More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Watch Live: Chelsea v. Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 7:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Blues hoping to keep their recent good form going.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

As for Newcastle, they’ve only won one of their last six Premier League games and Rafael Benitez’s men are the heavy underdogs in this encounter against Antonio Conte‘s title-chasers.

In team news Chelsea bring back Victor Moses after his hamstring injury, while Eden Hazard supports Alvaro Morata up front once again.

Newcastle have DeAndre Yedlin on the bench and are playing what looks like a 4-4-1-1 formation.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Cahill, Bakayoko, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

Newcastle: Darlow; Manquillo, Clark, Lejuene, Mbemba; Ritchie, Merino, Diame, Murphy; Perez, Gayle. Subs: Elliot, Yedlin, Hayden, Shelvey, Joselu, Aarons, Mitrovic

 

Biggest travel winners, losers from World Cup draw

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 10:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

The World Cup draw is important on so many levels.

Every team’s first game sets the tone for the rest of the group stage, and possible opponents could give fans hope or fear for whether the team will make it to the knockout stage.

But for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the draw was important from a travel perspective as well.

According to the blog Kalingrad Guide, Colombia won the “shortest travel” sweepstakes. By being placed in H3, Colombia and its fans will only have 472 miles to travel within the group stage, from Saransk to Kazan to Samara.

At the other end is Sweden, which will have around 2,896 miles to travel between host cities. Sweden starts in central Russia in Nizhny Novogrod before traveling to the southern-most host city Sochi, before a trip to the eastern-most host city, Yekaterinburg.

That doesn’t take into account either the travel for teams between their game sites and their home base. For example, England will have to travel more than 500 miles each way for all three of its group stage matches from its home base to the game.

For what it’s worth, Germany in 2014 had one of the longest travel schedules throughout Brazil, and they still managed to win the whole thing. We’ll see what happens this time around.

Conte hints at Premier League scheduling conspiracy

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte is running out of fingers on his hand to count the number of times he feels wronged by the Premier League schedulers.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Chelsea’s match with Newcastle on Saturday, Conte suggested that there was some sort of conspiracy against his side, complaining how he believes they play games on shorter rest than other teams. Chelsea played on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Swansea City and will play the early match on Saturday, while its opponent Newcastle played on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]

“It’s difficult to think it’s a coincidence,” Conte said. “This is the fourth time. If someone wants to joke with me I’m not the right person to joke with.”

Conte complained in the past about some of Chelsea’s fixtures, including why its game against Liverpool last weekend wasn’t delayed a day after the team’s long trip back from Azerbaijan on Wednesday, giving the team just two days rest before playing again. But to be fair, the Premier League schedule is organized for TV ratings and Chelsea, as defending champions, will often get one of the primetime spots, whether the early or late game on Saturday.

“Once it can happen. Twice it can happen. The third time, you start to be perplexed,” Conte continued. “In only 14 games [it has happened] four times. Every team has this type of situation. But from start of the season, I don’t know, I see only Chelsea to have this type of situation. I don’t want advantages. If we have to play every two days, I’m ready. But we need to have the same rest as our opponents, then we see what happens.

“Is it difficult to do this? I don’t think so. It is a strange coincidence.”

Jose Mourinho has previously complained that his sides don’t get enough rest ahead of Champions League matches. In some countries, the league will postpone a game or move it back a day to help give the team some extra time before or after a Champions League match. However, this is rarely seen in England, Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

Ultimately, Conte needs to just get over the scheduling and use the massive squad of players he has, rotating players in and out to give them rest.

Who has the best chance to win the World Cup?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 8:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

With the World Cup draw complete, national teams and fans can start to figure out what their teams’ paths are to the World Cup title.

Luckily for us, Opta has done the hard work crunching numbers and has some interesting results for us.

Opta’s World Cup predictor gives Brazil with the highest chance of raising the Jules Rimet trophy at 14.2 percent, followed by defending World Cup champion Germany at 11.4 percent. Argentina (10.9 percent), France (10.5 percent) and Spain (9.3 percent) round out the top five. Morocco, at 0.5 percent, has the smallest chance of world glory.

[READ: Southgate: Always “big pressure” on England]

(more…)

Sporting First: Sporting KC adds Meghan Cameron to technical staff

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 7:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sporting Kansas City achieved an MLS first on Friday.

The club announced that it has hired Meghan Cameron to the team’s technical staff as the assistant director of player personnel. Although it’s hard to believe, Cameron is the first woman hired to an MLS team’s technical staff.

[MORE: As it happened: The 2018 World Cup draw]

“As we were looking for candidates to become our Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Meghan was at the top of the list because we have had great experiences working with her for the last several years in MLS,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. “She has a rich soccer background and excellent knowledge of the rules around player contracts, salary cap intricacies and player acquisition mechanisms within the League. Meghan’s skillset makes her a perfect addition to the club, and we look forward to her excelling in this capacity.”

Cameron comes from the MLS league office in New York, where she most recently had the title of senior manager, player relations. Cameron’s new roll will have her working with Sporting KC director of player personnell Brian Bliss in roster and budget management along with a scouting and player development role with the first team, Swope Park Rangers and the Sporting KC academy.

“In working at the League Office, Kansas City has always struck me as a great city with terrific supporters and a tremendous MLS organization,” Cameron said. “I feel my knowledge of the League’s contracts and rules allows me to bring a unique and long-term perspective of rosters and budgets. I am excited to work with Peter and the rest of the technical staff to continue to grow the success of Sporting KC.”

With the wealth of talented female players and staff across the country in soccer circles, hopefully Cameron is just the first of many appointments in the future, including potentially a female head coach.