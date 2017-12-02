Liverpool clobbers host Gulls

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Can scores first PL goal

Firmino adds two

Henderson concedes PK

Liverpool hung five goals on Brighton and Hove Albion in a rout at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino had two of the goals, with Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho markers joining a Brighton own goal on the score sheet.

Coutinho’s goal was a slick free kick under the wall.

The Reds climb above Arsenal for the time being, into fourth on 29 points, while Brighton sits 11th with 17.

A set piece helped Can put the Reds, already in near complete control, ahead of the hosts.

Mohamed Salah, surprise, was at the helm for Liverpool’s second, cuing up Firmino for a finish.

The second half started with fury, as Simon Mignolet turned aside Glenn Murray for close range and Liverpool flipped the field with vigor. At the other end, Firmino sent an arrow into the top of the goal to make it 3-0.

Brighton ruined the clean sheet through Murray’s penalty, with Jordan Henderson taking down Shane Duffy in the box.

The Reds again scored quickfire goals late, a finish from Coutinho followed by a Lewis Dunk own goal.

15 – Mohamed Salah has had a hand in 15 goals in his first 15 Premier League games for @LFC – more than any other player for the club. (12 goals, 3 assists). Talisman. pic.twitter.com/6iYU71oHsd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2017

