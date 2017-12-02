More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Everton 2-0 Huddersfield: Perfect start for Allardyce

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 11:54 AM EST
  • Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin score
  • Allardyce’s first game sees a win
  • Huddersfield lose four on the spin

Everton beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday with Sam Allardyce grabbing a win in his first game in charge of the Toffees.

Second half goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin did the damage for the Toffees who are now in the top half of the table.

With the win, their second in four days, Everton move on to 18 points, while Huddersfield are struggling in 15th.

An even start to the first half saw Wayne Rooney have a shot blocked by Danny Williams and Cuco Martina forced Jonas Lossl into a fine save but Huddersfield grew into the game and kept the ball relatively well.

A flurry of yellow cards then broke the game up which suited Huddersfield down to the ground.

Before half time Huddersfield almost went ahead as a corner was whipped in, a melee ensued and Laurent Depoitre poked an effort wide with Jordan Pickford all over the place.

Not an enthralling start to life at Everton for Allardyce.

At the start of the second half Everton came flying out of the traps and took the lead with Dominic Calvert-Lewin flicking the ball into Sigurdsson’s path and the Icelandic playmaker finished to put the Toffees 1-0 up.

Tom Ince then got the better of Martina but shot into the side-netting as Huddersfield pushed to get level.

However, Everton wrapped up the win after Calvert-Lewin’s effort was well-saved by Lossl but moments later he made it 2-0.

Rooney found the youngster who was peeling off Huddersfield’s defense and his shot deflected off Mathias Jorgensen and in.

Game over.

Klopp unimpressed with blowout of Brighton

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 1:35 PM EST
Perhaps you’d expect Jurgen Klopp to be delighted with a four-goal away win, but that’s apparently not the button he wants to push with his team.

The Reds hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice to lead the way.

But the fiery German manager didn’t particularly enjoy the win, and stayed in his shoes following the big Brighton beat down.

From the BBC:

“Did I enjoy it? Not really, not all the time. At the beginning we needed to be patient with Brighton’s style. We needed to get used to it.

“We scored two fantastic goals. It was good to watch. We scored a third which is a good idea in a game like this. A few weeks ago we were lucky with refereeing decisions and we paid it back tonight. Brighton’s goal made it a little bit more exciting but in the end we closed the game in a nice way.”

We don’t get it, but we’re not in the room. Maybe Klopp doesn’t want his men getting too high, or sated. And given their inconsistency that makes sense, but to “not really” enjoy a 5-1 win is a bit wild.

Everton’s Sam Allardyce: I created our first goal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 1:04 PM EST
New Everton manager Sam Allardyce played a huge role in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Just ask him.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the Toffees in the win, which moved the Toffees into 10th place.

Scoreless at halftime, Aaron Lennon and Sigurdsson teamed up for the first goal. And they wouldn’t have done it without their tactical wizard of a manager.

Again, just ask him. From the BBC:

“I had some work to do tactically at half time, mainly on Sigurdsson and Lennon not running too far back. I have to say, it got us the first goal. Sigurdsson was further up the pitch than he would have been. It was something we really needed.”

How refreshing to see such a humble man step up and take credit for his genius. Coming out of his shell, this one.

WATCH: Gnabry’s loooong lob of RB Leipzig’s keeper

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 12:32 PM EST
Serge Gnabry has his first two Hoffenheim goals, and one of them is an absolute stunner.

The ex-Arsenal man caught Peter Gulacsi off his line, and you can virtually see the spark in Gnabry’s eyes when he notices the opening.

Gnabry than sends a lob over the keeper, with the highlight made better by the Hungarian’s one-armed paw towards the goal line.

Gnabry has already faced two significant injury absences this season after scoring 11 goals last season for Werder Bremen.

WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 12:15 PM EST
It’s a Top Four tilt at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal entertains Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

There’s no Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench for United, as Jose Mourinho keeps Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford on the bench.

No surprises in Arsene Wenger‘s XI, with Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi available off the bench.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka; Kolasinac; Ozil, Alexis; Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Blind, McTominay, Herrera, Mata, Rashford.