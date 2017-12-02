WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Perhaps you’d expect Jurgen Klopp to be delighted with a four-goal away win, but that’s apparently not the button he wants to push with his team.

The Reds hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice to lead the way.

[ RECAP: Brighton 1-5 Liverpool ]

But the fiery German manager didn’t particularly enjoy the win, and stayed in his shoes following the big Brighton beat down.

From the BBC:

“Did I enjoy it? Not really, not all the time. At the beginning we needed to be patient with Brighton’s style. We needed to get used to it. “We scored two fantastic goals. It was good to watch. We scored a third which is a good idea in a game like this. A few weeks ago we were lucky with refereeing decisions and we paid it back tonight. Brighton’s goal made it a little bit more exciting but in the end we closed the game in a nice way.”

We don’t get it, but we’re not in the room. Maybe Klopp doesn’t want his men getting too high, or sated. And given their inconsistency that makes sense, but to “not really” enjoy a 5-1 win is a bit wild.

