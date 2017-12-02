More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch Live: Six Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 9:37 AM EST
Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Brighton host Liverpool, Tottenham head to Watford, West Brom welcome Crystal Palace, Stoke City and Swansea City clash, while Burnley head to Leicester and Everton host Huddersfield.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the link above.

10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Liverpool – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Tottenham – CNBC
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold

 

PL AT HALF: Plenty of goals between Spurs, Liverpool, Stoke, Swans

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 10:56 AM EST
The Premier League weekend is moving on from Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Newcastle, and goals are to be found across the 10 a.m. ET kickoffs.

A pair of would-be relegation scraps are scoreless, while Watford is bidding to keep Spurs’ struggles a very present phenomenon.

Watford 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Christian Kabasele and Heung-Min Son have traded first half goals at Vicarage Road.

Everton 0-0 Huddersfield

Sloppy from the Toffees in their first match with Sam Allardyce in the dugout.

Leicester City 1-0 Burnley

Riyad Mahrez, now bright blonde, sent a ball in from the left, and Demarai Gray was back post to tap in the rebound.

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace

Alan Pardew has deployed an attack-first lineup to play into his new fans at the Hawthorns, but it remains scoreless.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-2 Liverpool

Emre Can has scored off a corner kick to give the Reds a lead, but the Reds really started deconstructing Brighton with this lightning counter attack finished by Roberto Firmino.

Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City

Wilfried Bony scored for his old old club (Swansea) against his old club (Stoke), but Xherdan Shaqiri leveled for the Potters before the break. Soon after, Mame Biram Diouf was Johnny-on-the-spot to convert fine work from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch.

 

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle: Blues cruise

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 9:22 AM EST
  • Hazard scores twice
  • Gayle gave Newcastle lead 
  • Chelsea cut gap to Man City to eight points 

Chelsea beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Antonio Conte’s side fought back from an early setback.

Dwight Gayle gave Newcastle a deserved early lead but that woke Chelsea up with Eden Hazard equalizing, then Alvaro Morata heading home to make it 2-1 at half time.

Hazard scored a late penalty to make it 3-1 as Chelsea moved on to 32 points for the season. Newcastle continue to fall down the table with just one win in their last seven games.

The Magpies were rewarded for a bright start as Jacob Murphy closed down Thibaut Courtois following a back pass from Marcos Alonso and the loose ball found Gayle who slotted home. A deserved early lead for the Magpies.

Chelsea finally got going and Cesc Fabregas’ ball over the top found Hazard but Karl Darlow saved his shot to deny the in-form Blues forward.

Chelsea pressed hard for the equalizer as Andreas Christensen hit the post with a header and Morata went down in the box under pressure from Darlow but no penalty kick was given. Soon after it was 1-1.

That man Hazard popped up to level the scores as he finished superbly after Morata challenged Darlow for Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross. Game on.

Before half time it was 2-1 to Chelsea as Victor Moses’ cross was headed home emphatically by Morata for this 10th goal of the season.

Hazard went close to making it 3-1 early in the second half but his shot deflected inches wide after wrong-footing Darlow.

At the other end Ayoze Perez dragged a shot wide with Newcastle staying in the game but Chelsea always looking more dangerous.

Moses’ header forced Darlow into a save and Hazard raced clear but put his effort wide under pressure from Newcastle’s goalkeeper.

Late on Chelsea wrapped up the win as Moses was tripped by Matt Ritchie in the box. Hazard chipped the penalty kick straight down the middle to make it 3-1 and keep Chelsea’s good run going.

Hazard, Moses and Alonso all went close late on but the Blues settled for three goals and two wins at home in four days.

Watch Live: Chelsea v. Newcastle

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 7:17 AM EST
Chelsea host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Blues hoping to keep their recent good form going.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

As for Newcastle, they’ve only won one of their last six Premier League games and Rafael Benitez’s men are the heavy underdogs in this encounter against Antonio Conte‘s title-chasers.

In team news Chelsea bring back Victor Moses after his hamstring injury, while Eden Hazard supports Alvaro Morata up front once again.

Newcastle have DeAndre Yedlin on the bench and are playing what looks like a 4-4-1-1 formation.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Cahill, Bakayoko, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

Newcastle: Darlow; Manquillo, Clark, Lejuene, Mbemba; Ritchie, Merino, Diame, Murphy; Perez, Gayle. Subs: Elliot, Yedlin, Hayden, Shelvey, Joselu, Aarons, Mitrovic

 

Biggest travel winners, losers from World Cup draw

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 1, 2017, 10:35 PM EST
The World Cup draw is important on so many levels.

Every team’s first game sets the tone for the rest of the group stage, and possible opponents could give fans hope or fear for whether the team will make it to the knockout stage.

But for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the draw was important from a travel perspective as well.

According to the blog Kalingrad Guide, Colombia won the “shortest travel” sweepstakes. By being placed in H3, Colombia and its fans will only have 472 miles to travel within the group stage, from Saransk to Kazan to Samara.

At the other end is Sweden, which will have around 2,896 miles to travel between host cities. Sweden starts in central Russia in Nizhny Novogrod before traveling to the southern-most host city Sochi, before a trip to the eastern-most host city, Yekaterinburg.

That doesn’t take into account either the travel for teams between their game sites and their home base. For example, England will have to travel more than 500 miles each way for all three of its group stage matches from its home base to the game.

For what it’s worth, Germany in 2014 had one of the longest travel schedules throughout Brazil, and they still managed to win the whole thing. We’ll see what happens this time around.