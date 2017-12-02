Everton 2-0 Huddersfield: Perfect start for Allardyce

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin score

Allardyce’s first game sees a win

Huddersfield lose four on the spin

Everton beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday with Sam Allardyce grabbing a win in his first game in charge of the Toffees.

Second half goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin did the damage for the Toffees who are now in the top half of the table.

With the win, their second in four days, Everton move on to 18 points, while Huddersfield are struggling in 15th.

An even start to the first half saw Wayne Rooney have a shot blocked by Danny Williams and Cuco Martina forced Jonas Lossl into a fine save but Huddersfield grew into the game and kept the ball relatively well.

A flurry of yellow cards then broke the game up which suited Huddersfield down to the ground.

Before half time Huddersfield almost went ahead as a corner was whipped in, a melee ensued and Laurent Depoitre poked an effort wide with Jordan Pickford all over the place.

Not an enthralling start to life at Everton for Allardyce.

At the start of the second half Everton came flying out of the traps and took the lead with Dominic Calvert-Lewin flicking the ball into Sigurdsson’s path and the Icelandic playmaker finished to put the Toffees 1-0 up.

Tom Ince then got the better of Martina but shot into the side-netting as Huddersfield pushed to get level.

However, Everton wrapped up the win after Calvert-Lewin’s effort was well-saved by Lossl but moments later he made it 2-0.

Rooney found the youngster who was peeling off Huddersfield’s defense and his shot deflected off Mathias Jorgensen and in.

Game over.

