Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City: Vital win for Potters

Bony put Swansea ahead early

Shaqiri, Diouf strike before half time

First win in five for Stoke

Stoke City beat Swansea City 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday as Mark Hughes‘ men got back on track.

Beleaguered Swansea took the lead through Wilfried Bony early on but Xherdan Shaqiri and Mame Biram Diouf both scored in the space of four minutes to turn the game on its head in the first half.

Stoke’s first win in five games moves them on to 16 points for the season, while Swansea are rock bottom.

Swansea took the lead early on and it was former Stoke loanee Bony who popped up to make it 1-0.

Bony only scored twice in his loan spell at Stoke City last season but he made no mistake as he finished Martin Olsson‘s cross just three minutes in.

The Potters were back level after 36 minutes with Shaqiri bursting into life after Leroy Fer‘s giveaway and he finished superbly to make it 1-1. Game on.

Stoke went 2-1 up in simple fashion four minutes later as a long ball to Peter Crouch flicked on and it hit Kyle Naughton‘s back before being smashed home by Diouf. 2-1.

In the second half there was a long delay as Bruno Martins Indi was stretchered off and Kevin Wimmer came on in his place.

Swansea looked dangerous on the break as they tried to get level with Ryan Shawcross making a great tackle on Tammy Abraham who raced through on goal.

Jack Butland, on his return from injury, made a fantastic save from Swansea’s Ki who cut in and drilled a powerful effort on target.

Butland again saved in magnificent fashion late on with Tom Carroll‘s set piece curled in and Shawcross heading towards his own goal but the England international saved brilliantly to secure all three points for Stoke.

