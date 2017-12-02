WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

It’s a Top Four tilt at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal entertains Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
There’s no Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench for United, as Jose Mourinho keeps Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford on the bench.
No surprises in Arsene Wenger‘s XI, with Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi available off the bench.
LINEUPS
Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka; Kolasinac; Ozil, Alexis; Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud.
Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Blind, McTominay, Herrera, Mata, Rashford.
Perhaps you’d expect Jurgen Klopp to be delighted with a four-goal away win, but that’s apparently not the button he wants to push with his team.
The Reds hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice to lead the way.
But the fiery German manager didn’t particularly enjoy the win, and stayed in his shoes following the big Brighton beat down.
From the BBC:
“Did I enjoy it? Not really, not all the time. At the beginning we needed to be patient with Brighton’s style. We needed to get used to it.
“We scored two fantastic goals. It was good to watch. We scored a third which is a good idea in a game like this. A few weeks ago we were lucky with refereeing decisions and we paid it back tonight. Brighton’s goal made it a little bit more exciting but in the end we closed the game in a nice way.”
We don’t get it, but we’re not in the room. Maybe Klopp doesn’t want his men getting too high, or sated. And given their inconsistency that makes sense, but to “not really” enjoy a 5-1 win is a bit wild.
New Everton manager Sam Allardyce played a huge role in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.
Just ask him.
Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the Toffees in the win, which moved the Toffees into 10th place.
Scoreless at halftime, Aaron Lennon and Sigurdsson teamed up for the first goal. And they wouldn’t have done it without their tactical wizard of a manager.
Again, just ask him. From the BBC:
“I had some work to do tactically at half time, mainly on Sigurdsson and Lennon not running too far back. I have to say, it got us the first goal. Sigurdsson was further up the pitch than he would have been. It was something we really needed.”
How refreshing to see such a humble man step up and take credit for his genius. Coming out of his shell, this one.
Serge Gnabry has his first two Hoffenheim goals, and one of them is an absolute stunner.
The ex-Arsenal man caught Peter Gulacsi off his line, and you can virtually see the spark in Gnabry’s eyes when he notices the opening.
Gnabry than sends a lob over the keeper, with the highlight made better by the Hungarian’s one-armed paw towards the goal line.
Gnabry has already faced two significant injury absences this season after scoring 11 goals last season for Werder Bremen.
- Foxes unbeaten in three
- Gray slots at back post
- Leicester outshoots Burnley 16-14
Leicester City’s rise continued at the detriment of Burnley’s Top Four ambitions, as the Foxes used a Demarai Gray goal to win 1-0 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.
The win moves Claude Puel‘s bunch ninth with 20 points, while seventh-place Burnley is level with Spurs on 20 points.
Blonde-haired Riyad Mahrez swept in a cross from the left, and Gray was at the back post to put Leicester ahead within the first quarter hour of play.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson threatened to level the score only to be foiled by Kasper Schmeichel.
The second half saw plenty of chances for the Foxes to claim all three points, with Shinji Okazaki and Riyad Mahrez both denied late in the contest.
