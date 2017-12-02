La Liga & Serie A: Barcelona, Real Madrid both settle for draws

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…
Barcelona 2-2 Celta Vigo
The result wasn’t one that Barcelona would have hoped for, but it was an injury that was the biggest news for the Blaugrana. Samuel Umtiti is expected to be sidelined for up to two months after pulling with a hamstring injury, which could be a big blow to Barca’s back line.
Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez had Barcelona leading 2-1 heading into the final half hour of play, but Maximilliano Gomez’s equalizer in the 70th minute ensured Celta Vigo would come away with a point.
Barcelona’s lead over second-place Valencia is down to five points. Valencia will play on Sunday against 12th-place Getafe.
Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid
Saturday proved to not be much better for Barca’s bitter rivals, as they came away with a draw as well. Sergio Ramos’ late red card was the icing on the cake for a match that saw Real struggle to capitalize off of its chances. Both sides managed four shots on target, and Cristiano Ronaldo had difficulty breaking down the Bilbao back line without Gareth Bale in the lineup.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 2-0 Deportivo La Coruna
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Leganes vs. Villareal — 6 a.m. ET
Getafe vs. Valencia — 10:15 a.m. ET
Eibar vs. Espanyol — 12:30 p.m. ET
Las Palmas vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET
Torino 1-1 Atalanta
Second-half substitute Josip Ilicic helped Atalanta pick up a point on Saturday and remain in 10th place in Serie A. The two clubs remain level on points with 20 through the first 15 matches of the season. Torino went ahead right before halftime when defender Nicolas N’Koulou headed home a Adem Ljajic cross.
Sunday’s Serie A schedule
Benevento vs. AC Milan — 6:30 a.m. ET
Bologna vs. Cagliari — 9 a.m. ET
Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo — 9 a.m. ET
Inter Milan vs. Chievo Verona — 9 a.m. ET
Sampdoria vs. Lazio — 2:45 p.m. ET