More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@ESPNStatsInfo

Promotion side Strasbourg hands PSG first loss of 2017/18 season

By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 7:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Well, it was a great run while it lasted.

Paris Saint-Germain suffered its first defeat of the 2017/18 season on Saturday, a 2-1 decision at the hands of Strasbourg in Ligue 1 play.

[ MORE: Four things we learned from Man United’s win over Arsenal ]

Strasbourg, who currently sits 14th in the French top flight, was promoted from Ligue 2 ahead of the current campaign.

The hosts went ahead after 13 minutes when Nuno Jóia headed home past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, before Kylian Mbappe equalized just three minutes before halftime.

Stéphane Bahoken put the game to rest though after the hour mark when he blasted a shot into the top corner.

PSG’s dominance across all competitions this season has been well-documented, including a perfect start in UEFA Champions League group play.

The Parisians hadn’t lost an official match since their 3-1 defeat at Nice on April 30, over seven months ago.

Report: Jurgen Klinsmann interested in Australia national team job

Scott Halleran/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Well, Jurgen Klinsmann might be coaching at the World Cup next summer as it turns out.

[ MORE: Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea all win in Saturday’s PL action ]

Fox Sports Australia is reporting that the former U.S. Men’s National team manager is very intrigued by the Australia national team job, and that he reached out to a close friend to help get him the position with the Socceroos.

Klinsmann has been out of his coaching since he was fired by U.S. Soccer in Nov. 2016 during the USMNT’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying run. Additionally, the ex-German international previously managed the German national team and club giants Bayern Munich.

Despite the 53-year-old’s interest in the job, the biggest potential hold up in him being granted the position is his salary. The Fox Sports report states that Australia has “put aside about $1.5 million per annum,” although Klinsmann was making about $3.3 million annually when employed by U.S. Soccer.

Another line that reads very interesting from the report is the following:

“The German is understood to be very keen to lead the Socceroos given Australia has a very similar sports landscape to the US where the game isn’t the No. 1 sport in terms of popularity for TV ratings among other mediums,” reads the Fox Sports Australia article.

Former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou stepped down from his position with the Socceroos just last week, which came as a shock to many following their triumph over Honduras in a World Cup qualifying playoff.

On Friday, Australia was paired with France, Peru and Denmark in Group C for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Men In Blazers podcast: Former PL ref Mark Clattenburg joins the show

Twitter/@MenInBlazers
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 6:47 PM EST
Leave a comment
Rog talks with former Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2016 referee Mark Clattenburg about the psychology of officiating, mentally coping with errors in-game, dealing with abuse from coaches, and life as English football’s first “Rock Star Referee.”

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Sunday PL preview: Man City hosts West Ham; Saints travel to Bournemouth

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

A stunning display of form over the first third of the season has Manchester City well ahead of its challengers, so it’ll take something special from its opponent on Sunday to hand Pep Guardiola‘s side its first defeat of the 2017/18 season.

[ MORE: Bayern opens up six-point gap in Bundesliga ]

The Premier League leaders will play host to relegation side West Ham United in the day’s second match, which is preceded by two clubs hoping to crack the top 10.

Bournemouth will take on Southampton from the Vitality Stadium, as the Cherries and Saints currently sit within two points of one another.

Below is a more in-depth look at Sunday’s two top-flight matches.

Bournemouth vs. Southampton — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Cherries enter the weekend four points clear of the bottom three in England, but a victory over Southampton could potentially propel the side above their opponent.

Eddie Howe‘s squad is coming off of a 2-1 home defeat to Burnley on Wednesday, so the quick turnaround will test Bournemouth’s fortitude. Overall, the Cherries are unbeaten in three of their last five matches, with their only two losses coming to top 6 sides (Chelsea & Burnley).

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pellegrino’s team has had a rough go of things as of late with matches against Liverpool, Burnley and Man City all going in favor of the PL top dogs. The only win in Southampton’s last four came last weekend with a convincing 4-1 win over struggling Everton.

In this fixture, the Saints have had Bournemouth’s number as of late, picking up points in seven of their last eight meetings (5W, 2D, 1L).

Manchester City vs. West Ham United — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Can anyone stop the Citizens? It seems to be a legitimate question as Guardiola’s men continue to trudge along at the top of the PL.

[ MORE: Chelsea cruises past Newcastle after Hazard brace ]

City’s form to start the season has many wondering if the Manchester side will amass Chelsea’s points record set back in 2004/05 when the Blues recorded 95 points. At the moment, the Citizens have secured 40 points out of a possible 42, and the side would acquire nearly 112 points if it kept up its current pace of 2.85 points per game.

Of course, that’s slightly unrealistic.

The numbers certainly aren’t on the side of West Ham, who lost all three fixtures to City last season by a combined scoreline of 12-1.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Andy Carroll remains out for the Hammers, while Winston Reid looks like he’ll also be on the shelf for David Moyes‘ group.

La Liga & Serie A: Barcelona, Real Madrid both settle for draws

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Barcelona 2-2 Celta Vigo

The result wasn’t one that Barcelona would have hoped for, but it was an injury that was the biggest news for the Blaugrana. Samuel Umtiti is expected to be sidelined for up to two months after pulling with a hamstring injury, which could be a big blow to Barca’s back line.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez had Barcelona leading 2-1 heading into the final half hour of play, but Maximilliano Gomez’s equalizer in the 70th minute ensured Celta Vigo would come away with a point.

Barcelona’s lead over second-place Valencia is down to five points. Valencia will play on Sunday against 12th-place Getafe.

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid

Saturday proved to not be much better for Barca’s bitter rivals, as they came away with a draw as well. Sergio Ramos’ late red card was the icing on the cake for a match that saw Real struggle to capitalize off of its chances. Both sides managed four shots on target, and Cristiano Ronaldo had difficulty breaking down the Bilbao back line without Gareth Bale in the lineup.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 2-0 Deportivo La Coruna

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Leganes vs. Villareal — 6 a.m. ET
Getafe vs. Valencia — 10:15 a.m. ET
Eibar vs. Espanyol — 12:30 p.m. ET
Las Palmas vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET

Torino 1-1 Atalanta

 

Second-half substitute Josip Ilicic helped Atalanta pick up a point on Saturday and remain in 10th place in Serie A. The two clubs remain level on points with 20 through the first 15 matches of the season. Torino went ahead right before halftime when defender Nicolas N’Koulou headed home a Adem Ljajic cross.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Benevento vs. AC Milan — 6:30 a.m. ET
Bologna vs. Cagliari — 9 a.m. ET
Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo — 9 a.m. ET
Inter Milan vs. Chievo Verona — 9 a.m. ET
Sampdoria vs. Lazio — 2:45 p.m. ET