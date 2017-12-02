Report: Jurgen Klinsmann interested in Australia national team job

Well, Jurgen Klinsmann might be coaching at the World Cup next summer as it turns out.

Fox Sports Australia is reporting that the former U.S. Men’s National team manager is very intrigued by the Australia national team job, and that he reached out to a close friend to help get him the position with the Socceroos.

Klinsmann has been out of his coaching since he was fired by U.S. Soccer in Nov. 2016 during the USMNT’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying run. Additionally, the ex-German international previously managed the German national team and club giants Bayern Munich.

Despite the 53-year-old’s interest in the job, the biggest potential hold up in him being granted the position is his salary. The Fox Sports report states that Australia has “put aside about $1.5 million per annum,” although Klinsmann was making about $3.3 million annually when employed by U.S. Soccer.

Another line that reads very interesting from the report is the following:

“The German is understood to be very keen to lead the Socceroos given Australia has a very similar sports landscape to the US where the game isn’t the No. 1 sport in terms of popularity for TV ratings among other mediums,” reads the Fox Sports Australia article.

Former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou stepped down from his position with the Socceroos just last week, which came as a shock to many following their triumph over Honduras in a World Cup qualifying playoff.

On Friday, Australia was paired with France, Peru and Denmark in Group C for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.