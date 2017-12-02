Premier League roundup: Big wins for Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea

Well, that was quite a day in the Premier League.
Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United picked up wins, with the Red Devils managing a 3-1 decision at Arsenal to put an exclamation point on the day’s results.
Club debuts for Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew were also part of the day, with the former enjoying his day more than the latter.
Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United — RECAP
An early Dwight Gayle goal put the Magpies on top, but Chelsea came thundering back for a thoroughly comfortable remainder of the contest thanks to a pair of goals from Eden Hazard and another marker from Alvaro Morata.
Watford 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur — RECAP
Christian Kabasele and Heung-Min Son traded first half goals at Vicarage Road, as Spurs failed to collect a win for the fourth-straight game (two draws).
Everton 2-0 Huddersfield — RECAP
A sloppy first half from the Toffees in their first match with Sam Allardyce in the dugout changed after the half, as Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to move the Toffees up the table with a second consecutive win.
Leicester City 1-0 Burnley — RECAP
Riyad Mahrez, now bright blonde, sent a ball in from the left, and Demarai Gray was back post to tap in the rebound. That was the lone goal of an even match at King Power Stadium, as the Foxes kept up their fine turn of form under Claude Puel.
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP
Alan Pardew, in his West Brom bow, and Roy Hodgson collected a point each for their teams in a match with too few clear cut chances, though West Brom’s young Sam Field came close to scoring in a second-straight match.
Brighton and Hove Albion 1-5 Liverpool — RECAP
Roberto Firmino scored twice and Liverpool ran rampant at the Amex Stadium, with a Jordan Henderson-conceded penalty the only away goal. Philippe Coutinho scooted a free kick under a wall, Emre Can headed home off a corner, and Shane Duffy had another own goal for the Gulls.
Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City — RECAP
Wilfried Bony scored for his old old club (Swansea) against his old club (Stoke), but Xherdan Shaqiri leveled for the Potters before the break. Soon after, Mame Biram Diouf was Johnny-on-the-spot to convert fine work from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch.
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United — RECAP
The Gunners had a load of the possession but a trio of defensive gaffes allowed United to punish the hosts. Jesse Lingard scored twice and Antonio Valencia also scored, while Alexandre Lacazette briefly had the score line 2-1.
Perhaps more importantly, Paul Pogba was sent off for a tackle on Hector Bellerin and will miss the Manchester Derby.