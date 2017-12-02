Leicester City 1-0 Burnley: Foxes on the rise

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Foxes unbeaten in three

Gray slots at back post

Leicester outshoots Burnley 16-14

Leicester City’s rise continued at the detriment of Burnley’s Top Four ambitions, as the Foxes used a Demarai Gray goal to win 1-0 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The win moves Claude Puel‘s bunch ninth with 20 points, while seventh-place Burnley is level with Spurs on 20 points.

Blonde-haired Riyad Mahrez swept in a cross from the left, and Gray was at the back post to put Leicester ahead within the first quarter hour of play.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson threatened to level the score only to be foiled by Kasper Schmeichel.

The second half saw plenty of chances for the Foxes to claim all three points, with Shinji Okazaki and Riyad Mahrez both denied late in the contest.

CLAUDE: “We could have been more clinical in the second half and perhaps we would have had more goals, but to win with a clean sheet is always satisfying.” #LeiBur — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 2, 2017

