. I know the pitch is amazing and maybe it creates a desire to go to the floor. If it was hard, no. If it was mud, no. But the pitch is absolutely beautiful. I think they were a bit too much,” Mourinho said.

He then made a point of congratulating both medical departments with his tongue firmly placed in his cheek.

Ahead of the game Arsene Wenger, Mourinho’s arch nemesis over the years, had declared that Lacazette was completely out of the game. He started, scored Arsenal’s goal and played a full 90 minutes.

“I don’t want to forget my congratulations to both medical departments. My medical department managed to recover [Nemanja] Matic from a maybe to a yes. But Arsenal’s medical department managed to recover a player from a no to a complete 90. Amazing. I congratulate them all.”

Mourinho also hit out at Arsenal’s center back and captain Koscielny, who was at fault for two of United’s three goals and could have been sent off late on for hauling down Romelu Lukaku when he appeared to be the last man.

His beef with Koscielny was how he reacted to try and get Pogba sent off following a studs up challenge on Hector Bellerin. Mourinho said that Pogba was far from impressed with his international teammate for the way he reacted.

“The red card, I didn’t see. I was not even looking in that direction. No television yet for me. I know that Paul is frustrated. A bit disappointed with his colleague Koscielny with this kind of reaction,” Mourinho said. “Paul is frustrated because everybody knows that Paul is a clean player and it was not his intention, not at all, to be close to a red card.”

Asked what kind of message this result (it is Mourinho’s first win as United managed in eight attempts against one of the so-called “top six” since he arrived at United) he downplayed the importance of closing the gap to Manchester City, momentarily, to five points.

“No message. We are second in the table. We win four games in the Premier League, two at home, two away. The two away difficult teams Watford and Arsenal. We managed to win and win well and to play well. I am just happy,” Mourinho said. “There is no message. There is match after match. Now it’s on to CSKA.”

Everything is set up for a blockbuster clash between United and City next Sunday in the Manchester derby but without the suspended Pogba and a shaky defense bailed out by David de Gea, Mourinho will still have plenty on his mind besides Arsenal’s supposed simulation.

WATCH: Pogba sent off for tackle on Bellerin

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 3:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba is going to miss the Manchester Derby after receiving a straight red card against Arsenal on Saturday.

[ MORE: PL Saturday roundup ]

The magnificent playmaker turned heel Saturday with a studs-up tackle into Hector Bellerin that left the Gunners back on the turf.

Pogba will be suspended a minimum of three games for the incident, pending appeal, and Manchester City at Old Trafford is the club’s next league match.

Pogba has three goals and four assists in eight PL matches this season, and United is 7W-1D in those matches. Without Pogba, the Red Devils are 4W-1D-2L.

The absence may also eliminate any thoughts Jose Mourinho harbored regarding an attacking style in the derby.

Any question whether Pogba deserved the red? We’ll let you make the case below.