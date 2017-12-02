Liverpool clobbers host Gulls

- Can scores first PL goal
- Firmino adds two
- Henderson concedes PK
Liverpool hung five goals on Brighton and Hove Albion in a rout at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.
Roberto Firmino had two of the goals, with Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho markers joining a Brighton own goal on the score sheet.
Coutinho’s goal was a slick free kick under the wall.
The Reds climb above Arsenal for the time being, into fourth on 29 points, while Brighton sits 11th with 17.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
A set piece helped Can put the Reds, already in near complete control, ahead of the hosts.
Mohamed Salah, surprise, was at the helm for Liverpool’s second, cuing up Firmino for a finish.
The second half started with fury, as Simon Mignolet turned aside Glenn Murray for close range and Liverpool flipped the field with vigor. At the other end, Firmino sent an arrow into the top of the goal to make it 3-0.
Brighton ruined the clean sheet through Murray’s penalty, with Jordan Henderson taking down Shane Duffy in the box.
The Reds again scored quickfire goals late, a finish from Coutinho followed by a Lewis Dunk own goal.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Perhaps you’d expect Jurgen Klopp to be delighted with a four-goal away win, but that’s apparently not the button he wants to push with his team.
The Reds hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice to lead the way.
[ RECAP: Brighton 1-5 Liverpool ]
But the fiery German manager didn’t particularly enjoy the win, and stayed in his shoes following the big Brighton beat down.
From the BBC:
“Did I enjoy it? Not really, not all the time. At the beginning we needed to be patient with Brighton’s style. We needed to get used to it.
“We scored two fantastic goals. It was good to watch. We scored a third which is a good idea in a game like this. A few weeks ago we were lucky with refereeing decisions and we paid it back tonight. Brighton’s goal made it a little bit more exciting but in the end we closed the game in a nice way.”
We don’t get it, but we’re not in the room. Maybe Klopp doesn’t want his men getting too high, or sated. And given their inconsistency that makes sense, but to “not really” enjoy a 5-1 win is a bit wild.
New Everton manager Sam Allardyce played a huge role in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.
Just ask him.
[ RECAP: Everton 1-0 Huddersfield ]
Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the Toffees in the win, which moved the Toffees into 10th place.
Scoreless at halftime, Aaron Lennon and Sigurdsson teamed up for the first goal. And they wouldn’t have done it without their tactical wizard of a manager.
Again, just ask him. From the BBC:
“I had some work to do tactically at half time, mainly on Sigurdsson and Lennon not running too far back. I have to say, it got us the first goal. Sigurdsson was further up the pitch than he would have been. It was something we really needed.”
How refreshing to see such a humble man step up and take credit for his genius. Coming out of his shell, this one.
Serge Gnabry has his first two Hoffenheim goals, and one of them is an absolute stunner.
The ex-Arsenal man caught Peter Gulacsi off his line, and you can virtually see the spark in Gnabry’s eyes when he notices the opening.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Gnabry than sends a lob over the keeper, with the highlight made better by the Hungarian’s one-armed paw towards the goal line.
Gnabry has already faced two significant injury absences this season after scoring 11 goals last season for Werder Bremen.
It’s a Top Four tilt at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal entertains Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
WATCH ONLINE, LIVE, NOW
There’s no Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench for United, as Jose Mourinho keeps Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford on the bench.
No surprises in Arsene Wenger‘s XI, with Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi available off the bench.
LINEUPS
Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka; Kolasinac; Ozil, Alexis; Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud.
Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Blind, McTominay, Herrera, Mata, Rashford.