PL AT HALF: Plenty of goals between Spurs, Liverpool, Stoke, Swans

The Premier League weekend is moving on from Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Newcastle, and goals are to be found across the 10 a.m. ET kickoffs.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

A pair of would-be relegation scraps are scoreless, while Watford is bidding to keep Spurs’ struggles a very present phenomenon.

Watford 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Christian Kabasele and Heung-Min Son have traded first half goals at Vicarage Road.

Everton 0-0 Huddersfield

Sloppy from the Toffees in their first match with Sam Allardyce in the dugout.

Leicester City 1-0 Burnley

Riyad Mahrez, now bright blonde, sent a ball in from the left, and Demarai Gray was back post to tap in the rebound.

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace

Alan Pardew has deployed an attack-first lineup to play into his new fans at the Hawthorns, but it remains scoreless.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-2 Liverpool

Emre Can has scored off a corner kick to give the Reds a lead, but the Reds really started deconstructing Brighton with this lightning counter attack finished by Roberto Firmino.

As cool as you like Firmino! What a counterattack 🔥#BHALIV pic.twitter.com/pUdwm9dArf — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 2, 2017

Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City

Wilfried Bony scored for his old old club (Swansea) against his old club (Stoke), but Xherdan Shaqiri leveled for the Potters before the break. Soon after, Mame Biram Diouf was Johnny-on-the-spot to convert fine work from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch.

