WATCH: Pogba sent off for tackle on Bellerin

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 3:22 PM EST
Paul Pogba is going to miss the Manchester Derby after receiving a straight red card against Arsenal on Saturday.

The magnificent playmaker turned heel Saturday with a studs-up tackle into Hector Bellerin that left the Gunners back on the turf.

Pogba will be suspended a minimum of three games for the incident, pending appeal, and Manchester City at Old Trafford is the club’s next league match.

Pogba has three goals and four assists in eight PL matches this season, and United is 7W-1D in those matches. Without Pogba, the Red Devils are 4W-1D-2L.

The absence may also eliminate any thoughts Jose Mourinho harbored regarding an attacking style in the derby.

Any question whether Pogba deserved the red? We’ll let you make the case below.

Premier League roundup: Big wins for Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 2:32 PM EST
Well, that was quite a day in the Premier League.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United picked up wins, with the Red Devils managing a 3-1 decision at Arsenal to put an exclamation point on the day’s results.

Club debuts for Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew were also part of the day, with the former enjoying his day more than the latter.

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United — RECAP

An early Dwight Gayle goal put the Magpies on top, but Chelsea came thundering back for a thoroughly comfortable remainder of the contest thanks to a pair of goals from Eden Hazard and another marker from Alvaro Morata.

Watford 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur  — RECAP

Christian Kabasele and Heung-Min Son traded first half goals at Vicarage Road, as Spurs failed to collect a win for the fourth-straight game (two draws).

Everton 2-0 Huddersfield  — RECAP

A sloppy first half from the Toffees in their first match with Sam Allardyce in the dugout changed after the half, as Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to move the Toffees up the table with a second consecutive win.

Leicester City 1-0 Burnley — RECAP

Riyad Mahrez, now bright blonde, sent a ball in from the left, and Demarai Gray was back post to tap in the rebound. That was the lone goal of an even match at King Power Stadium, as the Foxes kept up their fine turn of form under Claude Puel.

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal PalaceRECAP

Alan Pardew, in his West Brom bow, and Roy Hodgson collected a point each for their teams in a match with too few clear cut chances, though West Brom’s young Sam Field came close to scoring in a second-straight match.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-5 Liverpool  — RECAP

Roberto Firmino scored twice and Liverpool ran rampant at the Amex Stadium, with a Jordan Henderson-conceded penalty the only away goal. Philippe Coutinho scooted a free kick under a wall, Emre Can headed home off a corner, and Shane Duffy had another own goal for the Gulls.

Stoke City 2-1 Swansea CityRECAP

Wilfried Bony scored for his old old club (Swansea) against his old club (Stoke), but Xherdan Shaqiri leveled for the Potters before the break. Soon after, Mame Biram Diouf was Johnny-on-the-spot to convert fine work from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch.

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester UnitedRECAP

The Gunners had a load of the possession but a trio of defensive gaffes allowed United to punish the hosts. Jesse Lingard scored twice and Antonio Valencia also scored, while Alexandre Lacazette briefly had the score line 2-1.

Perhaps more importantly, Paul Pogba was sent off for a tackle on Hector Bellerin and will miss the Manchester Derby.

Four things we learned from Arsenal v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2017, 2:32 PM EST
LONDON — There were not a parked bus in sight at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as Arsenal and Manchester United put on a show.

United ran out 3-1 winners with two goals from Jesse Lingard and an early Antonio Valencia strike, but that only tells part of the story as Alexandre Lacazette scored for the Gunners, Paul Pogba was sent off and David De Gea was in sensational form.

Here’s what we learned from an absolutely bonkers encounter in north London.

DE GEA ON ANOTHER PLANET

David de Gea saved Manchester United time and time again on Saturday.

In the first half the Spanish goalkeeper saved superbly from Alexandre Lacazette while on the floor as the ball looped up and hit the bar. He then clawed the ball away as Romelu Lukaku knocked the ball towards his own goal.

He wasn’t done. Oh no. In the second half he saved superbly from Alex Iwobi and then moments later, with the score 2-1 and Arsenal pushing, he made one of the best double saves you will see. De Gea dove to his right to save Lacazette’s low effort and then his reactions to get up and deny Alexis Sanchez were lightning quick. That moment changed the outcome of this game.

De Gea was the man of the match by a country mile. It is time we placed him above Manuel Neuer and Thibaut Courtois as the best goalkeeper on the planet right now. Simple.

Judging by United’s defensive performance, De Gea will be a busy man against Manchester City in the Manchester Derby next weekend.

SAME DEFENSIVE ISSUES ARISE FOR ARSENAL

Arsenal were the better team from the majority of this game. They had 15 shots on target and 75 percent of the possession but defensive mistakes, once again, cost them dear.

Wenger’s men were 2-0 down with 12 minutes gone and it came via two absolutely needless giveaways from central defenders. United’s third goal came from another defensive mistake.

Just like against Manchester City and Liverpool this season, Arsenal’s lack of defensive solidity in big games against their top four rivals was the difference.

Laurent Koscielny gave the ball away cheaply for United’s first goal and was bullied by Paul Pogba for United’s third and Shkodran Mustafi‘s poor ball led to United’s second.

Arsenal missed chances galore and came up against an inspired De Gea and on another day they could have won 4-3. They didn’t because their defensive lapses surfaced once again. That’s what will cost them any chance of achieving anything more than finishing in the top four for the foreseeable future.

UNITED RUTHLESS ON COUNTER

Yes, United rode their luck and had DDG to thank for their win, but they also launched several sensational counter attacks with Pogba, Anthony Martial and Lingard leading the charge to support Lukaku.

All three of United’s goals came on the counter but their second goal summed up how ruthless they were on the break. Lukaku played in Martial who had cut in from the left and his clever turn and ball into Lingard led to the onrushing United midfield sweeping home. It was a thing of beauty.

In truth, United could have scored with more of their counters as Lingard had his shot tipped onto the post by Petr Cech in the second half and Lukaku was reluctant to shoot on similar breakaways.

Remember: this was a team who has scored just one goal in seven outings away at the “top six” since Mourinho took charge in August 2016. They could have scored five times, at least, on the counter on Saturday.

There was no parking the bus. The bus was strategically placed for a quick getaway and it worked a treat with Pogba and Lingard causing havoc.

POGBA RED CARD 60/40; TOUGH CALLS WRONG

Pogba undid all of his good work with a moment of madness.

United’s French midfielder went in studs up on Hector Bellerin who had his left leg across the floor and referee Andre Marriner gave Pogba a straight red card. That will keep him out of the next three games, including the Manchester Derby against Manchester City next Sunday.

You can see why Marriner gave the red card. Pogba had time to pull out of the challenge and it was studs up on Bellerin’s calf. It didn’t look great, especially on the replay, but did he mean it? Was it malicious? The jury is out but it’s unlikely Pogba will win his appeal, if he lodges one, with the FA. His lung-bursting runs will be badly missed by United against Man City next Sunday and his much anticipated battle with Kevin De Bruyne will have to wait until later in the season.

Other big calls were clearly incorrect as Danny Welbeck was brought down by Matteo Darmian in the box and Arsenal should have had a penalty kick, while Koscielny should have been sent off when taking down Lukaku as last man. Bellerin may have been getting back, but when the foul was committed Arsenal’s center back was the last man.

Lingard, De Gea lead Man Utd past Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 2:25 PM EST
  • Valencia, Lingard put United up 2-0 early
  • Arsenal has 71 percent first half possession
  • Lacazette makes it 2-1 after break
  • Pogba sets up Lingard for 3-1, then sent off
  • Arsenal out-attempts United 33-8

Jesse Lingard bagged a brace as Manchester United took its chances in a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Antonio Valencia also scored for the Red Devils, who moved to within five points of Manchester City before the Premier League leaders play Sunday.

Arsenal got its goal from Alexandre Lacazette, and sits fifth with 28 points.

Paul Pogba was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Hector Bellerin with just over a quarter hour to play in North London.

Valencia looked to have been denied by his extra touch off a Paul Pogba through ball, but spun the ball through Petr Cech‘s legs to make it 1-0.

It was off a bad giveaway, and Arsenal had a second one moments later. United clinically finished again, with Anthony Martial‘s incredibly deft flick meeting Lingard’s impressive side-footed finish inside the far post.

Arsenal liked to attack down the right, and Chris Smalling defended well earn a goal kick in the 20th.

The Gunners were thwarted in a chance to pull one back when David De Gea stopped Alexandre Lacazette at close range before Granit Xhaka laced the rebound wide of the frame.

Lacazette hit on a 49th minute rebound to make it 2-1, with both playmaker Aaron Ramsey and the goal scorer in acres of space.

United saw a ball hit the far post moments later in a bid to restore the two-goal lead.

De Gea made an amazing pair of stops on Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez in the 56th minute.

It was 3-1 after the hour mark thanks to another Arsenal giveaway, with Pogba turning Laurent Koscielny inside out before passing through the six for Lingard to tap home.

But the smiles turned to frowns when Pogba went studs up into Bellerin’s ankle, an easy red card and a huge obstacle for Jose Mourinho in the Manchester Derby.

Klopp unimpressed with blowout of Brighton

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2017, 1:35 PM EST
Perhaps you’d expect Jurgen Klopp to be delighted with a four-goal away win, but that’s apparently not the button he wants to push with his team.

The Reds hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice to lead the way.

But the fiery German manager didn’t particularly enjoy the win, and stayed in his shoes following the big Brighton beat down.

From the BBC:

“Did I enjoy it? Not really, not all the time. At the beginning we needed to be patient with Brighton’s style. We needed to get used to it.

“We scored two fantastic goals. It was good to watch. We scored a third which is a good idea in a game like this. A few weeks ago we were lucky with refereeing decisions and we paid it back tonight. Brighton’s goal made it a little bit more exciting but in the end we closed the game in a nice way.”

We don’t get it, but we’re not in the room. Maybe Klopp doesn’t want his men getting too high, or sated. And given their inconsistency that makes sense, but to “not really” enjoy a 5-1 win is a bit wild.