Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City: Vital win for Potters

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 11:57 AM EST
  • Bony put Swansea ahead early
  • Shaqiri, Diouf strike before half time
  • First win in five for Stoke

Stoke City beat Swansea City 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday as Mark Hughes‘ men got back on track.

Beleaguered Swansea took the lead through Wilfried Bony early on but Xherdan Shaqiri and Mame Biram Diouf both scored in the space of four minutes to turn the game on its head in the first half.

Stoke’s first win in five games moves them on to 16 points for the season, while Swansea are rock bottom.

Swansea took the lead early on and it was former Stoke loanee Bony who popped up to make it 1-0.

Bony only scored twice in his loan spell at Stoke City last season but he made no mistake as he finished Martin Olsson‘s cross just three minutes in.

The Potters were back level after 36 minutes with Shaqiri bursting into life after Leroy Fer‘s giveaway and he finished superbly to make it 1-1. Game on.

Stoke went 2-1 up in simple fashion four minutes later as a long ball to Peter Crouch flicked on and it hit Kyle Naughton‘s back before being smashed home by Diouf. 2-1.

In the second half there was a long delay as Bruno Martins Indi was stretchered off and Kevin Wimmer came on in his place.

Swansea looked dangerous on the break as they tried to get level with Ryan Shawcross making a great tackle on Tammy Abraham who raced through on goal.

Jack Butland, on his return from injury, made a fantastic save from Swansea’s Ki who cut in and drilled a powerful effort on target.

Butland again saved in magnificent fashion late on with Tom Carroll‘s set piece curled in and Shawcross heading towards his own goal but the England international saved brilliantly to secure all three points for Stoke.

Klopp unimpressed with blowout of Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 1:35 PM EST
Perhaps you’d expect Jurgen Klopp to be delighted with a four-goal away win, but that’s apparently not the button he wants to push with his team.

The Reds hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice to lead the way.

But the fiery German manager didn’t particularly enjoy the win, and stayed in his shoes following the big Brighton beat down.

From the BBC:

“Did I enjoy it? Not really, not all the time. At the beginning we needed to be patient with Brighton’s style. We needed to get used to it.

“We scored two fantastic goals. It was good to watch. We scored a third which is a good idea in a game like this. A few weeks ago we were lucky with refereeing decisions and we paid it back tonight. Brighton’s goal made it a little bit more exciting but in the end we closed the game in a nice way.”

We don’t get it, but we’re not in the room. Maybe Klopp doesn’t want his men getting too high, or sated. And given their inconsistency that makes sense, but to “not really” enjoy a 5-1 win is a bit wild.

Everton’s Sam Allardyce: I created our first goal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 1:04 PM EST
New Everton manager Sam Allardyce played a huge role in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Just ask him.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the Toffees in the win, which moved the Toffees into 10th place.

Scoreless at halftime, Aaron Lennon and Sigurdsson teamed up for the first goal. And they wouldn’t have done it without their tactical wizard of a manager.

Again, just ask him. From the BBC:

“I had some work to do tactically at half time, mainly on Sigurdsson and Lennon not running too far back. I have to say, it got us the first goal. Sigurdsson was further up the pitch than he would have been. It was something we really needed.”

How refreshing to see such a humble man step up and take credit for his genius. Coming out of his shell, this one.

WATCH: Gnabry’s loooong lob of RB Leipzig’s keeper

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 12:32 PM EST
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 12:32 PM EST
Serge Gnabry has his first two Hoffenheim goals, and one of them is an absolute stunner.

The ex-Arsenal man caught Peter Gulacsi off his line, and you can virtually see the spark in Gnabry’s eyes when he notices the opening.

Gnabry than sends a lob over the keeper, with the highlight made better by the Hungarian’s one-armed paw towards the goal line.

Gnabry has already faced two significant injury absences this season after scoring 11 goals last season for Werder Bremen.

WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 12:15 PM EST
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 12:15 PM EST
It’s a Top Four tilt at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal entertains Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

There’s no Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench for United, as Jose Mourinho keeps Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford on the bench.

No surprises in Arsene Wenger‘s XI, with Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi available off the bench.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka; Kolasinac; Ozil, Alexis; Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Blind, McTominay, Herrera, Mata, Rashford.