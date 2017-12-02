More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Soccer success: Iceland investment takes tiny nation to WCup

Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 10:10 PM EST
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) Sunrise is still two hours away when 700 boys arrive for a Sunday morning soccer tournament in Reykjavik, the world’s northern most capital.

It’s snowing and freezing outside but the players have overcome the natural barrier of playing football on a wind-lashed North Atlantic island by gathering at an indoor hall with a full-size artificial grass field.

If they dream of playing in a World Cup they know it can come true because their national team is going. On Friday, Iceland, the smallest nation ever to qualify, was drawn with Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

The latest achievement has left many wondering if the island nation of nearly 340,000 people is benefiting from its investment in the sport, or is it only temporary success?

Speaking with The Associated Press at the national football stadium, Laugardalsvollur, former Iceland manager Gudjon Thordarson said the investment was paying off.

“Place Iceland’s seven indoor halls in Coventry,” he said, mentioning an English city with a roughly matching population, “and just wait and see what happens over, say, 15 years.”

What has already happened, according to Thordarson, is that when Icelanders were able to play soccer year-round, the rest of the sport became more professional. Coaching became a paid part-time job with required qualifications, instead of a volunteer role given to any involved parent.

Iceland has 460 coaches with a UEFA B license for training children up to the age of 16, or one per 740 people.

Hakon Sverrisson, who left his job as a math teacher to become head coach at the Breidablik club, said he wanted the best coaches to stay with the youngest players because “that’s when they learn the most.”

Every child pays the club’s tuition with a 300 euro ($355) voucher provided by the local municipality to support after-school activities.

Public funding toward sport clubs and their facilities mean children need to be provided with equal opportunities. “This means it’s hard for us to select the 15 or 20 best players and train them extra hard,” Sverrisson said.

Iceland’s place at the World Cup in Russia comes after a stunning run at the 2016 European Championship, where the team made it to the quarterfinals, knocking out England before losing to France 5-2.

Vidar Halldorsson, a sociology professor at the University of Iceland, argued in a recent book that in an era of big money the Icelandic team preserves an amateur spirit of friendship and sacrifice “while the elite teams have been weakened by greed and individualism.”

The Icelandic players have relatively modest careers as professional footballers – team captain Aron Gunnarsson, for example, is with second-tier Cardiff in the English League Championship.

“Together the players are ambitious and supportive,” Halldorsson said, “and always willing to put the team first.”

The success is not “sport specific,” he said, pointing to top-class performances by the Icelandic handball and basketball teams.

“Icelanders have not forgotten the `play’ in sports,” Halldorsson said, “and with that they champion the values the larger teams have lost in recent years.”

The matches at the Korinn indoor hall are watched by proud parents, catching up with friends and relatives. Faces are familiar in a country this small, and even Iceland President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson was there to watch his 8-year-old son.

“The kids here, they learn their game and are encouraged to pass the ball to the next player instead of just kicking it as far as you can – tiny things like that give them an understanding of the game,” Johannesson told the AP.

A father of five and long-time volunteer in youth clubs, the president said the most important thing was that everybody is involved. “We just make sure that everybody has fun, everybody improves himself and everybody has a good time,” Johannesson said.

“That is what matters to me, not that we are creating professional football players 10 years on or something like that.”

Report: Jurgen Klinsmann interested in Australia national team job

By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Well, Jurgen Klinsmann might be coaching at the World Cup next summer as it turns out.

Fox Sports Australia is reporting that the former U.S. Men’s National team manager is very intrigued by the Australia national team job, and that he reached out to a close friend to help get him the position with the Socceroos.

Klinsmann has been out of his coaching since he was fired by U.S. Soccer in Nov. 2016 during the USMNT’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying run. Additionally, the ex-German international previously managed the German national team and club giants Bayern Munich.

Despite the 53-year-old’s interest in the job, the biggest potential hold up in him being granted the position is his salary. The Fox Sports report states that Australia has “put aside about $1.5 million per annum,” although Klinsmann was making about $3.3 million annually when employed by U.S. Soccer.

Another line that reads very interesting from the report is the following:

“The German is understood to be very keen to lead the Socceroos given Australia has a very similar sports landscape to the US where the game isn’t the No. 1 sport in terms of popularity for TV ratings among other mediums,” reads the Fox Sports Australia article.

Former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou stepped down from his position with the Socceroos just last week, which came as a shock to many following their triumph over Honduras in a World Cup qualifying playoff.

On Friday, Australia was paired with France, Peru and Denmark in Group C for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Promotion side Strasbourg hands PSG first loss of 2017/18 season

By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 7:20 PM EST
Well, it was a great run while it lasted.

Paris Saint-Germain suffered its first defeat of the 2017/18 season on Saturday, a 2-1 decision at the hands of Strasbourg in Ligue 1 play.

Strasbourg, who currently sits 14th in the French top flight, was promoted from Ligue 2 ahead of the current campaign.

The hosts went ahead after 13 minutes when Nuno Jóia headed home past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, before Kylian Mbappe equalized just three minutes before halftime.

Stéphane Bahoken put the game to rest though after the hour mark when he blasted a shot into the top corner.

PSG’s dominance across all competitions this season has been well-documented, including a perfect start in UEFA Champions League group play.

The Parisians hadn’t lost an official match since their 3-1 defeat at Nice on April 30, over seven months ago.

Men In Blazers podcast: Former PL ref Mark Clattenburg joins the show

By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 6:47 PM EST
Rog talks with former Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2016 referee Mark Clattenburg about the psychology of officiating, mentally coping with errors in-game, dealing with abuse from coaches, and life as English football’s first “Rock Star Referee.”

Sunday PL preview: Man City hosts West Ham; Saints travel to Bournemouth

By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
A stunning display of form over the first third of the season has Manchester City well ahead of its challengers, so it’ll take something special from its opponent on Sunday to hand Pep Guardiola‘s side its first defeat of the 2017/18 season.

The Premier League leaders will play host to relegation side West Ham United in the day’s second match, which is preceded by two clubs hoping to crack the top 10.

Bournemouth will take on Southampton from the Vitality Stadium, as the Cherries and Saints currently sit within two points of one another.

Below is a more in-depth look at Sunday’s two top-flight matches.

Bournemouth vs. Southampton — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Cherries enter the weekend four points clear of the bottom three in England, but a victory over Southampton could potentially propel the side above their opponent.

Eddie Howe‘s squad is coming off of a 2-1 home defeat to Burnley on Wednesday, so the quick turnaround will test Bournemouth’s fortitude. Overall, the Cherries are unbeaten in three of their last five matches, with their only two losses coming to top 6 sides (Chelsea & Burnley).

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pellegrino’s team has had a rough go of things as of late with matches against Liverpool, Burnley and Man City all going in favor of the PL top dogs. The only win in Southampton’s last four came last weekend with a convincing 4-1 win over struggling Everton.

In this fixture, the Saints have had Bournemouth’s number as of late, picking up points in seven of their last eight meetings (5W, 2D, 1L).

Manchester City vs. West Ham United — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Can anyone stop the Citizens? It seems to be a legitimate question as Guardiola’s men continue to trudge along at the top of the PL.

City’s form to start the season has many wondering if the Manchester side will amass Chelsea’s points record set back in 2004/05 when the Blues recorded 95 points. At the moment, the Citizens have secured 40 points out of a possible 42, and the side would acquire nearly 112 points if it kept up its current pace of 2.85 points per game.

Of course, that’s slightly unrealistic.

The numbers certainly aren’t on the side of West Ham, who lost all three fixtures to City last season by a combined scoreline of 12-1.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Andy Carroll remains out for the Hammers, while Winston Reid looks like he’ll also be on the shelf for David Moyes‘ group.