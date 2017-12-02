Everton’s Sam Allardyce: I created our first goal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

New Everton manager Sam Allardyce played a huge role in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Just ask him.

[ RECAP: Everton 1-0 Huddersfield ]

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the Toffees in the win, which moved the Toffees into 10th place.

Scoreless at halftime, Aaron Lennon and Sigurdsson teamed up for the first goal. And they wouldn’t have done it without their tactical wizard of a manager.

Again, just ask him. From the BBC:

“I had some work to do tactically at half time, mainly on Sigurdsson and Lennon not running too far back. I have to say, it got us the first goal. Sigurdsson was further up the pitch than he would have been. It was something we really needed.”

How refreshing to see such a humble man step up and take credit for his genius. Coming out of his shell, this one.

