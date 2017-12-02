Watford 1-1 Tottenham: Spurs slide continues

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Kabasele gives hosts lead

Son levels

Sanchez sent off in 53′

Christian Kabasele and Heung-Min Son traded first half goals as Tottenham Hotspur’s struggles continued with a 1-1 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Spurs are now winless in four, and sit sixth with 25 points.

Watford remains in eighth with 22 points.

Kabasele rose above Harry Kane to nod home a Tom Cleverley corner, and Watford had a quick lead.

Son was set-up for the equalizer by Christian Eriksen, a cross hammered home by the South Korean attacker.

Cleverley saw yellow for cutting down Dele Alli, which nearly had Eriksen putting Spurs ahead via a free kick.

Spurs saw Sanchez sent off in the 52nd minute, straight red from Martin Atkinson for an elbow to the face of Richarlison.

1 – Christian Eriksen has provided his first Premier League assist since the opening weekend vs Newcatle, ending a run of 13 apps without one. Overdue. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2017

