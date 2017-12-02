More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Men In Blazers podcast: Former PL ref Mark Clattenburg joins the show

By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 6:47 PM EST
Rog talks with former Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2016 referee Mark Clattenburg about the psychology of officiating, mentally coping with errors in-game, dealing with abuse from coaches, and life as English football’s first “Rock Star Referee.”

Sunday PL preview: Man City hosts West Ham; Saints travel to Bournemouth

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
A stunning display of form over the first third of the season has Manchester City well ahead of its challengers, so it’ll take something special from its opponent on Sunday to hand Pep Guardiola‘s side its first defeat of the 2017/18 season.

The Premier League leaders will play host to relegation side West Ham United in the day’s second match, which is preceded by two clubs hoping to crack the top 10.

Bournemouth will take on Southampton from the Vitality Stadium, as the Cherries and Saints currently sit within two points of one another.

Below is a more in-depth look at Sunday’s two top-flight matches.

Bournemouth vs. Southampton — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Cherries enter the weekend four points clear of the bottom three in England, but a victory over Southampton could potentially propel the side above their opponent.

Eddie Howe‘s squad is coming off of a 2-1 home defeat to Burnley on Wednesday, so the quick turnaround will test Bournemouth’s fortitude. Overall, the Cherries are unbeaten in three of their last five matches, with their only two losses coming to top 6 sides (Chelsea & Burnley).

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pellegrini’s team has had a rough go of things as of late with matches against Liverpool, Burnley and Man City all going in favor of the PL top dogs. The only win in Southampton’s last four came last weekend with a convincing 4-1 win over struggling Everton.

In this fixture, the Saints have had Bournemouth’s number as of late, picking up points in seven of their last eight meetings (5W, 2D, 1L).

Manchester City vs. West Ham United — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Can anyone stop the Citizens? It seems to be a legitimate question as Guardiola’s men continue to trudge along at the top of the PL.

City’s form to start the season has many wondering if the Manchester side will amass Chelsea’s points record set back in 2004/05 when the Blues recorded 95 points. At the moment, the Citizens have secured 40 points out of a possible 42, and the side would acquire nearly 112 points if it kept up its current pace of 2.85 points per game.

Of course, that’s slightly unrealistic.

The numbers certainly aren’t on the side of West Ham, who lost all three fixtures to City last season by a combined scoreline of 12-1.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Andy Carroll remains out for the Hammers, while Winston Reid looks like he’ll also be on the shelf for David Moyes‘ group.

La Liga & Serie A: Barcelona, Real Madrid both settle for draws

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Barcelona 2-2 Celta Vigo

The result wasn’t one that Barcelona would have hoped for, but it was an injury that was the biggest news for the Blaugrana. Samuel Umtiti is expected to be sidelined for up to two months after pulling with a hamstring injury, which could be a big blow to Barca’s back line.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez had Barcelona leading 2-1 heading into the final half hour of play, but Maximilliano Gomez’s equalizer in the 70th minute ensured Celta Vigo would come away with a point.

Barcelona’s lead over second-place Valencia is down to five points. Valencia will play on Sunday against 12th-place Getafe.

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid

Saturday proved to not be much better for Barca’s bitter rivals, as they came away with a draw as well. Sergio Ramos’ late red card was the icing on the cake for a match that saw Real struggle to capitalize off of its chances. Both sides managed four shots on target, and Cristiano Ronaldo had difficulty breaking down the Bilbao back line without Gareth Bale in the lineup.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 2-0 Deportivo La Coruna

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Leganes vs. Villareal — 6 a.m. ET
Getafe vs. Valencia — 10:15 a.m. ET
Eibar vs. Espanyol — 12:30 p.m. ET
Las Palmas vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET

Torino 1-1 Atalanta

 

Second-half substitute Josip Ilicic helped Atalanta pick up a point on Saturday and remain in 10th place in Serie A. The two clubs remain level on points with 20 through the first 15 matches of the season. Torino went ahead right before halftime when defender Nicolas N’Koulou headed home a Adem Ljajic cross.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Benevento vs. AC Milan — 6:30 a.m. ET
Bologna vs. Cagliari — 9 a.m. ET
Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo — 9 a.m. ET
Inter Milan vs. Chievo Verona — 9 a.m. ET
Sampdoria vs. Lazio — 2:45 p.m. ET

David de Gea ties PL record for single-match saves vs. Arsenal

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 4:18 PM EST
He made how many saves?

David De Gea has been widely considered one of the top goalkeepers in the world for several seasons now, and the Spanish international proved once again exactly why he’s such a hot commodity.

Despite Manchester United coming away with a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium, the Red Devils were forced to defend for their lives throughout the encounter.

That’s where De Gea figured into the picture.

The 27-year-old made 14 saves on the day against the Gunners, equalling Tim Krul and Vito Mannone‘s joint record in the Premier League era.

Krul’s mark came while he was the starting keeper with Newcastle in 2013 against Tottenham, while Mannone did so the following the year against Chelsea.

This season, De Gea hadn’t made more than seven saves in a match, which came against Chelsea on Nov. 5.

According to Opta’s information, De Gea, Krul and Mannone hold the most saves in a top-flight match dating back to the 2003/04 season. No goalkeeping data exists prior to that season.

Wenger slams referees after Arsenal’s defeat to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 3:57 PM EST
LONDON — Arsene Wenger looked a little dumbfounded as to how his Arsenal side had lost 3-1 at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

The Gunners had 75 percent of the possession and 33 shots (15 of which were on target) but they came up against an inspired display from David De Gea who equaled a Premier League record for single saves in a game with 14.

Yet three catastrophic defensive errors saw his side lose for the first time in 18 home games in all competitions and end a winning-streak of 12 league games at the Emirates.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Wenger criticized the referees after Arsenal were denied penalty kick appeals in either half with Alexandre Lacazette hauled down by Marcos Rojo in the first half, then Danny Welbeck felled by Matteo Darmian late on.

Was he upset about not being awarded at least two penalty kicks?

“I am,” Wenger said, before giving his opinion on if they were penalties and then intimating that United would have been awarded penalty kicks had they been playing at home. “I don’t know, I have to watch it again, but I thought it was. Yes. We will see. I hope that at Old Trafford it will be the same…”

Wenger wasn’t finished though. Oh no.

Asked if his own player, Laurent Koscielny, should have been sent off for hauling down Romelu Lukaku as the last man late on, the Frenchman was far from complimentary about referee Andre Marriner and his officiating crew.

“Maybe I don’t know every situation in the game. Last night I watched Napoli v Juventus on television. You have seen a top class referees. You want to analyze well? Watch that and the difference between them and us and then you see,” Wenger added.

Arsenal were the better team for vast swathes of this game but failed to covert their dominance and chances into goals and were hit three times on the counter by a ruthless United attacking unit.

The defeat leaves Arsenal possibly 15 points behind PL leaders Manchester City (if they beat West Ham tomorrow) and the Gunners’ title hopes are all but over before the festive period has even begun.

Wenger rued their wasteful nature.

“When you have 33 shots on goal in a game of that stature, it means our dominance was top class but I am angry and disappointed because at the end you have nothing to show for it,” Wenger said. “Even at 2-1 you make another mistake at that back that made the game even more difficult… I felt that at the back our concentration at the back was not sharp enough from the start and not dominant enough.

“We have produced an excellent performance but we have conceded three goals. We had at least 10 chances and we were not efficient enough in the box. That is the reality. I feel sorry for the players because our spirit was outstanding, the quality of the performance was outstanding but we were not efficient enough in areas where it mattered.”