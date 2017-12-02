WATCH: Gnabry’s loooong lob of RB Leipzig’s keeper

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Serge Gnabry has his first two Hoffenheim goals, and one of them is an absolute stunner.

The ex-Arsenal man caught Peter Gulacsi off his line, and you can virtually see the spark in Gnabry’s eyes when he notices the opening.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Gnabry than sends a lob over the keeper, with the highlight made better by the Hungarian’s one-armed paw towards the goal line.

Gnabry has already faced two significant injury absences this season after scoring 11 goals last season for Werder Bremen.